Relief Society General President Camille N. Johnson, of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, speaks as part of an interview before the 2025 Sundance Film Festival and Zions Bank Women’s Leadership Celebration held at the Hilton Salt Lake City Center in Salt Lake City on Thursday, Jan. 30, 2025.

Relief Society General President Camille N. Johnson was born Sept. 12, 1963, in Pocatello, Idaho. She was sustained during the April 2022 general conference. She married Douglas R. Johnson on July 31, 1987, in the Salt Lake Temple. They have three sons.

After graduating from the University of Utah with a degree in English in 1985, President Johnson earned a law degree in 1989. She practiced law for nearly 30 years as a partner in the Salt Lake law firm Snow, Christensen & Martineau, where she was firm president at the time of her call to the Primary general presidency.

President Johnson served as the Primary general president for a year before becoming Relief Society general president on Aug. 1, 2022. She and her husband also served as mission leaders of the Perú Arequipa Mission from 2016 to 2019.

In honor of President Johnson’s birthday today, here are nine quotes from the past year.

1. Strength in Christ

Relief Society General President Camille N. Johnson speaks with a woman after a devotional in Milan, Italy, on Sunday, Sept. 15, 2024. | The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints

“My spirits are always lifted as I hear these people testify of their commitment to Jesus Christ and of the strength that they find in Him, strength to endure difficult challenges.”

- Ministry in Europe, Sept. 23, 2024

2. Trusting divine leadership

General Relief Society President Camille N. Johnson speaks at a Young Single Adult devotional at BYU–Idaho on Nov. 15, 2024. | Brian Nicholson

“We need to pay the price to know that God’s prophets are His mouthpiece, that Jesus Christ is actively leading His Church and that we can trust Him with complete certainty.”

- BYU–Idaho devotional, Nov. 18, 2024

3. ‘We are the Relief Society’

Relief Society General President Camille N. Johnson, of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, holds a global leadership service award after accepting it from Heidi Prokop, senior vice president and communications manager at Zions Bank, and Paul Burdiss, CEO and president of Zions Bank, during the 2025 Sundance Film Festival and Zions Bank Women’s Leadership Celebration held at the Hilton Salt Lake City Center in Salt Lake City on Thursday, Jan. 30, 2025. | Brian Nicholson, The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints

“We are the Relief Society, and it has been our objective since 1842 to bring relief, both temporal and spiritual, to all of God’s children.”

- Sundance Institute Women’s Leadership Celebration, Jan. 30, 2025

4. He makes the difference

Relief Society General President Camille N. Johnson, of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, hugs Sister Elisabeth Beck, who will serve in the Texas Houston South Mission, after a devotional held at the Provo Missionary Training Center in Provo, Utah, on Tuesday, Feb. 11, 2025. | Isaac Hale, Deseret News

“I testify that the Savior will mind your gap. He doesn’t make up the difference; He makes all the difference.”

- Provo Missionary Training Center devotional, Feb. 12, 2025

5. Empowering women

Relief Society General President Camille N. Johnson, far right, leads a panel discussion during the 9th Annual Women-In-Diplomacy Day held at the Los Angeles California Temple Visitors' Center in Los Angeles, California, on Monday, March 10, 2025. | Rick Loomis, for the Deseret News

“We want to empower women and families with greater understanding and resources, so that they are better equipped to make changes that can have a lasting impact in their homes, communities and nations.”

- International Women’s Day celebration, March 11, 2025

6. Engaged in the work

Relief Society General President Camille N. Johnson, center, sits with Sister J. Anette Dennis, first counselor, left, and Sister Kristin M. Yee, second counselor, right, in the Red Brick Store in Nauvoo, Illinois, for the Relief Society worldwide devotional, to be broadcast on Sunday, March 16, 2025. | The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints

“We collectively bear testimony that we are engaged in the work of our Savior, Jesus Christ. We know He lives. We know He loves us. We know that He desires for us to have a covenant relationship with Him.”

- Relief Society worldwide devotional, March 16, 2025

7. Faith in Him

President Camille N. Johnson, Relief Society general president, speaks during the Saturday morning session of the 195th Annual General Conference of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints held in the Conference Center in Salt Lake City on April 5, 2025. | Cristy Powell, The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints

“Faith in Him increases my hope for healing, and that hope reinforces my faith in Jesus Christ. It is a powerful cycle.”

- April 2025 general conference, April 5, 2025

8. Possessed of charity

Relief Society General President Camille N. Johnson speaks to young adults during a worldwide devotional, broadcast live from the Salt Lake Tabernacle on Temple Square in Salt Lake City, Utah, on Sunday, May 4, 2025. | Tess Crowley, Deseret News

“We are to keep the lamps of our conversion burning brightly, letting our light shine, using and enlarging our talents, caring for those in need — that is being possessed of charity, the pure love of Christ.”

- Young adult worldwide devotional, May 4, 2025

9. Confidence before God

Relief Society General President Camille N. Johnson joins the Church News podcast on Tuesday, May 20, 2025. | Screenshot from YouTube

“We can have confidence before God when we work to be worthy of the gift of charity, the pure love of Jesus Christ.”

- Church News podcast, May 20, 2025