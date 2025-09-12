Relief Society General President Camille N. Johnson was born Sept. 12, 1963, in Pocatello, Idaho. She was sustained during the April 2022 general conference. She married Douglas R. Johnson on July 31, 1987, in the Salt Lake Temple. They have three sons.
After graduating from the University of Utah with a degree in English in 1985, President Johnson earned a law degree in 1989. She practiced law for nearly 30 years as a partner in the Salt Lake law firm Snow, Christensen & Martineau, where she was firm president at the time of her call to the Primary general presidency.
President Johnson served as the Primary general president for a year before becoming Relief Society general president on Aug. 1, 2022. She and her husband also served as mission leaders of the Perú Arequipa Mission from 2016 to 2019.
In honor of President Johnson’s birthday today, here are nine quotes from the past year.
1. Strength in Christ
“My spirits are always lifted as I hear these people testify of their commitment to Jesus Christ and of the strength that they find in Him, strength to endure difficult challenges.”
- Ministry in Europe, Sept. 23, 2024
2. Trusting divine leadership
“We need to pay the price to know that God’s prophets are His mouthpiece, that Jesus Christ is actively leading His Church and that we can trust Him with complete certainty.”
- BYU–Idaho devotional, Nov. 18, 2024
3. ‘We are the Relief Society’
“We are the Relief Society, and it has been our objective since 1842 to bring relief, both temporal and spiritual, to all of God’s children.”
- Sundance Institute Women’s Leadership Celebration, Jan. 30, 2025
4. He makes the difference
“I testify that the Savior will mind your gap. He doesn’t make up the difference; He makes all the difference.”
- Provo Missionary Training Center devotional, Feb. 12, 2025
5. Empowering women
“We want to empower women and families with greater understanding and resources, so that they are better equipped to make changes that can have a lasting impact in their homes, communities and nations.”
- International Women’s Day celebration, March 11, 2025
6. Engaged in the work
“We collectively bear testimony that we are engaged in the work of our Savior, Jesus Christ. We know He lives. We know He loves us. We know that He desires for us to have a covenant relationship with Him.”
- Relief Society worldwide devotional, March 16, 2025
7. Faith in Him
“Faith in Him increases my hope for healing, and that hope reinforces my faith in Jesus Christ. It is a powerful cycle.”
- April 2025 general conference, April 5, 2025
8. Possessed of charity
“We are to keep the lamps of our conversion burning brightly, letting our light shine, using and enlarging our talents, caring for those in need — that is being possessed of charity, the pure love of Christ.”
- Young adult worldwide devotional, May 4, 2025
9. Confidence before God
“We can have confidence before God when we work to be worthy of the gift of charity, the pure love of Jesus Christ.”
- Church News podcast, May 20, 2025