Primary children invited to watch May Friend to Friend with Elder Gong and Primary general presidency

Jesus Christ minister to Nephite children in this picture from the Book of Mormon Videos.

The next Friend to Friend event from The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints for parents, leaders, children and their friends will be available for streaming on Sunday, May 24.

The broadcast will feature Elder Gerrit W. Gong of the Quorum of the Twelve Apostles and his wife, Sister Susan Gong, and will be hosted by the Primary general presidency, explained a letter to Primary leaders and an event notice on ChurchofJesusChrist.org.

The episode is titled “Friend to Friend: Prophets Guide Us to Heavenly Father and Jesus Christ.” Throughout the video, children and familiar Friend to Friend characters will explore questions such as, “What is a prophet?,” “What do prophets do?” and “Why are prophets important today?”

Elder Gerrit W. Gong of the Quorum of the Twelve Apostles. | The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints

The episode will feature music, messages, a craft and activities, with fun, engaging content designed for children. The episode can be used at home or in Primary to help teach children about prophets and the gospel of Jesus Christ.

How to watch the May 2026 Friend to Friend

The Friend to Friend broadcast will be available beginning Sunday, May 24, at 10 a.m. Mountain Daylight Time on the following channels:

Primary General President Susan H. Porter, center, and her counselors, Sister Amy A. Wright, left, and Sister Tracy Y. Browning, right, stand with child hosts Millie Ferreira and Victor Batista during the filming of the September 2025 Friend to Friend, broadcast on Saturday, Sept. 6, 2025. | The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints

After the broadcast, the presentation will be available with previous Friend to Friend episodes on those YouTube channels and in the Friend to Friend collection in the Gospel Library for viewing at any time. Children can watch with their families, in Primary or individually.

The episode will be added in the following languages as they become available: ASL, Bislama, Cambodian (Khmer), Cebuano, Chinese—Simplified (Mandarin), Chinese— Traditional (Cantonese and Mandarin), Danish, Dutch, English, Estonian, Fijian, Finnish, French, German, Haitian Creole, Indonesian, Italian, Japanese, Kiribati, Korean, Latvian, Lithuanian, Mongolian, Norwegian, Portuguese (Brazil), Portuguese (European), Russian, Samoan, Spanish, Swedish, Tagalog, Thai, Tongan, Ukrainian, Vietnamese.

Noah’s ark origami craft

A child folds a paper into the shape of a boat like Noah's Ark. | Screenshot from Gospel for Kids YouTube

Children will do a hands-on craft during the May Friend to Friend through origami, which is the art of folding paper.

Step-by-step instructions for the craft, called "Follow the Prophet: Origami of Noah’s Ark," are available online and in print in the February issue of the “Friend” magazine under “Origami Noah’s Ark” in “Weekly Scripture Fun.”

Video folding instructions are also in the Church’s Media Library and on the Gospel for Kids YouTube channel.

Previous Friend to Friend episodes