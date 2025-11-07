Church responds to ‘urgent need’ in the Philippines after Typhoon Kalmaegi

Residents return to their damaged homes after Typhoon Kalmaegi caused devastation in communities along the Mananga River in Talisay City, Cebu province, central Philippines, Wednesday, Nov. 5, 2025.

The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints is offering humanitarian relief efforts in the Philippines after Typhoon Kalmaegi caused multiple deaths, widespread flooding and devastation.

The death toll had risen to at least 114 with 127 people reported missing as of Wednesday evening, Nov. 5, reported The Associated Press.

Most of those deaths were reported in the central province of Cebu.

Typhoon Kalmaegi moved across the country’s central region, on Tuesday, Nov. 4, dumping about one-and-a-half months’ worth of rainfall in just a day in Cebu and other central island provinces, according to state forecaster Benison Estareja. The typhoon, known locally as Typhoon Tino, had wind speeds of 103 mph — a Category 2 storm — when it hit land in central Philippines. It continued west, increasing in intensity to 126 mph — a Category 3 storm — and made landfall in Vietnam early Thursday, Nov. 6, the Associated Press reported.

The Associated Press reported that in the Philippines the typhoon displaced more than 560,000 people, including nearly 450,000 who were evacuated to emergency shelters.

People shelter inside a meetinghouse of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints after Typhoon Kalmaegi caused widespread damage in the Philippines on Nov. 4, 2025. | The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints

According to the Philippines Newsroom in a social media post Thursday, Nov. 6, local Church leaders have activated emergency response plans, including food, clean drinking water, hygiene kits, water filtration buckets and Starlink internet access.

The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints has opened nearly 90 meetinghouses as temporary evacuation centers for affected communities. More than 7,300 people have taken shelter in these meetinghouses.

Eight meetinghouses were damaged, with leaking roofs, flooding and one minor fire incident, according to the Philippines Newsroom.

The Cebu City Philippines Temple experienced minor leakage but is still fully operational.

Approximately 6,200 members of the Church have been impacted by the typhoon, with many experiencing damage to homes and loss of property.

Incoming missionaries assigned to hard-hit areas will temporarily stay at the Missionary Training Center in Manila while their apartments are being prepared.

Residents walk along debris along a shoreline after Typhoon Kalmaegi caused devastation in communities at Talisay City, Cebu province, central Philippines, Wednesday, Nov. 5, 2025. | Jacqueline Hernandez, Associated Press

The Philippines Newsroom also reports that “there is still an urgent need for additional support, particularly for food, water, hygiene kits, transitional shelter, medicine, vitamins, generators, and internet connectivity.”

The Philippines Area presidency members are working closely with local Church leaders and Cebu City officials to provide continued support.

This latest typhoon — equivalent to a hurricane in the Atlantic — follows a 6.9-magnitude earthquake in Cebu and the surrounding provinces on Sept. 30, which also prompted emergency response from Church leaders.

Members of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints also rallied to support their communities offering shelter, supplies and hands-on service after Typhoon Co-may made landfall on July 25.

Vehicles are stacked on top of each other due to flooding caused by Typhoon Kalmaegi, in Liloan, Cebu province, central Philippines on Thursday, Nov. 6, 2025. | Jacqueline Hernandez, Associated Press

Residents clear their flood damaged homes caused by Typhoon Kalmaegi in Liloan, Cebu province, central Philippines on Thursday, Nov. 6, 2025. | Jacqueline Hernandez, Associated Press

Residents return to what remains of their homes after Typhoon Kalmaegi caused devastation in communities along the Mananga River in Talisay City, Cebu province, central Philippines, Wednesday, Nov. 5, 2025. | Jacqueline Hernandez, Associated Press