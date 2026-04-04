President Henry B. Eyring: ‘Prayers for Peace’

President Henry B. Eyring, first counselor in the First Presidency, speaks during the Saturday morning session of the 196th Annual General Conference of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints in the Conference Center in Salt Lake City on April 4, 2026.

President Henry B. Eyring, first counselor in the First Presidency, spoke during the Saturday morning session of April 2026 general conference about receiving peace through prayer. The following is a summary of what he said.

President Eyring’s talk summary

The Savior comforted His apostles knowing He would have to leave them and cease to lead, protect and succor them in their perils. At the Last Supper, He gave them a promise that continues to comfort and encourage faithful disciples today:

“Peace I leave with you, my peace I give unto you: not as the world giveth, give I unto you. Let not your heart be troubled, neither let it be afraid” (John 14:27).

Even as the world seems full of commotion, faithful Latter-day Saints across the world have flooded heaven with prayers, petitioning the Lord for help, comfort, direction and peace.

Opening the windows of heaven through prayer does not require many words or flowery language.

“Heavenly Father requires us to ‘pour out our souls’ in private places and have our hearts ‘drawn out in prayer unto him continually’ (Alma 34:26-27).”

The sons of Mosiah received spiritual strength from continued prayer. Their example shows that consistent prayer during joyous times and also during distress and grief will be rewarded according to God’s will and perfect timing.

“I bear my testimony that the Savior’s promise is true, and that a humble prayer for peace in your heart will be honored.”

Notable quotes

“In times of fear, tragedy, danger, trouble or illness, people often turn to God in prayer. His Beloved Son, Jesus Christ, in whose name we pray, He lives, He knows us, watches over us and cares for us.”

“In moments of pain, loneliness or confusion, we know that our Heavenly Father and His Beloved Son are aware of our circumstances and that They yearn to bless us.”

“I know that God the Father lives. He loves us. He hears our prayers, and many times He will answer with feelings of peace.”

Who is President Eyring?

President Henry B. Eyring, first counselor in the First Presidency. | The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints

President Henry B. Eyring has been a general authority for about four decades, called in 1985 to the Presiding Bishopric. After his call to the Quorum of the Twelve Apostles in 1995, he served as a counselor to four Prophets: President Gordon B. Hinckley from 2007 to 2008, President Thomas S. Monson from 2008 to 2018, President Russell M. Nelson from 2018 to 2025, and President Dallin H. Oaks beginning in 2025.

He served as the 10th president of BYU–Idaho — then Ricks College — from 1971 to 1977. Forty years later, his son Henry J. Eyring was the 17th president of BYU–Idaho, from 2017 to 2023.

While studying at Harvard, he met his wife, Sister Kathleen Johnson Eyring, when she enrolled in a Harvard summer program, and he “was immediately impressed by the goodness she radiated.” They were married in the Logan Utah Temple in July 1962 and are the parents of four sons and two daughters. Sister Eyring died in October 2023.

What has President Eyring done recently?

Read more of President Eyring’s general conference addresses, or follow him on Facebook, Instagram, YouTube and X/Twitter.