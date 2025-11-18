Members of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints in the Philippines distribute food and water after Super Typhoon Fung-wong made landfall on Sunday, Nov. 9, 2025.

After two typhoons swept across the Philippines within days of each other, The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints is working to provide aid for nearly 50,000 people.

Typhoon Kalmaegi — known locally as Typhoon Tino — moved across the country’s central region, on Tuesday, Nov. 4, dumping about one-and-a-half months’ worth of rainfall in just a day in Cebu and other central island provinces.

The storm caused more than 230 fatalities and millions of people were impacted.

Just days later, on Sunday, Nov. 9, Super Typhoon Fung-wong — known locally as Uwan — made landfall in Luzon. The storm affected large areas of northern and central Luzon, particularly Aurora, Isabela, Catanduanes and Ifugao.

Members of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints in the Philippines prepare food and emergency supplies after twin typhoons swept through the country in November 2025. | The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints

This second typhoon added further pressure on national and local responders, and the national government declared a state of calamity.

The Church opened the doors of more than 240 meetinghouses to members and friends who sought refuge from the storms or who had been displaced by flooding, according to the Church’s Philippines Newsroom.

The Church also provided food, clean drinking water, utility services, temporary shelters, portable emergency lighting, hygiene and cooking supplies and communication equipment.

Missionaries of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints in the Philippines help with clean-up efforts after twin typhoons swept through the country in November 2025. | The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints

Members of the Church across the country have contributed warm meals, clothing, bedding and other essential items.

According to the Church’s Philippines Newsroom in a social media post Thursday, Nov. 6, approximately 6,200 members of the Church have been impacted by Typhoon Kalmaegi, with many experiencing damage to homes and loss of property.

Many families are still not able to return home and need help with clean-up efforts, according to the Philippines Newsroom.

Members of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints in the Philippines distribute food and water after twin typhoons swept across the country in November 2025. | The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints

All missionaries serving in the Philippines are safe and accounted for. They are also working to support affected communities. Damage to meetinghouses is minimal and all temples are operational.

The Philippines Newsroom also posted on social media on Nov. 12, that assessment of assistance needs is ongoing.

“We express our deep appreciation to local Church leaders, members and missionaries who show Christlike love and embody the Filipino spirit of ‘bayanihan’ by continuing to support one another and their neighbors during this very difficult time,” the Facebook post reads.