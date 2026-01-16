The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints

The following new mission presidents and companions have been called by the First Presidency. They will begin their service in July.

Chad R. Argyle and Sheree H. Argyle will serve as president and companion of the New Jersey Morristown Mission beginning in July 2026. | The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints

Chad R. Argyle, 55, and Sheree H. Argyle, five children, Santaquin 2nd Ward, Santaquin Utah East Stake: New Jersey Morristown Mission, succeeding President S. Mario Durrant and Sister Karla K. Durrant. Brother Argyle is a former stake presidency counselor, bishop, high councilor, stake Young Men president and missionary in the Ecuador Quito Mission. He was born in Salt Lake City to Bill L Argyle and Junette Walker.

Sister Argyle is a former ward Young Women president, ward Relief Society presidency counselor, Sunday School teacher, temple ordinance worker and missionary in the Puerto Rico San Juan Mission. She was born in Fremont, California, to Kent Blaine Hansen and Sylvia R Hansen.

Junior Banza and Annie Banza will serve as president and companion of the Democratic Republic of the Congo Kinshasa North Mission beginning in July 2026. | The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints

Junior Banza, 54, and Annie Banza, three children, Sunset Ridge 4th Ward, West Jordan Utah Sunset Ridge Stake: Democratic Republic of the Congo Kinshasa North Mission. Brother Banza is a high councilor and a former bishopric counselor, stake Sunday School presidency counselor, elders quorum president, ward executive secretary, ward mission leader and missionary in the South Africa Mission. He was born in Kinshasa, Democratic Republic of Congo, to Mucioko Wa Mutombo Banza and Régine Mbuyi Banza.

Sister Banza is a ward Primary presidency counselor and a former Primary activity leader, Relief Society teacher, Sunday School teacher, Young Women adviser and missionary in the Democratic Republic of the Congo Mission. She was born in Mbuji-Mayi, Democratic Republic of Congo, to Kambanga Kamalenge Martin Mujanayi and Muenda-Kabongo Mujanayi Margueritte.

Daniel Chard and Allyson Chard will serve as president and companion of the Louisiana Baton Rouge Mission beginning in July 2026. | The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints

Daniel Chard, 61, and Allyson Chard, three children, Pasadena Ward, Annapolis Maryland Stake: Louisiana Baton Rouge Mission, succeeding President Michael C. Smuin and Sister Holly J. Smuin. Brother Chard is a ward temple and family history leader and a former bishop, bishopric counselor, high councilor, stake Young Men presidency counselor, elders quorum president, ward Young Men president, ward executive secretary, institute teacher, temple ordinance worker and missionary in the France Paris Mission. He was born in Salt Lake City to Gary Ray Chard and Constance Joan Chard.

Sister Chard is a public affairs director and a former stake Young Women president, ward Relief Society president, ward Young Women president, missionary preparation teacher, temple ordinance worker and missionary in the England Manchester Mission. She was born in Salt Lake City to Wendell Jeremy Ashton and Belva Ashton.

Bruce W. Ebmeyer and Carolyn S. Ebmeyer will serve as president and companion of the Arizona Phoenix West Mission beginning in July 2026. | The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints

Bruce W. Ebmeyer, 56, and Carolyn S. Ebmeyer, eight children, Sunset Hills Ward, Apple Valley California Stake: Arizona Phoenix West Mission, succeeding President Cory D. Fisk and Sister Carrilyn M. Fisk. Brother Ebmeyer is a mission presidency counselor and a former stake president, bishop, bishopric counselor, high councilor, stake Young Men president, ward mission leader, ward Young Men president and missionary in the Spain Barcelona Mission. He was born in Glendale, California, to Hugh Tobiason Ebmeyer and Sharon Deanne Ebmeyer.

Sister Ebmeyer is a temple ordinance worker and ward Relief Society presidency counselor and a former stake Young Women presidency counselor, ward Primary president, ward Young Women presidency counselor, ward Primary presidency counselor, ward Primary secretary, Relief Society meeting coordinator, Young Women adviser, Primary activity leader, Primary teacher, Sunday School teacher and seminary teacher. She was born in Whittier, California, to Roger Lee Berg and Margaret Jo Berg.

Rossen Bon C. Escobar and Imelda Socorro Karina F. Escobar will serve as president and companion of the Philippines Ozamiz Mission beginning in July 2026. | The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints

Rossen Bon C. Escobar, 60, and Imelda Socorro Karina F. Escobar, three children, Bacolod 3rd Ward, Bacolod Philippines Stake: Philippines Ozamiz Mission. Brother Escobar is a stake president and a former stake presidency counselor, bishopric counselor, stake Young Men president, elders quorum presidency counselor and missionary in the Philippines Manila Mission. He was born in Bacolod City, Philippines, to Noel Montesino Escobar and Julieta Pana Chiong Escobar.

Sister Escobar is a Sunday School teacher and a former ward Young Women presidency counselor, ward Primary presidency counselor, ward Primary secretary and Relief Society teacher. She was born in Bacolod City, Philippines, to Romulo Pineda Flores and Thelma Ishiwata.

J. Kelly Flanagan and Linda M Flanagan will serve as president and companion of the Indiana Fort Wayne Mission beginning in July 2026. | The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints

J. Kelly Flanagan, 63, and Linda M Flanagan, seven children, Windsor 6th Ward, Orem Utah Windsor Stake: Indiana Fort Wayne Mission. Brother Flanagan is a Sunday School teacher and a former bishop, high councilor, elders quorum president, ward Young Men president, ward Sunday School president, elders quorum presidency counselor, Young Men adviser, Primary teacher, Sunday School teacher and missionary in the England London East Mission. He was born in Harbor City, California, to Keith Howard Flanagan and Anna Marie Bryan.

Sister Flanagan is a Nursery leader and a former stake Primary presidency counselor, ward Young Women president, ward Primary president, ward Relief Society presidency counselor, ward Primary presidency counselor, ward Relief Society meeting coordinator, Relief Society teacher, ward Young Women camp director, Primary teacher, Sunday School teacher, self-reliance facilitator and Cub Scout leader. She was born in Butte, Montana, to Joel Kenneth Montgomery and Patsy Kaye Leatham.

Josh Garner and Katie Garner will serve as president and companion of the Argentina Buenos Aires West Mission beginning in July 2026. | The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints

Josh Garner, 48, and Katie Garner, five children, Pleasant View 7th Ward, Pleasant View Utah Orchard Springs Stake: Argentina Buenos Aires West Mission, succeeding President Richard Holley and Sister MaryAnn Holley. Brother Garner is a stake president and temple ordinance worker and a former bishop, bishopric counselor, elders quorum president, ward Young Men president, ward Young Men presidency counselor, Sunday School teacher and missionary in the Ecuador Guayaquil South Mission. He was born in Ogden, Utah, to Rodney Grant Garner and Mary Ann Garner.

Sister Garner is a Primary teacher and temple ordinance worker and a former ward Young Women president, ward Primary president, ward Primary presidency counselor, Young Women adviser, Primary teacher, Sunday School teacher and missionary in the Oregon Portland Mission. She was born in Ogden, Utah, to John Earl Kellett and Lydia Sue Jackson Kellett.

Louis-Marie Liebard and Cybèle Liebard will serve as president and companion of the France Paris North Mission beginning in July 2026. | The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints

Louis-Marie Liebard, 62, and Cybèle Liebard, four children, Blois Branch, Paris France South Stake: France Paris North Mission, succeeding President Ryan R. Munns and Sister Heather A. Munns. Brother Liebard is a branch clerk and a former stake president, district president, stake presidency counselor, district presidency counselor, branch president, Sunday School teacher, seminary and institute teacher, temple ordinance worker and missionary in the Missouri St. Louis Mission. He was born in Chaumont En Vexin, France, to Louis-Dominique Henri Jean Marie Liebard and Beatrice Marie Charlotte Villeneuve Liebard.

Sister Liebard is an area organization adviser and a former stake Young Women presidency counselor, ward Relief Society presidency counselor, institute and seminary teacher, music leader and temple ordinance worker. She was born in Angers, France, to Serge Paul Daniel Deforge and Françoise Marie Anne Deforge.

Jay Lucas and Katauna Lucas will serve as president and companion of the Tahiti Papeete Mission beginning in July 2026. | The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints

Jay Lucas, 56, and Katauna Lucas, three children, Farmington 4th Ward, Farmington New Mexico Stake: Tahiti Papeete Mission, succeeding President Manea Tuahu and Sister Vahinui Tuahu. Brother Lucas is a former bishop, bishopric counselor, branch president, high councilor, stake Young Men president, elders quorum president, Sunday School teacher, seminary teacher, temple ordinance worker and missionary in the Tahiti Papeete Mission. He was born in Dallas, Texas, to William Frederick Lucas Sr. and Margaret Alice Lucas.

Sister Lucas is a former stake Young Women president, ward Relief Society president, ward Young Women presidency counselor, ward Primary presidency counselor, Primary teacher, Sunday School teacher, seminary teacher and temple ordinance worker. She was born in Logan, Utah, to Blaine Vee Roberts and Dixie Roberts.

Oriondes Martins and Monica Martins will serve as president and companion of the Brazil Feira de Santana Mission beginning in July 2026. | The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints

Oriondes Martins, 62, and Mônica Martins, four children, Park 1st Ward, Orem Utah Park Stake: Brazil Feira de Santana Mission, succeeding President W. Troy Jepson and Sister Carrie R. Jepson. Brother Martins is a bishop and a former bishopric counselor, high councilor, elders quorum president, Primary teacher, Sunday School teacher, ward assistant executive secretary, ward employment specialist, senior missionary and missionary in the Brazil São Paulo North Mission. He was born in Curitiba, Brazil, to Antonio Oriondes Martins and Hilda Martins.

Sister Martins is an activities committee specialist and temple ordinance worker and a former stake and ward Young Women camp director, ward Relief Society president, ward Young Women presidency counselor and secretary, Relief Society compassionate service coordinator, ward Relief Society meeting committee member, Young Women adviser, Primary teacher, Primary activity leader, Sunday School teacher, temple ordinance worker and senior missionary. She was born in São Paulo, Brazil, to Arnaldo Denzeler and Maria Augusta de Jesus Denzeler.

Reginald Moyo and Vuyokazi Valencia Moyo will serve as president and companion of the South Africa Cape Town Mission beginning in July 2026. | The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints

Reginald Moyo, 42, and Vuyokazi Valencia Moyo, four children, Fourways Ward, Johannesburg South Africa North Stake: South Africa Cape Town Mission, succeeding President Dan Stringham and Sister Susan E. Stringham. Brother Moyo is a bishop and a former high councilor, branch president, elders quorum president, stake clerk, ward clerk and missionary in the South Africa Johannesburg Mission. He was born in Bulawayo, Zimbabwe, to Justin Mlalazi and Samukeliso Moyo.

Sister Moyo is a former ward Young Women president, ward Primary president, Relief Society teacher and Nursery leader. She was born in Humansdorp, South Africa, to Madoda Phillip Nkebenca and Thembisa Ellen Makaza.

Ben Peterson and Natalie Peterson will serve as president and companion of the California Santa Rosa Mission beginning in July 2026. | The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints

Ben Peterson, 51, and Natalie Peterson, six children, Heatheridge 7th Ward, Orem Utah Heatheridge Stake: California Santa Rosa Mission, succeeding President E. Mark Quinn and Sister Elaine H. Quinn. Brother Peterson is a stake presidency counselor and a former bishop, bishopric counselor, elders quorum president, ward Young Men president, elders quorum presidency counselor, Young Men adviser, Sunday School teacher, ward executive secretary and missionary in the Venezuela Barcelona Mission. He was born in Provo, Utah, to Thomas Loyd Peterson and Catherine Cryer Peterson.

Sister Peterson is a ward Young Women secretary and a former ward Young Women president, ward Primary president, Young Women adviser, Relief Society meeting committee member, Relief Society teacher, Primary activity leader, Primary music leader, ward music director, Sunday School teacher and missionary in the Pennsylvania Pittsburgh Mission. She was born in Mesa, Arizona, to Lloyd James Robson and Mary Ellen Robson.

Juan Pablo Sajtroch and Florencia Sajtroch will serve as president and companion of the Argentina Salta Mission beginning in July 2026. | The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints

Juan Pablo Sajtroch, 57, and Florencia Sajtroch, four children, Quilmes 1st Ward, Quilmes Argentina Stake: Argentina Salta Mission, succeeding President F. Wayne Janzen and Sister Cheryl Janzen. Brother Sajtroch is a stake presidency counselor and a former bishop, bishopric counselor and missionary in the Argentina Rosario Mission. He was born in Buenos Aires, Argentina, to Juan Sajtroch and Clara Maria Sajtroch.

Sister Sajtroch is a Sunday School teacher and a former ward Relief Society president, ward Primary presidency counselor, Relief Society compassionate service coordinator, ward Young Women camp director and ward Young Women assistant camp director. She was born in Buenos Aires, Argentina, to Vicente Eusebio Gomez and Silvia Ines Gomez.

Nathan N. Savage and Shannon W. Savage will serve as president and companion of the Malawi Lilongwe Mission beginning in July 2026. | The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints

Nathan N. Savage, 57, and Shannon W. Savage, four children, Corner Canyon 1st Ward, Draper Utah Corner Canyon Stake: Malawi Lilongwe Mission. Brother Savage is a temple ordinance worker and young single adult leader and a former bishop, bishopric counselor, elders quorum president, Church service missionary, Primary teacher, stake self-reliance committee co-chair and missionary in the Norway Oslo Mission. He was born in Bountiful, Utah, to Neal Savage and Gaylie Anne Morehead.

Sister Savage is a temple ordinance worker and young single adult leader and a former stake self-reliance committee co-chair, ward Young Women presidency counselor, Young Women adviser, Primary pianist, Primary teacher and Church service missionary. She was born in American Fork, Utah, to Kenneth Lynn Warnick and Julie Warnick.

James Welburn and Traci Welburn will serve as president and companion of the Brazil Florianópolis Mission beginning in July 2026. | The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints

James Welburn, 57, and Traci Welburn, four children, Nephi 13th Ward, Nephi Utah North Stake: Brazil Florianópolis Mission, succeeding President Rogerio Finholdt and Sister Renata Finholdt. Brother Welburn is a stake presidency counselor and a former bishop, bishopric counselor, high councilor, ward Young Men president, elders quorum presidency counselor and missionary in the Brazil Brasília Mission. He was born in El Cajon, California, to Larry Robert Welburn and Judith Ann Guertler.

Sister Welburn is a ward Primary presidency counselor and a former stake family history leader, ward Primary president, ward Relief Society presidency counselor, ward Young Women presidency counselor, Primary teacher and temple service missionary. She was born in Jacksonville, Florida, to Gordon Navern Hand and Billie Marie Stephens Hand.

Manuel Zapata and Genny Iris de Zapata will serve as president and companion of the México Torreón Mission beginning in July 2026. | The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints

Manuel Zapata, 62, and Genny Iris de Zapata, three children, Santa Fe Ward, Mérida México Caucel Stake: México Torreón Mission, succeeding President David L. Blain and Sister Cambria Blain. Brother Zapata is an area temple and family history consultant and a former mission presidency counselor, stake president, stake presidency counselor, bishop, bishopric counselor, branch president, senior missionary, service mission leader, stake clerk, temple ordinance worker and missionary in the México Mérida Mission. He was born in Oaxaca, México, to Tomas Zapata Mundo and Adelaida de Zapata Sierra.

Sister Iris de Zapata is an area temple and family history consultant and a former ward Relief Society president, ward Young Women president, Young Women adviser, Sunday School teacher, seminary teacher, senior missionary and temple ordinance worker. She was born in Mérida, México, to Humberto Iris Cervantes and Debora Garcia.