Elder Bednar dedicates first Latter-day Saint meetinghouse in Azerbaijan, meets with president of Uzbekistan during ministry

The first meetinghouse of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints in Azerbaijan was inaugurated by Elder David A. Bednar of the Quorum of the Twelve Apostles in Baku, on Thursday, Nov. 13, 2025. Helping to cut the ribbon are, from left, Elder Jack N. Gerard, General Authority Seventy and first counselor in the Church’s Europe Central Area presidency; Sheikh ul-Islam Allahshukur Pashazade, who leads the Caucasus Muslim Board; Elder Bednar; and Ramin Mammadov, who heads the State Committee on Affairs with Religious Associations of Azerbaijan. Government officials, religious leaders, the media, friends and members of the Church participated in the historic event.

During a recent ministry through central Asia and the Middle East, Elder David A. Bednar of the Quorum of the Twelve Apostles dedicated the first meetinghouse of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints in Azerbaijan and met with government and religious leaders in Uzbekistan, United Arab Emirates and Bahrain.

“When people of faith and goodwill work together to bless others, hearts are softened and lives are changed,” Elder Bednar said during the meeting with the president of Uzbekistan.

During the nearly two-week ministry from Nov. 12 to Nov. 23, he was accompanied by his wife, Sister Susan Bednar.

Elder David A. Bednar of the Quorum of the Twelve Apostles and Sister Susan Bednar pause for a photo at The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints's first meetinghouse in Baku, Azerbaijan, on Nov. 13, 2025. Government officials, religious leaders, the media, friends and members of the Church participated in the historic event. | The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints

Azerbaijan

In Baku, in eastern Azerbaijan on the Caspian Sea, the dedication of the Church’s first meetinghouse was on Thursday, Nov. 13. Elder Bednar helped cut a red ribbon during a ceremony with government, religious and community leaders. Later in the evening, nearly 200 people attended a devotional where he offered a dedicatory prayer, reported the Church’s Europe Newsroom.

Elder David A. Bednar of the Quorum of the Twelve Apostles of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints is interviewed during a press conference on the grounds of the first meetinghouse of the Church in the city of Baku, Azerbaijan, inaugurated on 13 Nov. 13, 2025. More than 20 news outlets were present. | The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints

Also helping to cut the ribbon were Elder Jack N. Gerard, General Authority Seventy and first counselor in the Church’s Europe Central Area presidency; Ramin Mammadov, who heads the State Committee on Affairs with Religious Associations of Azerbaijan; and Sheikh ul-Islam Allahshukur Pashazade, who leads the Caucasus Muslim Board.

“This is an historic day in Azerbaijan for The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints,” Elder Bednar said. “We are honored and delighted to be here and formally recognized and to be able to dedicate this facility where we will meet and worship. We are grateful and excited to be here in Azerbaijan.”

Members and friends of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints participate in the dedication of the first meetinghouse of the Church in Baku, Azerbaijan, on Nov. 13, 2025. Elder David A. Bednar of the Quorum of the Twelve Apostles presided over the meeting. | The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints

The first volunteer missionaries of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, serving in Baku, Azerbaijan, attend the inauguration event of the first building of the Church in the country, on Nov. 13, 2025. | The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints

Elder Bednar also met with President Ilham Aliyev, the president of the Republic of Azerbaijan.

The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints was officially registered in Azerbaijan in July 2024. Elder Bednar met with President Aliyev and other officials in April 2024. Sheikh ul-Islam has also visited with leaders at Church headquarters, including President Dallin H. Oaks in October 2025 and the late President Russell M. Nelson in March 2023.

Elder David A. Bednar of the Quorum of the Twelve Apostles of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints greets the President Ilham Aliyev, president of the Republic of Azerbaijan, in Baku, Azerbaijan, on Nov. 13, 2025. Later in the day, Elder Bednar inaugurated the first meetinghouse of the Church in the country.

Uzbekistan

Elder Bednar met with President Shavkat Mirziyoyev of the Republic of Uzbekistan on Nov. 12 in Tashkent, Uzbekistan, and other national leaders in separate meetings. They discussed shared humanitarian goals, education, health and service, reported the Church’s Europe Newsroom and a video on The Church of Jesus Christ Europe YouTube channel.

“We are deeply grateful for the warm friendship of the people and leaders of Uzbekistan,” Elder Bednar said.

United Arab Emirates

In Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates, Elder and Sister Bednar attended the opening of the National Festival of Tolerance and Coexistence, which was Nov. 14-16, reported the Church’s Middle East Newsroom.

“For many years, I have observed how the atmosphere of respect and coexistence is being nurtured here,” Elder Bednar said of the United Arab Emirates. Elder Bednar was greeted by Sheikh Nahyan bin Mubarak Al Nahyan, the country’s minister of Tolerance and Coexistence.

Elder David A. Bednar of the Quorum of the Twelve Apostles, center right, and Elder Adilson de Paula Parrella. a General Authority Seventy and counselor in the Middle East/Africa North Area presidency, far right, greet Sheikh Nahyan bin Mubarak Al Nahyan, minister of Tolerance and Coexistence of the United Arab Emirates, in front of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints booth at the Tolerance and Coexistence Festival in Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates, on Nov. 14, 2025. | The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints

The Church hosted one of the 50 exhibits and called it “The Global Family Tree: Branching Out in Love.” Around 6,700 booth visitors were invited to sign a heart-shaped cutout to hang from a tree, symbolizing the shared connection of the human family.

Jiliane Mendoza, who served with a group of teens, said the tolerance festival represents unity among people of all nationalities and ethnicities. “No matter where we come from, we are all brothers and sisters. I feel that’s the most important thing.”

A volunteer hangs up a heart at The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints booth at the National Tolerance and Coexistence Festival in Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates, on Nov. 14, 2025. | The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints

On the third day of the festival, Elder Adilson de Paula Parrella, General Authority Seventy, and Elder Roland J. Bäck, an Area Seventy — both counselors in the Church’s Middle East/Africa North Area presidency — participated in the Tolerance Walk with other government, interfaith and community leaders.

On Saturday, Nov. 15, Elder Bednar met with Brahmavihari Swamiji, head of the BAPS Hindu Mandir Abu Dhabi, who also oversees international relations for the Bochasanwasi Akshar Purushottam Swaminarayan Sanstha, a significant sociospiritual organization within Hinduism, reported the Church’s Middle East Newsroom. Brahmavihari Swamiji met with the First Presidency and other leaders in Salt Lake City in June 2025.

A delegation from The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, led by Elder David A. Bednar of the Quorum of the Twelve Apostles, meets with Brahmavihari Swamiji at the BAPS Hindu Mandir in Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates, on Nov. 15, 2025. From left: Elder Roland J. Bäck, Area Seventy and second counselor in the Middle East/Africa North Area presidency; Elder Adilson de Paula Parrella, General Authority Seventy and first counselor in the Middle East/Africa North Area presidency; Elder Anthony D. Perkins, General Authority Seventy and area president; Brahmavihari Swamiji, head of the BAPS Hindu Mandir Abu Dhabi, who also oversees international relations for the Bochasanwasi Akshar Purushottam Swaminarayan Sanstha; Elder Bednar; and Elder Kelly R. Johnson, General Authority Seventy and counselor in the Asia Area presidency. | The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints

Elder Bednar also met with Judge Mohamed Abdelsalam, secretary-general of the Muslim Council of Elders, in Abu Dhabi, on Nov. 17 to explore ways to promote peace and coexistence, reported the Church’s Middle East Newsroom. Judge Abdelsalam met with President Oaks, Elder Bednar and other leaders in Salt Lake City earlier this year in September.

Elder David A. Bednar of the Quorum of the Twelve Apostles meets with Judge Mohamed Abdelsalam, secretary-general of the Muslim Council of Elders, in Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates, on Nov. 17, 2025. | The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints

Bahrain

In Manama, Bahrain, Elder Bednar met with Ali Abdulla Al Aradi, deputy chairman of the board of trustees of the King Hamad Global Center for Coexistence and Tolerance, on Thursday, Nov. 20. The discussion focused on strengthening collaboration between the Church and the center to advance interfaith understanding and cooperation, reported the Church’s Middle East Newsroom.

Also in attendance were Sister Bednar; Elder Anthony D. Perkins, General Authority Seventy and president of the Church’s Middle East Area, and his wife, Sister Christine Perkins; Elder Parrella and his wife, Sister Elaine Parrella.

While in Bahrain, Elder Bednar also spoke to local Church members in Manama during a devotional on Wednesday, Nov. 19.

Elder David A. Bednar of the Quorum of the Twelve Apostles meets with Ali Abdulla Al Aradi, deputy chairman of the board of trustees of the King Hamad Global Center for Coexistence and Tolerance, in Manama, Bahrain, on Nov. 20, 2025 | The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints