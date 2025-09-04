Young Women and Young Men general presidencies announce 2026 youth theme

The 2026 youth theme is "Walk with me" from Moses 6:34.

The 2026 youth theme has been announced by the Young Women and Young Men general presidencies of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints.

The youth theme chosen for 2026 is “Walk with Me.”

This is based on Moses 6:34, which reads, “Behold my Spirit is upon you, wherefore all thy words will I justify; and the mountains shall flee before you, and the rivers shall turn from their course; and thou shalt abide in me, and I in you; therefore walk with me.”

Young Women General President Emily Belle Freeman told the Church News that people don’t have to have lived in Book of Mormon times or walk the paths of the Holy Land to walk with Christ.

“Every time we open the scriptures, we have an opportunity to walk with Christ,” President Freeman said. “Every time we stand as a witness of Him, we walk with Him. When we mourn with others, or comfort a friend, or help to shoulder a burden, these are the moments we walk with Christ.”

The "Calling of Peter and Andrew" by James T. Harwood shows the Savior choosing apostles from among men. | The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints

President Freeman said Jesus Christ “went about doing good” (Acts 10:38).

“I am looking forward to a year where we will discover that Jesus Christ is in our midst, just as He promised He would be. I am looking forward to spending one whole year walking with Him,” she said.

Young Men General President Timothy L. Farnes said this year of looking unto Christ has prepared youth to accept the invitation from Jesus Christ to walk with Him.

“I love knowing that one of His greatest desires is that we walk with Him. He never expected us to walk this journey alone,” he said.

President Farnes pointed to the story of Peter leaving the boat and walking to Christ. The miracle happened when Peter began to walk with Christ — and miracles happen as people walk with Him.

“This happens every time we reach out to our Father in Heaven in prayer, the moment we open the scriptures and find Him, when we hear His voice and act and obey rather than ignore and delay, when we embrace the gift of daily repentance. In all these moments, each and every day, we walk with Him,” President Farnes said.

Using the 2026 youth theme

Parents and youth leaders are encouraged to teach principles from the theme at home and at church throughout the year. The theme can be used as a topic for sacrament meeting talks given by youth and can provide focus for youth activities, including camps, youth conferences and devotionals. The theme will be emphasized during For the Strength of Youth conferences and worldwide youth devotionals.

Corresponding resources — including the theme song, additional music, sheet music and downloadable artwork — will begin publishing on youth.ChurchofJesusChrist.org or in the Gospel Library in some languages at the end of October. Notifications will be sent when additional languages are available, explained an email sent to local Church leaders and a notice on ChurchofJesusChrist.org.

Additional resources will be available in the January 2026 issue of the For the Strength of Youth magazine.

Three young women smile during a Santo Domingo East session of a For the Strength of Youth conference in the Dominican Republic, in July 2025. | The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints

Previous youth themes

Each year’s youth theme comes from the book of scripture studied with that year’s “Come, Follow Me.” In 2026, “Come, Follow Me” will focus on study of the Old Testament.

The 2025 youth theme is “Look unto Christ,” based on Doctrine and Covenants 6:36.

The 2024 youth theme was “I am a disciple of Jesus Christ,” from 3 Nephi 5:13.

The 2023 youth theme was “I can do all things through Christ which strengtheneth me,” from Philippians 4:13 in the New Testament.

In 2022, the youth theme was from Proverbs 3:5-6 in the Old Testament: “Trust in the Lord with all thine heart; and lean not unto thine own understanding. In all thy ways acknowledge him, and he shall direct thy paths.”

The 2021 youth theme “A great work” came from Doctrine and Covenants 64:33-34: “Wherefore, be not weary in well-doing, for ye are laying the foundation of a great work. And out of small things proceedeth that which is great. Behold, the Lord requireth the heart and a willing mind.”

The youth theme for 2020 was “Go and do” from 1 Nephi 3:7: “And it came to pass that I, Nephi, said unto my father: I will go and do the things which the Lord hath commanded, for I know that the Lord giveth no commandments unto the children of men, save he shall prepare a way for them that they may accomplish the thing which he commandeth them.”