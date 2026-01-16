Elder Taylor G. Godoy invites Peru youth to ‘walk with God’ and remember their spiritual identity

Elder Taylor G. Godoy — a General Authority Seventy and first counselor in the South America Northwest Area presidency, second from right — teaches youth and their parents and leaders during a devotional in Lima, Peru, on Jan. 11, 2026. He was accompanied by his wife, Sister Carol Godoy, right.

On Jan. 11, youth from The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints in Lima, Peru, came together for a devotional aimed at strengthening faith, personal identity and commitment to the gospel of Jesus Christ.

The event — held in the Lima Perú Tahuantinsuyo Stake Center — was broadcast throughout the South America Northwest Area, according to a Jan. 14 news release on the Church’s Peru Newsroom.

Elder Taylor G. Godoy, a General Authority Seventy and the first counselor in the South America Northwest Area presidency, was the keynote speaker. His wife, Sister Carol Godoy, accompanied him. Elder Oswaldo Soto, an Area Seventy, was also present with his wife, Sister Dania Soto.

During his message, Elder Godoy addressed the youth, inviting them to develop security and trust in God, the news release said. He reminded them that, regardless of the circumstances that marked their childhood or youth, whether they grew up in families with a solid foundation in the gospel or in homes where not everyone is a member of the Church, each one possesses a unique and valuable personal story.

| The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints

He went on to emphasize that everyone is a special son or daughter of God, known and loved by Him. Mentioning the youth theme, “Walk with me,” — found in Moses 6:34 — Elder Godoy invited attendees to “walk with God.” He testified that Heavenly Father desires to give His children blessings as they remain steadfast in their faith.

“Make the decision to follow Him, to keep His covenants and to walk with Him,” Elder Godoy said.

He related the scripture Micah 6:8 to the youth, replacing some of the words to show how they could apply it to their lives: “He hath shewed thee, O [youth of the South America Northwest Area], what is good; and what doth the Lord require of thee, but to do justly, and to love mercy, and to walk humbly with thy God?”

| The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints

Elder Godoy closed his remarks by sharing his testimony of Jesus Christ.

“I testify to you from the bottom of my heart that He loves you, that He wants you to walk with Him. And if you do, I promise you that blessings in abundance will be poured out upon you,” Elder Godoy said.

Parents of the youth, along with leaders for the coordination councils of north, west and central Lima, were also present.

These activities reaffirm the Church’s commitment to strengthen the youth and rising generation in their spiritual growth and personal development with faith, hope and trust in Jesus Christ.