The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints

Leaders of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints in Chile and Peru recently met with government officials in their countries to collaborate in serving the community, enhance understanding and mutual respect, and promote religious freedom.

Chile

Elder Joaquín E. Costa, a General Authority Seventy and president of the Church’s South America South Area, met with Chilean government officials, including Macarena Lobos, minister of the General Secretariat of the Presidency; Nicolás Facuse, undersecretary of justice; and other representatives of the National Office of Religious Affairs.

Elder Gabriel Campos, an Area Seventy, and others from the Church’s South America South Area office attended the meeting, which took place at the Church’s headquarters in Santiago in early February, according to the Church’s Chile Newsroom.

The meeting served to enhance interfaith dialogue, bolster institutional cooperation and promote religious freedom in Chile.

Lobos expressed gratitude for the Church’s ongoing support in various humanitarian aid, education and community service initiatives. She also highlighted the Church’s collaboration with the National Office of Religious Affairs in defending and promoting religious freedom in Chile.

Peru

On Feb. 3, Elder Juan Pablo Villar, a General Authority Seventy and president of the Church’s South America Northwest Area, met with José Fernando Reyes, director general of justice and religious freedom of the Ministry of Justice and Human Rights, and María Esperanza Adrianzén, director of interreligious affairs.

The meeting took place in the Church’s administrative offices in Lima, Peru, according to the Church’s Peru Newsroom.

The directorate general of justice and religious freedom from the Ministry of Justice coordinates national and international efforts with justice-related organizations and manages relations between the executive branch and religious groups. It regularly meets with religious organizations nationwide to better understand them and their activities.

During the meeting, they discussed the importance of religious freedom, including specific projects focused on its protection and promotion within the country.

They also discussed the origin of the Book of Mormon, and each visitor received a copy of the sacred scripture.

As part of their visit, the officials toured the missionary training center to learn about the missionaries’ preparation before starting their service.

