Primary children invited to watch May Friend to Friend with Elder Gong and Primary general presidency

The next Friend to Friend event from The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints for parents, leaders, children and their friends will be available for streaming on Sunday, May 24.
The broadcast will feature Elder Gerrit W. Gong of the Quorum of the Twelve Apostles and his wife, Sister Susan Gong, and will be hosted by the Primary general presidency, explained a letter to Primary leaders and an event notice on ChurchofJesusChrist.org.
The episode is titled “Friend to Friend: Prophets Guide Us to Heavenly Father and Jesus Christ.” Throughout the video, children and familiar Friend to Friend characters will explore questions such as, “What is a prophet?,” “What do prophets do?” and “Why are prophets important today?”
The episode will feature music, messages, a craft and activities, with fun, engaging content designed for children. The episode can be used at home or in Primary to help teach children about prophets and the gospel of Jesus Christ.
How to watch the May 2026 Friend to Friend
The Friend to Friend broadcast will be available beginning Sunday, May 24, at 10 a.m. Mountain Daylight Time on the following channels:
- Gospel for Kids YouTube (English)
- El Evangelio para niños YouTube (Spanish)
- Evangelho para Crianças YouTube (Portuguese)
- L’Évangile pour les enfants YouTube (French)
- Gospel Library
- ChurchofJesusChrist.org (American Sign Language, Cantonese, Cebuano, Dutch, English, French, German, Italian, Japanese, Korean, Mandarin, Portuguese, Russian, Samoan, Spanish, Tagalog and Tongan)
After the broadcast, the presentation will be available with previous Friend to Friend episodes on those YouTube channels and in the Friend to Friend collection in the Gospel Library for viewing at any time. Children can watch with their families, in Primary or individually.
The episode will be added in the following languages as they become available: ASL, Bislama, Cambodian (Khmer), Cebuano, Chinese—Simplified (Mandarin), Chinese— Traditional (Cantonese and Mandarin), Danish, Dutch, English, Estonian, Fijian, Finnish, French, German, Haitian Creole, Indonesian, Italian, Japanese, Kiribati, Korean, Latvian, Lithuanian, Mongolian, Norwegian, Portuguese (Brazil), Portuguese (European), Russian, Samoan, Spanish, Swedish, Tagalog, Thai, Tongan, Ukrainian, Vietnamese.
Noah’s ark origami craft
Children will do a hands-on craft during the May Friend to Friend through origami, which is the art of folding paper.
Step-by-step instructions for the craft, called "Follow the Prophet: Origami of Noah’s Ark," are available online and in print in the February issue of the “Friend” magazine under “Origami Noah’s Ark” in “Weekly Scripture Fun.”
Video folding instructions are also in the Church’s Media Library and on the Gospel for Kids YouTube channel.
Previous Friend to Friend episodes
- Primary children serve others in September Friend to Friend with Elder Kearon, Primary general presidency
- Children learn about sharing Jesus’ love through service in February 2025 Friend to Friend with Elder Bednar, Primary general presidency
- Children learn how to share Jesus’ love during September 2024 Friend to Friend with President Holland, Primary general presidency
- Children learn how to follow Jesus Christ during March 2024 Friend to Friend with President Oaks, Primary general presidency
- September 2023 Friend to Friend teaches about the blessings that come from making and keeping covenants
- March 2023 Friend to Friend teaches ‘We Are God’s Children’
- ‘Share the happiness that is found on the covenant path,’ Primary leaders tell children during November 2022 Friend to Friend
- ‘Jesus always leads us to the temple’: July 2022 Friend to Friend teaches children about preparing to enter the house of the Lord
- February 2022 Friend to Friend for children teaches about baptism, the Holy Ghost and the sacrament by ‘exploring’ the covenant path
- What a story from Elder Soares’ youth taught Primary children during the February 2021 Friend to Friend