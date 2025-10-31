Elder Ulisses Soares of the Quorum of the Twelve Apostles speaks during the Sunday morning session of the 195th Semiannual General Conference of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints in the Conference Center in Salt Lake City on Oct. 5, 2025.

Churchwide broadcasts and events of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints for 2026 include events for all members and friends, children, youth, young adults and women. There is a celebration of 100 years of Institutes of Religion in May.

The schedule also notes when Church videos and resources for youth and children will become available and other reminders to help leaders plan local activities and events.

Events and broadcast information are also available online at events.ChurchofJesusChrist.org, on area newsroom sites, and in the Churchwide calendar at calendar.ChurchofJesusChrist.org and the Member Tools mobile app.

“Area, stake and ward leaders are invited to review the schedule and prayerfully consider how and when to use these resources to bless the lives of those in their stewardship,” according to the notice released on Thursday, Oct. 30, on ChurchofJesusChrist.org.

The list also notes which events will need local planning and gathering to supplement the materials from Church headquarters. “Please also note the intended audiences for each broadcast and work with the stake and ward organizations over those audiences to plan these events,” the notice states.

Jan. 18: “Walk With Me” Worldwide Discussion for Youth

Video will feature Church leaders, youth and music to help understand this year’s theme, “Walk with Me” (Moses 6:34).

It can be used during a Sunday meeting or as part of a weekday activity.

Audience: Youth and youth leaders.

Feb. 1: Worldwide Devotional for Young Adults

This broadcast will commemorate 100 years of institute.

Young adults around the world are invited in local units or in institute gatherings on Feb. 1 or during the week to watch the devotional. Watch live at 6 p.m. Mountain Standard Time or on demand.

Audience: Young adults ages 18-35.

March 5: Temple and Family History Leadership Instruction

This 30-minute, prerecorded training from Apostles helps local councils and leaders understand their temple and family history responsibilities. A discussion guide will be provided to assist leaders in implementing the principles locally.

Audience: Stake and ward councils and those with temple and family history responsibilities.

March 5-7: RootsTech 2026

Three-day family history conference on RootsTech.org; see RootsTech.org for registration information.

Live and prerecorded sessions will be available beginning March 5.

Audience: All members and friends.

March 7: Family Discovery Day

Apostle to speak during a broadcast celebrating family discovery and uniting families for eternity.

Watch live, 1:30 p.m. Mountain Standard Time or on demand

Audience: All members.

March 8: Worldwide Relief Society Devotional

Broadcast celebrating the Relief Society and to share testimony.

Can be used in local women’s gatherings; more information about resources and their availability will be shared at the start of 2026.

Audience: All women 18 and older.

March 10: 2025 Caring for Those in Need: 2025 Annual Report

Annual report published on ChurchofJesusChrist.org outlines how the Church has used tithing and other donations to bless the lives of individuals and families around the world.

Audience: All members and friends.

March 29-April 5: Palm Sunday and Holy Week

All are invited to worship together at the start of this Holy Week. Sacrament meetings should focus on the Atonement and Resurrection of Jesus Christ. During Holy Week, all are invited to reflect on the Atonement of Jesus Christ and on His greater love to prepare to commemorate His Resurrection on Easter Sunday. Holy Week study guide available.

April 4-5: General conference and Easter weekend

Live broadcast of the annual conference of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints where prophets, apostles and Church leaders speak.

Live sessions on April 4 are at 10 a.m., 2 p.m. and 6 p.m. Mountain Daylight Time. Live sessions on April 5 are at 10 a.m. and 2 p.m. Sessions are also available on demand.

Audience: All members and friends.

May 3: Worldwide Devotional for Young Adults

Young adults around the world are invited to gather to hear counsel from Church leaders. Watch live at 6 p.m. Mountain Daylight Time or on demand.

Audience: Young adults ages 18-35.

May 24: Video for Children

This video can be used at home or as a resource for a Primary activity or Sunday lesson to help children better understand the gospel of Jesus Christ.

Audience: Primary-age children and their leaders, teachers and parents.

June 11-12: Religious Educators Conference

Broadcast provides guidance on how to improve teaching to foster greater faith in Heavenly Father and Jesus Christ. Watch live or on demand.

Audience: Religious educators and seminary and institute teachers.

August: “Festival 2026: Walk With Me music devotional”

Festival uses sacred music to strengthen faith and testimony in Jesus Christ and create belonging.

Youth leaders can use provided resources to create a special devotional, standards night, fifth-Sunday class or other event.

Audience: Youth and youth leaders.

August: Emphasis on inviting all to receive the gospel

All are invited to use Church resources to love, share and invite as the Savior did.

Sept. 14: Video for Children

This video can be used at home or as a resource for a Primary activity or Sunday lesson to help children better understand the gospel of Jesus Christ.

Audience: Primary-age children and their leaders, teachers and parents.

Oct. 3-4: General conference

Live broadcast of the annual conference of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints where prophets, apostles and Church leaders speak.

Live sessions on Oct. 3 are at 10 a.m., 2 p.m. and 6 p.m. Mountain Daylight Time. Live sessions on Oct. 4 are at 10 a.m. and 2 p.m. Sessions are also available on demand.

Audience: All members and friends.

Nov. 1: Worldwide Devotional for Young Adults

Young adults around the world are invited to gather to hear counsel from Church leaders. Watch live at 6 p.m. Mountain Standard Time or on demand.

Audience: Young adults ages 18-35.

November: “Luz de Las Naciones”

Celebration of Latino cultures and faith.

Audience: Spanish-speaking members and friends in the Utah Area (for live attendance) and worldwide to participate digitally.

Dec. 6: First Presidency’s Christmas Devotional

The First Presidency invites general authorities and general officers to speak in this prerecorded devotional at the start of the Christmas season focused on the birth of Jesus Christ.

Streamed at 6 p.m. Mountain Standard Time and available on-demand.

Audience: All members and friends.

Dec. 20: Sacrament meeting only