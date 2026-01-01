President Holland laid to rest as New Year rings in with rain in St. George

Elder Matthew S. Holland, David Holland and Mary Alice McCann grieve during graveside services for their father President Jeffrey R. Holland, president of the Quorum of the Twelve Apostles of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, in St. George, Utah, on Thursday, Jan. 1, 2026. President Holland died on Dec. 27, 2025.

ST. GEORGE, Utah — New Year’s Day in 2026 in St. George, Utah, brought much needed rain to the desert community in Southern Utah.

For David Holland, son of the late President Jeffrey R. Holland, the rain was a poetic sendoff for his father.

Pallbearers carry the casket of President Jeffrey R. Holland, president of the Quorum of the Twelve Apostles of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, at the St. George Cemetery in St. George, Utah, on Thursday, Jan. 1, 2026. | Nick Adams, for the Deseret News

“My dad absolutely loved to take a drive in the rain, and he loved to drive around his beloved St. George. I cannot imagine anything more fitting than the fact that today he got both,” David Holland said, speaking at the burial of his father the morning after President Holland’s funeral was held in the Salt Lake Tabernacle.

Prior to the service, a funeral processional wound through the streets of St. George. The line of cars passed by some locations of personal meaning to President Holland, including the St. George Utah Temple, the St. George Tabernacle and his childhood home.

Missionaries serving in the Utah St. George Mission sing and watch the procession at the St. George Utah Temple prior to the graveside service for President Jeffrey R. Holland, president of the Quorum of the Twelve Apostles of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, in St. George, Utah, on Thursday, Jan. 1, 2026. President Holland died on Dec. 27, 2025. | Jeffrey D. Allred, for the Deseret News

Missionaries from the Utah St. George Mission lined the road in front of the temple and sang “Amazing Grace” together as President Holland’s hearse passed them. Members of the community lined the streets for nearly a mile before the processional arrived at the St. George City Cemetery.

Mary Alice McCann, President Holland’s daughter, said that during the burial service that her dad was “once just a little boy.”

“He roamed the red hills. He played any sport with a ball in these parks. He met a little girl named Patricia. And [he] began a lifetime of gospel study and faith, all on the backs of those family members who came before him and who surround us today in this cemetery,” she said.

Mary Alice McCann speaks during the graveside service for her father President Jeffrey R. Holland, president of the Quorum of the Twelve Apostles of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, in St. George, Utah, on Thursday, Jan. 1, 2026. | Jeffrey D. Allred, for the Deseret News

McCann said “ancestral grit and dedication coursed through the veins of Jeffrey R. Holland” and that the foundation of his life was built on “unswerving commitment to serve the Lord and His kingdom.”

President Holland, president of the Quorum of the Twelve Apostles, died on Dec. 27, 2025. After the graveside service on Thursday morning, Jan. 1, he was laid to rest alongside his late wife, Sister Patricia Terry Holland, who died July 20, 2023.

Elder Dieter F. Uchtdorf of the Quorum of the Twelve Apostles and his wife, Sister Harriet Uchtdorf, attend the graveside services for President Jeffrey R. Holland, president of the Quorum of the Twelve Apostles of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, in St. George, Utah, on Thursday, Jan. 1, 2026. President Holland died on Dec. 27, 2025. | Jeffrey D. Allred for the Deseret News

President Holland’s oldest son, Elder Matthew S. Holland, a General Authority Seventy, dedicated his father’s grave. Elder Dieter F. Uchtdorf of the Quorum of the Twelve Apostles offered a tender and heartfelt invocation to open the graveside services.

Attending the funeral amidst heavy rain that subsided as the program began, were many of President Holland’s family members, neighbors, friends, and quorum members.

Church President Dallin H. Oaks and his wife Sister Kristen Oaks attend the graveside service for President Jeffrey R. Holland, president of the Quorum of the Twelve Apostles of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints in St. George, Utah, on Thursday, Jan. 1, 2026. President Holland died on Dec. 27, 2025. | Jeffrey D. Allred, for the Deseret News

President Dallin H. Oaks, President of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, attended with his wife, Sister Kristen Oaks. Both of President Oaks’ counselors in the First Presidency, President Henry B. Eyring and President D. Todd Christofferson, attended, as well. President Christofferson was joined by his wife, Sister Kathy Christofferson.

Members of the Quorum of the Twelve Apostles in attendance included Elder Uchtdorf and his wife, Sister Harriet Uchtdorf; Elder Quentin L. Cook and his wife, Sister Mary Cook; Elder Neil L. Andersen and his wife, Sister Kathy Andersen; Elder Gary E. Stevenson and his wife, Sister Lesa Stevenson; and Elder Patrick Kearon and his wife, Sister Jennifer Kearon.

When the service concluded, each of the Church leaders greeted President and Sister Holland’s children and other family members.

Elder Dieter F. Uchtdorf of the Quorum of the Twelve Apostles greets David F. Holland, a son of President Jeffrey R. Holland, President of the Quorum of the Twelve Apostles, at President Holland's interment in St. George, Utah, on Thursday, January 1, 2026. | Cody Bell, The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints

The First Presidency and other general Church leaders attend graveside service for President Jeffrey R. Holland, president of the Quorum of the Twelve Apostles of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, in St. George, Utah, on Thursday, Jan. 1, 2026. | Jeffrey D. Allred, for the Deseret News

People line Main Street in St. George, Utah, as the processional approaches for President Jeffrey R. Holland, president of the Quorum of the Twelve Apostles of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, on Thursday, Jan. 1, 2026. | Nick Adams, for the Deseret News

People gather at the St. George Cemetery near the burial site for President Jeffrey R. Holland, president of the Quorum of the Twelve Apostles of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, in St. George, Utah, on Thursday, Jan. 1, 2026. | Nick Adams, for the Deseret News

A hearse carrying the casket of President Jeffrey R. Holland, president of the Quorum of the Twelve Apostles of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, passes by his childhood home, left, during a processional honoring President Holland in St. George, Utah, on Thursday, Jan. 1, 2026. | Nick Adams, for the Deseret News

Children hold signs expressing love and gratitude for President Jeffrey R. Holland, president of the Quorum of the Twelve Apostles of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, during a processional honoring President Holland in St. George, Utah, on Thursday, Jan. 1, 2026. | Nick Adams, for the Deseret News

The graveside service for President Jeffrey R. Holland, president of the Quorum of the Twelve Apostles of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, is in St. George, Utah, on Thursday, Jan. 1, 2026. | Jeffrey D. Allred, for the Deseret News

Flowers are laid on the casket during graveside services for President Jeffrey R. Holland, president of the Quorum of the Twelve Apostles of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, in St. George, Utah, on Thursday, Jan. 1, 2026. | Jeffrey D. Allred, for the Deseret News

Family members are greeted by Church leaders at the graveside services for President Jeffrey R. Holland, president of the Quorum of the Twelve Apostles of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, in St. George, Utah, on Thursday, Jan. 1, 2026. | Jeffrey D. Allred, for the Deseret News

President Henry B. Eyring, first counselor in the First Presidency, greets Elder Matthew S. Holland, a General Authority Seventy, during graveside services for President Jeffrey R. Holland, president of the Quorum of the Twelve Apostles of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, in St. George, Utah, on Thursday, Jan. 1, 2026. | Jeffrey D. Allred, for the Deseret News

Elder Quentin Cook of the Quorum of the Twelve Apostles greets family members of President Jeffrey R. Holland, President of the Quorum of the Twelve Apostles of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, during the graveside service in St. George, Utah, on Thursday, Jan. 1, 2026. | Jeffrey D. Allred, for the Deseret News

Mary Alice McCann speaks during the graveside service for her father President Jeffrey R. Holland, president of the Quorum of the Twelve Apostles of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, in St. George, Utah, on Thursday, Jan. 1, 2026. | Jeffrey D. Allred, for the Deseret News

People gather for the graveside service for President Jeffrey R. Holland, president of the Quorum of the Twelve Apostles of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, in St. George, Utah, on Thursday, Jan. 1, 2026. | Jeffrey D. Allred, for the Deseret News

Church President Dallin H. Oaks arrives for the graveside service for President Jeffrey R. Holland, President of the Quorum of the Twelve Apostles of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, in St. George, Utah, on Thursday, Jan. 1, 2026. | Jeffrey D. Allred, for the Deseret News

Church President Dallin H. Oaks and his wife Sister Kristen Oaks attend the graveside service for President Jeffrey R. Holland, president of the Quorum of the Twelve Apostles of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, in St. George, Utah, on Thursday, Jan. 1, 2026. | Jeffrey D. Allred, for the Deseret News

The First Presidency and other Apostles attend the graveside service for President Jeffrey R. Holland, president of the Quorum of the Twelve Apostles of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, in St. George, Utah, on Thursday, Jan. 1, 2026. | Jeffrey D. Allred, for the Deseret News

Family members arrive for graveside service for President Jeffrey R. Holland, president of the Quorum of the Twelve Apostles of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, in St. George, Utah, on Thursday, Jan. 1, 2026. President Holland died on Dec. 27, 2025. | Jeffrey D. Allred, for the Deseret News

President Dallin H. Oaks of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints and his wife Sister Kristen Oaks greet family members at the graveside service for President Jeffrey R. Holland, president of the Quorum of the Twelve Apostles, in St. George, Utah, on Thursday, Jan. 1, 2026. President Holland died on Dec. 27, 2025. | Jeffrey D. Allred, for the Deseret News

Utah St. George Mission missionaries sing and watch the procession during graveside services for President Jeffrey R. Holland, president of the Quorum of the Twelve Apostles of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, in St. George, Utah, on Thursday, Jan. 1, 2026. President Holland died on Dec. 27, 2025. | Jeffrey D. Allred, for the Deseret News

The casket is carried at graveside service for President Jeffrey R. Holland, president of the Quorum of the Twelve Apostles of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, in St. George, Utah, on Thursday, Jan. 1, 2026. President Holland died on Dec. 27, 2025. | Jeffrey D. Allred, for the Deseret News

The graveside service for President Jeffrey R. Holland, president of the Quorum of the Twelve Apostles of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, is in St. George, Utah, on Thursday, Jan. 1, 2026. President Holland died on Dec. 27, 2025. | Jeffrey D. Allred, for the Deseret News

Elder Patrick Kearon, right, of the Quorum of the Twelve Apostles, hugs Elder Matthew S. Holland, General Authority Seventy, at the graveside service for President Jeffrey R. Holland, president of the Quorum of the Twelve Apostles of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, in St. George, Utah, on Thursday, Jan. 1, 2026. President Holland died on Dec. 27, 2025. | Jeffrey D. Allred, for the Deseret News

Missionaries serving in the Utah St. George Mission sing and watch the procession at the St. George Utah Temple prior to the graveside service for President Jeffrey R. Holland, president of the Quorum of the Twelve Apostles of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, in St. George, Utah, on Thursday, Jan. 1, 2026. President Holland died on Dec. 27, 2025. | Jeffrey D. Allred, for the Deseret News