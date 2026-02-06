This week on social: President Oaks emphasizes foundational gospel truths

Church President Dallin H. Oaks wrote about the "great, unchanging fundamentals of the gospel" in a social post on Feb. 4, 2026.

President Dallin H. Oaks reflected on fundamental truths of the gospel: the Savior, Jesus Christ, the priesthood of God and the plan of salvation, in his Feb. 4 social post.

“As we increase our understanding of these foundational truths and live according to them, our love for the Savior will grow. I testify that He is our Redeemer, the light and life of the world,” wrote the President of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints.

He was one of several leaders of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints who posted on social media this week.

President D. Todd Christofferson, second counselor in the First Presidency, offered his insights to how feelings of guilt can be overcome, even after someone has repented in his Feb. 1 reel.

Using an analogy previously given by the late Elder Richard G. Scott of the Quorum of the Twelve Apostles of a person cleaning their shoes after accidentally walking through mud, President Christofferson wrote: “You would wipe the shoes clean, and you might even polish them a bit, but you wouldn’t put the mud in an envelope and carry it around with you as a reminder or penance of some kind for your mistake. We need to leave the mud behind.”

President Dieter F. Uchtdorf, acting president of the Quorum of the Twelve Apostles, gave a message of hope in his post on Feb. 4.

“If you feel weighed down and troubled, please don’t lose heart. Keep moving forward and upward with faith, prayer, and trust in the Lord. His light is always there to lead and comfort us,” he wrote.

Sister Kristin M. Yee, second counselor in the Relief Society general presidency, shared a post on Feb. 3 about the law of the fast, and the blessings of fasting with “real intent.”

“Because of this regular and beautiful sacrifice in my life, the Lord’s Spirit has attended me many times and has given me healing and strength beyond my own,” she wrote.

Elder Neil L. Andersen of the Quorum of the Twelve Apostles reflected on the past 60 years of his life, in a reel from Feb. 1, standing in front of the home he grew up in. He commented that time moves forward, sharing Alma 34:32.

Elder Andersen also shared in a post on Feb. 5, that Jesus Christ offers forgiveness to all, no matter how unjust the sin or betrayal may have been.

“Reach out to Him. He is your comfort and strength; He will send His angels to bear you up. When will your pain be gone, your grief subdued, the unwanted memories forgotten? I do not know. But this I do know: Jesus Christ has the power to bring beauty from the ashes of your suffering (see Isaiah 61:3).”

Young Women General President Emily Belle Freeman, shared advice on raising children and building a loving family in this Feb. 1 post.

Even with physical boundaries, because of prayer “heaven always meets us there — right in the middle of our family circle, wherever it happens to be,” she wrote.

Elder Ulisses Soares of the Quorum of the Twelve Apostles wrote in a post on Feb. 5 about an experience in the temple. He met a man who is deaf and blind but faithfully came to serve in the temple.

“What an inspiring and motivating experience for all of us who were in the temple that day, especially for my little grandson, who was able to recognize the devotion and testimony these faithful disciples of Jesus Christ brought to the temple. It was a powerful lesson for him, and for all of us,” he wrote.

In this Feb. 3 post, Sister Amy A. Wright, second counselor in the Primary general presidency, along with the Primary Worldwide account, shared the parable of the widow’s mite found in Luke 21.

“The woman who sacrificed all exhibited that the only offering that is truly ours to give is our willing obedience to God,” Sister Wright noted.

Elder Patrick Kearon of the Quorum of the Twelve Apostles shared a reel after his devotional to young adults on Feb. 1 that the Savior is offering His peace, love and joy to those who will seek after it.

“I plead with you to hold fast to the radiant, foundational truths the Lord has already woven into your lives. And if some of those truths still feel unfamiliar, please know this: you and I can keep practicing — again and again.”

Elder Kearon posted on Feb. 5 about the joy that can be felt through the Atonement of Jesus Christ.