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Callings

Learn about the new presidents, matrons of the Feather River California, Smithfield Utah temples

They will begin their service in September or when the new temple is dedicated

The Feather River California Temple.
The Feather River California Temple. Caleb Brown, for the Deseret News
Valerie Walton
By Valerie Walton
Valerie Walton is a Church News reporter.

The following new temple presidents and matrons have been called to serve by the First Presidency. They will begin their service in September or when the new temple is dedicated.

Jason Cardinet and Joan Cardinet, who will serve as president and matron of the Feather River California Temple beginning in September 2026.
Jason Cardinet and Joan Cardinet, who will serve as president and matron of the Feather River California Temple beginning in September 2026. | The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints

Jason James Cardinet and Joan Garner Cardinet, Lincoln 1st Ward, Lincoln California Stake, called as president and matron of the Feather River California Temple, succeeding President John Hoybjerg and Sister Valerie Hoybjerg. President Cardinet is a high councilor, stake temple and family history consultant and temple sealer and former bishop and elders quorum president. He was born in Berkeley, California. His parents are James Edward Phillips and Adele Phillips.

Sister Cardinet is a stake temple and family history consultant and temple worker and former stake Primary presidency counselor, ward Relief Society president, ward Young Women presidency counselor and ward Primary presidency counselor. She was born in Logan, Utah, to David Henry Garner and Marcia Evans Garner.

Michael L. Staheli and Linda Staheli, who will serve as president and matron of the new Smithfield Utah Temple when it is dedicated.
Michael L. Staheli and Linda Staheli, who will serve as president and matron of the new Smithfield Utah Temple when it is dedicated. | The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints

Michael Lee Staheli and Linda Ann Gardner Staheli, Smithfield 12th Ward, Smithfield Utah North Stake, called as president and matron of the Smithfield Utah Temple. President Staheli is a temple sealer and former Area Seventy, stake president, bishop and high councilor. He was born in Salt Lake City to John Ralston Staheli and Patty Lou Staheli.

Sister Staheli is a temple worker and former stake Young Women president, ward Young Women president and ward Primary presidency counselor. She was born in St. George, Utah, to Leo J Gardner and Barbara C Gardner.

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