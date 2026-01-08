Learn about the new presidents, matrons of 3 temples — in Manti, American Samoa, Philippines

The Manti Utah Temple shines in the early morning light as last minute preparations are being completed for the upcoming open house in Manti, Utah, Monday, March 11, 2024.

The following new temple leaders have been called to serve by the First Presidency. They will begin their service in September or when the new temples are dedicated.

Joyce Cottle and Brent T Cottle, new president and matron of the Manti Utah Temple beginning in September 2026. | The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints

Brent T Cottle and Joyce Lorraine Anderson Cottle, Elsinore 1st Ward, Monroe Utah Stake, called as president and matron of the Manti Utah Temple, succeeding President Richard W. Wheeler and Sister Linda N. Wheeler. President Cottle is a stake music specialist and temple sealer and a former Georgia Macon Mission president, stake president and bishop. He was born in Pocatello, Idaho, to Merlin Walter Cottle and Veda Thompson.

Sister Cottle is a Relief Society assistant service coordinator and temple worker and a former mission president companion, stake Young Women presidency counselor, ward Relief Society president, ward Primary president and ward Young Women presidency counselor. She was born in Richfield, Utah, to George Milan Anderson and Anna Ruth Foisy.

Tuputausi Hunt and Kalilimoku A. Hunt, who will serve as president and matron of the new Pago Pago American Samoa Temple when it is dedicated. | The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints

Kalilimoku Sola August Hunt and Tuputausi May Asayo Hirata Hunt, Auto Ward, Pago Pago Samoa Stake, called as president and matron of the Pago Pago American Samoa Temple. President Hunt is an area temple and family history adviser and ward Sunday School president and a former area communications director, stake presidency counselor, bishop, high councilor and temple worker. He was born in Mapusaga, Tutuila, American Samoa, to Sola Hunt and Suitumua Mateo Fuimaono.

Sister Hunt is an area temple and family history adviser and ward music coordinator and a former stake Primary president, ward Relief Society president, ward Young Women president and temple worker. She was born in Honolulu, Hawaii, to Jack Hadama Hirata and Logotaeao Su’apaia Filiaga Hirata.

Gregorio Horlador Lagaña and Maria Luisa Arnaiz Nain Lagaña, who will serve as president and matron of the Bacolod Philippines Temple when it is dedicated on May 31, 2026. | The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints

Gregorio Horlador Lagaña and Maria Luisa Arnaiz Nain Lagaña, Roxas 4th Ward, Roxas Capiz Philippines Stake, called as president and matron of the Bacolod Philippines Temple. President Lagaña is a temple worker and a former district presidency counselor, bishop and high councilor. He was born in Janiuay, Philippines, to Severo Asumo Sr. Lagaña and Rosalina Halago Horlador.

Sister Lagaña is a temple worker and Relief Society teacher and a former ward Young Women presidency counselor and ward Primary presidency counselor. She was born in Iloilo City, Philippines, to Domingo Atrazo Nain Sr. and Caridad Pianera Arnaiz.