Elder Henry B. Eyring: ‘Proved and Strengthened in Christ’

Elder Henry B. Eyring of the Quorum of the Twelve Apostles speaks during the Sunday morning session of the 195th Semiannual General Conference of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints in the Conference Center in Salt Lake City on Oct. 5, 2025.

Elder Henry B. Eyring of the Quorum of the Twelve Apostles spoke during the Sunday morning session of October 2025 general conference about trusting in the Savior during times of trial. The following is a summary of what he said.

Elder Eyring’s talk summary

To prove a piece of steel is to add heat, weight and pressure until its true nature is enhanced and revealed. Rather than being weakened by the proving, the steel becomes stronger and trustworthy.

“The Lord proves us in much the same way to strengthen us. That proving does not come in moments of ease or comfort. It comes in moments when we feel stretched beyond what we thought we could bear.”

Individuals become spiritually stronger as they continue to have faith in Jesus Christ, even when things might feel impossible. The experiences of Moroni and Jacob in the Book of Mormon and the Prophet Joseph Smith in Liberty Jail emphasize this truth.

The greatest example of proving and strengthening occurred through the Atonement of Jesus Christ. Because of His Atonement, the Savior can strengthen all in times of trial. Proving and strengthening may come through the trials of family life, illness, disappointment, grief or loneliness.

“I bear witness that these moments are not evidence that the Lord has abandoned you. Rather, they are evidence that He loves you enough to refine and strengthen you. He is making you strong enough to carry the weight of eternal life.”

Notable quotes

“When we continue to have faith in Jesus Christ — even when things might feel impossible to us at the moment — we become spiritually stronger.”

“Because of His glorious Atonement, Jesus Christ can strengthen us in our times of trial. He knows how to succor us because He has felt all the challenges that we will ever feel in mortality.”

“If we remain faithful in our service, the Lord will refine us. He will strengthen us. And one day, we will look back and see that those very trials were evidence of His love.”

Who is Elder Eyring?

Elder Henry B. Eyring of the Quorum of the Twelve Apostles. | The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints

Elder Henry B. Eyring has been a general authority for about four decades, called in 1985 to the Presiding Bishopric. After his call to the Quorum of the Twelve Apostles in 1995, he served as a counselor to three Prophets: President Gordon B. Hinckley from 2007 to 2008, President Thomas S. Monson from 2008 to 2018 and President Russell M. Nelson from 2018 to 2025.

While studying at Harvard, he met his wife, Sister Kathleen Johnson Eyring, when she enrolled in a Harvard summer program, and he “was immediately impressed by the goodness she radiated.” They were married in the Logan Utah Temple in July 1962 and are the parents of four sons and two daughters. Sister Eyring died in October 2023.

He served as the 10th president of BYU–Idaho — then Ricks College — from 1971 to 1977. Forty years later, his son Henry J. Eyring was the 17th president of BYU–Idaho, from 2017 to 2023.

What has Elder Eyring done recently?

