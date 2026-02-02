How the Church and its members are providing relief after wildfires in Chile

The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints

Volunteers in southern Chile unload supplies on Saturday, Jan. 24, 2026, to help families impacted by wildfires.

After wildfires burned through several communities in southern Chile in January 2026, The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints responded to the urgent need for relief.

Hundreds of volunteers have been deployed daily to work with government authorities and other volunteers, according to a news release on ChurchofJesusChrist.org.

The wildfires killed at least 20 people, forced tens of thousands from their homes and left many families without homes, according to reporting by the Associated Press.

Volunteers have been working to offer support, comfort and material assistance for families in need.

Church buildings across Concepción, Providencia, Los Ángeles and Buin have been converted into collection and distribution centers.

Members of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints help clean up after wildfires in the Biobío region, southern Chile, on Saturday, Jan. 24, 2026. | The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints

The Providencia municipality requested to use a Church facility to organize donations. In Los Ángeles Norte and Sur, hygiene kits and essential supplies were gathered and delivered in coordination with affected areas of the Biobío region, including Andalién and Lirquén.

In Buin, JustServe volunteers worked in a Church facility to receive and sort donations.

Elder Gabriel Campos, Area Seventy in the South America South Area, visited members and friends of the Church who were impacted by the fires in Lirquén.

Elder Gabriel Campos, Area Seventy in the South America South Area, visits with volunteers in the Biobío Region, southern Chile, on Saturday, Jan. 24, 2026. | The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints

“This visit to Lirquén has been, above all, a spiritual experience,” Elder Campos said. “Amid the pain and material loss caused by the fires, it was moving to witness the unbreakable resilience of the Saints, who have transformed their suffering into selfless service filled with Christian love. Although the flames consumed what is temporary, the foundation of their faith remains intact and stronger than ever.”

Interfaith coordination

Many of the relief efforts have happened in coordination with other religious groups in the area.

The Church is working with others in Chile’s National Office of Religious Affairs, with meetings to coordinate needs and service efforts.

One example of joint service occurred when the Church opened one of its buildings as an intermediate donation center at the request of the Interfaith Dialogue Council of the Municipality of La Cisterna.

Over two days of service, volunteers collected five shopping carts full of food and hygiene supplies, which were later delivered to a municipal collection point.

Gustavo Robles, interfaith dialogue coordinator, thanked those involved for “so much love.”

Volunteers from The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints work to help clean-up after wildfires in the Biobío Region, southern Chile, on Saturday, Jan. 24, 2026. | The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints

Alondra Friz, communications director for the Church’s Chile Communication Council, contributed to the relief efforts by coordinating support and building bridges with other groups working to help.

She said this was also a way to place her hands in the Lord’s service.

South America South Area presidency expresses ‘sorrow and solidarity’

The South America South Area presidency of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints expressed its “deep sorrow and solidarity” regarding the forest fires impacting southern Chile in a statement posted to the area’s social media on Monday, Jan. 19.

Volunteers from The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints work to help clean-up after wildfires in the Biobío Region, southern Chile, on Saturday, Jan. 24, 2026. | The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints

“In these moments of grief and loss, we express our love, empathy and prayers for those who have been affected and for those who have lost a loved one,” the presidency said in a Spanish-language statement. “We deeply regret and express our solidarity with our brothers from other religious denominations who have lost chapels, churches and other buildings as a result of these fires.”

The South America Area South presidency also asked for prayers to “provide strength and comfort to affected families, reflecting the love and compassion that Jesus Christ taught us.”

The South America South Area presidency consists of Elder Joaquin E. Costa, president; Elder Alan R. Walker, first counselor; and Elder Eduardo Gavarret, second counselor. All are General Authority Seventies.

Volunteers from The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints work to help clean-up after wildfires in the Biobío Region, southern Chile, on Saturday, Jan. 24, 2026. | The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints