Leaders & Ministry

Video: President Jeffrey R. Holland remembered for ‘his unforgettable testimony of God’

Funeral tributes to President Holland come from his children and from President Dallin H. Oaks

Available in:Spanish
Members of the Quorum of the Twelve Apostles stand as the casket of President Jeffrey R. Holland, president of the Quorum of the Twelve Apostles of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, is brought in at his funeral at the Salt Lake Tabernacle in Salt Lake City on Wednesday, Dec. 31, 2025.
Kaitlyn Bancroft
By Kaitlyn Bancroft
Kaitlyn Bancroft is a reporter for Church News.

Thousands of people turned out on Wednesday, Dec. 31, for the funeral of President Jeffrey R. Holland, president of the Quorum of the Twelve Apostles.

The Apostle of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints died Saturday, Dec. 27, 2025, at age 85. His funeral was held in the Tabernacle on Temple Square on Wednesday.

This Church News video titled “Unforgettable Testimony of God” features President Holland’s children and Church President Dallin H. Oaks speaking at the funeral.

President Oaks said President Holland left “a huge mark, loving personal memories of his influence and his unforgettable testimony of God on all that he touched.”

David Holland, President Holland’s youngest child, said: “My earthly father who stayed the course with me through countless long, dark nights could bear witness with unshakable certainty to the loving God made manifest through Christ. I believe in such a God, I know such a God, in large part because I had such a dad.”

