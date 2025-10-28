2026 youth theme logo, music, other resources now available

Resources are now available to support the 2026 youth theme for young men and young women in The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints.

The theme is “Walk with Me,” from Moses 6:34, which reads, “Behold my Spirit is upon you, wherefore all thy words will I justify; and the mountains shall flee before you, and the rivers shall turn from their course; and thou shalt abide in me, and I in you; therefore walk with me.”

The theme was announced on Sept. 4. Now, corresponding resources have started to be published in some languages on youth.ChurchofJesusChrist.org and in the Gospel Library for youth, their parents and their leaders. Notifications will be sent when additional languages are available.

These resources include the logo, theme song, additional music, sheet music and downloadable artwork — such as posters, banners and stickers.

The logo is in a triangle shape, and shows a silhouette of Jesus Christ walking with someone up a mountain, with the sun in the corner.

A sticker with the 2026 youth theme logo is available for download at youth.ChurchofJesusChrist.org. | The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints

The music album, “Walk With Me,” includes 13 songs and is available for streaming on Spotify, Apple Music, the Church’s Children and Youth 2026 website, the Strive To Be YouTube channel, Gospel Library online and the Gospel Library app.

Music will be shared in languages as it becomes available. The 2026 youth theme video will be released at a later time. Additional resources will be available in the January 2026 issue of the For the Strength of Youth magazine.

The 2026 youth album "Walk with Me" is available in the Gospel Library app. | Screenshot from Gospel Library app

Earlier this week, a worldwide broadcast for youth invited all to “Look unto Christ,” which was the 2025 youth theme.

Each year, a youth theme is chosen to encourage, inspire and unite youth around the world who are striving to follow Jesus Christ. The theme is typically a motto or a phrase based on a scriptural passage. Songs, artwork and other materials have been created to help youth and their leaders incorporate the theme in their activities, church meetings and personal lives.

Parents and youth leaders are encouraged to teach principles from the theme at home and at church throughout the year. The theme can be used as a topic for sacrament meeting talks given by youth and can provide focus for youth activities, including camps, youth conferences and devotionals. The theme will be emphasized during For the Strength of Youth conferences and worldwide youth devotionals.