United in prayer: Elder Joaquin E. Costa meets with Chilean president-elect, emphasizes service

Elder Gabriel Campos, Area Seventy, left, stands next to Elder Joaquín E. Costa, General Authority Seventy and president of the South America South Area of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, as they present a copy of the Book of Mormon to José Antonio Kast, president-elect of Chile, center, on Feb. 20, 2026. Also in the photo are Carlos Cantero, communications director of the South America South Area, and Helgi Hukdhs Zerega, public affairs manager for Chile and Paraguay, right.

Church officials, including Elder Joaquín E. Costa, General Authority Seventy and president of the South America South Area of ​​The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, met with the president-elect of Chile, José Antonio Kast, on Feb. 20, 2026, to discuss interfaith dialogue, religious freedom and public service in a conversation that ended with a prayer by Elder Costa.

In the time leading up to President-elect José Antonio Kast’s taking office in March, Elder Costa held the meeting to communicate the Church’s willingness to continue work with government authorities on humanitarian, educational and similar projects for the well-being of communities, according to the Church’s Chile Newsroom.

Leaders of The Church of Jesus Christ meet with Chile's president-elect, José Antonio Kast, center, on Feb. 20, 2026. | The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints

“One of the primary purposes of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints is to serve our neighbors, just like our Savior did,” he said.

Elder Costa specifically emphasized the current volunteer service of more than 500 Chilean missionaries and the benefits they bring to a community.

Bridging religious proselytization and community service, Elder Gabriel Campos, an Area Seventy, said missionary work helps young adults “mature in all aspects of life and become better disciples of Jesus Christ.”

Kast showed interest in the Church’s missionary program and how it could help with social and community development in Chile.

Elder Elder Joaquín E. Costa, president of the South America South Area, left, shakes hands with President-Elect of Chile, José Antonio Kast, right, on Feb. 20, 2026.

The conversation also addressed the importance of religious freedom and the benefits such democratic coexistence brings to society.

A copy of the Book of Mormon was given to the president-elect as a symbol of the faith in Jesus Christ that inspires the work of the Church throughout the world.

To close the meeting, Kast asked Elder Costa to pray. In the prayer, Elder Costa asked for a blessing on the families and leaders of Chile as well as peace, wisdom and unity for the nation.

This meeting is part of the Church’s global effort to develop relationships between faith communities and governments.