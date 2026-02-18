Church and government leaders collaborate to provide medical materials to communities in Guatemala and Mexico

Elder Gregorio Casillas, a General Authority Seventy and member of the Central America Area presidency of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, signs the deed of donation for a generator along with Vice Minister of Hospitals María del Rosario Orozco in Guatemala on Feb. 2, 2026.

Recent donations by The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints in Guatemala and Mexico will not only impact the lives of thousands of families but will also strengthen relationships between local municipalities and the Church.

Guatemala

An industrial generator was presented to the president of the Republic of Guatemala, Bernardo Arévalo, by Elder Gregorio Casillas, a General Authority Seventy and second counselor in the Church’s Central America Area presidency, at a formal ceremony on Feb. 2, 2026, according to the Church’s Guatemala Newsroom.

A donation from The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints consists of the acquisition and installation of a 1.6-megawatt industrial generator, presented on Feb. 2, 2026. | The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints

“This project was undertaken in a spirit of service to deliver a resource that has a sacred purpose: to protect life,” said Elder Casillas.

The hospital, in the heart of Guatemala City, provides medical care to over 439,000 patients every year. The generator will provide 100% of the hospital’s energy needs.

The donation is also an investment in the relationships between the Church and the community.

Arévalo commented at the ceremony, “When the public sector and its allies work together, the results translate into better living conditions for the population in general.”

Elder Gregorio Casillas, center, a General Authority Seventy and second counselor in the Church's Central America Area presidency, shakes hands with the president of the Republic of Guatemala, Bernardo Arévalo on Feb. 2, 2026. | The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints

Minister of Health and Social Assistance Joaquín Barnoya said that this type of donation ensures continued medical support to Guatemalan people and expressed gratitude for the positive outcome of the donation.

Mexico

On Jan. 29, the Church donated specialized pediatric medical equipment to a children’s hospital in Pachuca de Soto, Hidalgo, Mexico, as part of a larger initiative to increase the hospital’s operational capacity, according to the Church’s Mexico Newsroom.

The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints in Mexico donated essential medical equipment that will improve the efficiency and quality of hospital services in an event on Jan. 29, 2026. | The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints

The equipment, which includes three neonatal ventilators, will be used by the DIF Hidalgo System’s health care workers to assist nearly 500 babies with respiratory illnesses annually — all of which are “giving hope to those children,” said Ricardo Alvizo Contreras, an authority in the DIF Hidalgo system, speaking at an event that reviewed medical deliveries with other hospital authorities, including the hospital president.

Edda Vite Ramos, left, president of the Hidalgo DIF System, stands by President Yufen García, president of the Valle del Mezquital Mexico Stake of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, on Jan. 29, 2026. | The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints

Shouldering the work as a team “carries us to great heights,” said Alvizo.

This donation is part of the Church’s ongoing efforts to strengthen communities, with special attention to supporting programs that promote social welfare.

Health care workers at the DIF Hospital System will use equipment donated by The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints to improve the quality of care for patients in pediatric intensive care, Jan. 29, 2026.

Noting the effort to collaborate with the state government and DIF Hidalgo system, President Yufen García, president of the Valle del Mezquital Mexico Stake, said, “We believe that all people should have access to essential resources and services that allow them to develop, including prompt and quality health care.”