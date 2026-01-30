This week on social: President Uchtdorf testifies of Christ’s power through the ‘valleys of grief’

In a Jan. 25, 2026, Instagram post, President Dieter F. Uchtdorf testified, "Jesus Christ will carry us through the valleys of grief."

Recent messages from leaders of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints on social media emphasized ministering, eternal covenant relationships and spiritual resilience. Church leaders posted insights on the impact of simple acts of discipleship and enduring faith, reinforcing the Savior’s love and guidance.

President D. Todd Christofferson, second counselor in the First Presidency, shared that, to him, ministering is a “fundamental” reason for the gospel. He posted a reel from a devotional with members in Mexico in May 2025.

“Ministering provides some of the most joyful experiences we can have as members of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints,” he wrote alongside the video, in a Jan. 28 post.

President Dieter F. Uchtdorf, acting president of the Quorum of the Twelve Apostles, posted on Jan. 25 that death is not the end, because covenant connections continue to the next life.

“Jesus Christ will carry us through the valleys of grief. He heals broken hearts, and His infinite sacrifice assures holy reunions. Because of Him, our grief can be temporary. Because of Him, our joy can be eternal.”

He also invited social media followers on Jan. 29 to trust the Lord. “Offer what you have and let Him make it perfect. Move forward with humility and courage. He will strengthen your works and magnify your consecrated efforts.”

Elder David A. Bednar of the Quorum of the Twelve Apostles posted a video from his November 2024 talk “Things as They Really Are 2.0‚” given in a worldwide devotional for young adults. He said in his remarks that artificial intelligence can’t reveal the truth of all things.

In a Jan. 25 post, he said, “As we are wise, love God and serve our brothers and sisters, and take the Holy Spirit for our guide, we can avoid deception and prosper spiritually in the challenging and blessed times in which we live.”

Sister J. Anette Dennis, first counselor in the Relief Society general presidency, in a Jan. 25 post likened the impact an individual can have in their community to the strength of a little bit of yeast in bread dough. She drew from her remarks at BYU–Idaho commencement in July 2024.

“As members of the Lord’s restored Church, you will be relatively few in numbers as you go out into the world. But that’s all right, [because] as you keep your covenants with God, the promise is that you will be armed with the power of God. And just as that very small amount of yeast influences the entire loaf of bread to rise, with God’s power, you can be a positive and lifting influence on those around you in your neighborhoods, workplaces, and communities.”

Elder Neil L. Andersen of the Quorum of the Twelve Apostles testified that God still speaks to His covenant people. He also quoted from Exodus 19:4-6 in his Jan. 29 reel.

“In our day, with the commotion and disbelief in the world, the Lord promised that there would be a covenant people: a people eagerly awaiting His return, a people who stand in holy settings and are not moved out of their place. He spoke of a righteous people resisting the deceptions of the adversary, disciplining their faith, thinking celestial and trusting completely in our Savior, Jesus Christ.”

Sister Andrea Muñoz Spannaus, second counselor in the Young Women general presidency, shared a Jan. 28 post in conjunction with the Young Women Worldwide account that emphasizes the importance of the 2026 youth theme. Sister Spannaus spoke of an experience she had visiting a missionary zone conference, where missionaries shared how they walked with Christ every day.

She emphasized: “‘Walk with me’ is not just a motto. It is a constant invitation to trust in Christ, to follow even if we don’t see the entire path, and to remember that we never, never, ever walk alone because He is always with us.”

In a Jan. 25 post, Elder Ulisses Soares of the Quorum of the Twelve Apostles shared a video from his October 2025 general conference address about how temperance helps reinforce a firm spiritual foundation.

“It is one of the indispensable virtues. Temperance harmonizes and strengthens other Christlike attributes mentioned in [Doctrine and Covenants 12:7-8]: humility, faith, hope, charity and the pure love that flows from Him.”

Elder Patrick Kearon of the Quorum of the Twelve Apostles talked about the upcoming worldwide young adult devotional on Feb. 1, where he and his wife, Sister Jennifer Kearon, will speak.

“The Atonement of Jesus Christ is real,” wrote Elder Kearon in his Jan. 25 post. “He can fill our lives with unspeakable hope and joy.”

Sister Tracy Y. Browning, second counselor in the Primary general presidency, shared a Jan. 25 post with the Primary Worldwide account looking at a line from the hymn “I Know That My Savior Loves Me” that says: “Jesus is real to me. I know He lives! I will follow faithfully. My heart I give to Him. I know that my Savior loves me.”

“There’s something so powerful about acknowledging the reality of the Savior in our lives and our willingness to share our heart with him.”

Elder Gérald Caussé of the Quorum of the Twelve Apostles testified of the spiritual strength that comes from reading the Book of Mormon and talked about the impact it has had on his life.

“My invitation is simple: Immerse yourself in the Book of Mormon — and in other scriptures, including the Old Testament this year — with sincerity and childlike faith. I promise you will find eternal truths that can guide you along life’s path,” he said in a Jan. 25 post.

Brother Sean R. Dixon, second counselor in the Young Men general presidency, shared a Jan. 23 video on the Young Men Worldwide account with Sister M’Shelle Dixon. They talked about an experience witnessing a priest supporting a deacon who gave a talk.

“We just invite you to consider, as you talk in your quorums, about how you can create a culture with that kind of brotherhood and mentoring,” said Brother Dixon.