President Eyring testifies of the Savior’s promised peace through fervent prayer

President Henry B. Eyring, first counselor in the First Presidency, speaks during the Saturday morning session of the 196th Annual General Conference of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints in the Conference Center in Salt Lake City on April 4, 2026.

Just as the Savior comforted His apostles with a promise of peace before He would have to leave them, His words continue to comfort and encourage His faithful disciples today.

“Peace I leave with you, my peace I give unto you: not as the world giveth, give I unto you. Let not your heart be troubled, neither let it be afraid,” the Savior promised (John 14:27).

President Henry B. Eyring, first counselor in the First Presidency, pointed to this scripture in his April 2026 general conference address, testifying that the Savior’s promise is true.

“As we pray continually, no matter the circumstances of life, the Lord will offer us peace and abiding support,” President Eyring said during the Saturday morning session.

As the world is in commotion, faithful Latter-day Saints in hardship across the world are flooding heaven with prayers, President Eyring said.

“Turning to Heavenly Father in fervent prayer when the world seems chaotic is as old as mankind,” he said. “In times of fear, tragedy, danger, trouble or illness, people often turn to God in prayer. His Beloved Son, Jesus Christ, in whose name we pray, He lives, He knows us, watches over us and cares for us.”

President Eyring said that in moments of pain, loneliness or confusion, “we know that our Heavenly Father and His Beloved Son are aware of our circumstances and that They yearn to bless us.”

President Eyring pointed to the Savior’s words in Luke 11:9-10: “I say unto you, Ask, and it shall be given you; seek, and ye shall find; knock, and it shall be opened unto you. For every one that asketh receiveth; and he that seeketh findeth; and to him that knocketh it shall be opened.”

Opening the windows of heaven through fervent prayer doesn’t require one to use many words of flowery language, President Eyring taught.

“Rather, the diligence in prayer which Heavenly Father requires of us is to ‘pour out our souls’ in private places and have our hearts ‘drawn out in prayer unto him continually’ (Alma 34:26-27).”

The First Presidency, from left, President Henry B. Eyring, first counselor; President Dallin H. Oaks; and President D. Todd Christofferson, second counselor, give a sustaining vote during the solemn assembly as part of the Saturday morning session of the 196th Annual General Conference of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, held at the Conference Center in Salt Lake City on Saturday, April 4, 2026. | Isaac Hale, Deseret News

The power of nonverbal prayers

President Eyring shared the Book of Mormon story of the people of Alma the Elder who would have been killed if they had prayed openly.

Mosiah 24:12-13 reads: “And Alma and his people did not raise their voices to the Lord their God, but did pour out their hearts to him; and he did know the thoughts of their hearts. And it came to pass that the voice of the Lord came to them in their afflictions, saying: Lift up your heads and be of good comfort.”

Said President Eyring: “I testify the Lord hears and answers the prayers of our hearts, just as he did for Alma and his people. We can follow His commandment to ‘pray always’ by having a continual prayer in our hearts.”

President Eyring promised that God “hears the secret prayers of our hearts” even in those times when “you may not feel like praying or you may not know what to say.”

“The feelings of your heart and the love for our Heavenly Father and for His Beloved Son can be so constant that your prayers will ascend always,” he said.

President Henry B. Eyring, first counselor in the First Presidency, speaks during the Saturday morning session of the 196th Annual General Conference of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints in the Conference Center in Salt Lake City on April 4, 2026. | The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints

Prayer in joyous times and during seasons of distress

In another Book of Mormon story, the sons of Mosiah had success in preaching the gospel and were made spiritually strong “because they prayed constantly,” President Eyring said.

Alma 17:3 reads that they had “given themselves to much prayer, and fasting; therefore they had the spirit of prophecy, and the spirit of revelation.”

Said President Eyring: “It is significant that their spiritual strength came from continued prayer rather than waiting to pray until a moment of crisis when they needed desperately divine help. Consistent prayer during joyous times and also during seasons of distress and grief will surely be rewarded according to His will and perfect timing.”

President Eyring bore his testimony that “a humble prayer for peace in your heart will be honored.”

“I felt it at the funeral of my wife of 61 years,” he said. “I was surprised at the feeling of peace, and almost joy. The people at the funeral must have wondered why I was smiling. It was because the Lord had answered my prayer for peace, with an assurance from the Holy Ghost which allowed me to envision the happy reunion ahead with her. The Lord gave me peace and hope that He had promised His disciples.”