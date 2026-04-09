Menu
In the News
In the Almanac
  • Register
  • Sign In
In the News
In the Almanac
  • Register
  • Sign In
Members

Primary children invited to watch May Friend to Friend with Elder Gong and Primary general presidency

Friend to Friend broadcast on May 24 to feature Elder Gerrit W. Gong and will teach about prophets

Available in:Portuguese
See More Church News Stories In Search
Jesus Christ minister to Nephite children in this picture from the Book of Mormon Videos.
Jesus Christ minister to Nephite children in this picture from the Book of Mormon Videos. The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints
Mary Richards
By Mary Richards
Mary Richards is a reporter for the Church News

The next Friend to Friend event from The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints for parents, leaders, children and their friends will be available for streaming on Sunday, May 24.

The broadcast will feature Elder Gerrit W. Gong of the Quorum of the Twelve Apostles and his wife, Sister Susan Gong, and will be hosted by the Primary general presidency, explained a letter to Primary leaders and an event notice on ChurchofJesusChrist.org.

The episode is titled “Friend to Friend: Prophets Guide Us to Heavenly Father and Jesus Christ.” Throughout the video, children and familiar Friend to Friend characters will explore questions such as, “What is a prophet?,” “What do prophets do?” and “Why are prophets important today?”

Elder Gerrit W. Gong of the Quorum of the Twelve Apostles.
Elder Gerrit W. Gong of the Quorum of the Twelve Apostles. | The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints

The episode will feature music, messages, a craft and activities, with fun, engaging content designed for children. The episode can be used at home or in Primary to help teach children about prophets and the gospel of Jesus Christ.

How to watch the May 2026 Friend to Friend

The Friend to Friend broadcast will be available beginning Sunday, May 24, at 10 a.m. Mountain Daylight Time on the following channels:

The Primary general presidency stands with young hosts Victor and Millie during the filming of the September 2025 Friend to Friend, broadcast on Saturday, Sept. 6, 2025.
Primary General President Susan H. Porter, center, and her counselors, Sister Amy A. Wright, left, and Sister Tracy Y. Browning, right, stand with child hosts Millie Ferreira and Victor Batista during the filming of the September 2025 Friend to Friend, broadcast on Saturday, Sept. 6, 2025. | The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints

After the broadcast, the presentation will be available with previous Friend to Friend episodes on those YouTube channels and in the Friend to Friend collection in the Gospel Library for viewing at any time. Children can watch with their families, in Primary or individually.

The episode will be added in the following languages as they become available: ASL, Bislama, Cambodian (Khmer), Cebuano, Chinese—Simplified (Mandarin), Chinese— Traditional (Cantonese and Mandarin), Danish, Dutch, English, Estonian, Fijian, Finnish, French, German, Haitian Creole, Indonesian, Italian, Japanese, Kiribati, Korean, Latvian, Lithuanian, Mongolian, Norwegian, Portuguese (Brazil), Portuguese (European), Russian, Samoan, Spanish, Swedish, Tagalog, Thai, Tongan, Ukrainian, Vietnamese.

Noah’s ark origami craft

A child folds a paper into the shape of a boat like Noah's Ark.
A child folds a paper into the shape of a boat like Noah's Ark. | Screenshot from Gospel for Kids YouTube

Children will do a hands-on craft during the May Friend to Friend through origami, which is the art of folding paper.

Step-by-step instructions for the craft, called "Follow the Prophet: Origami of Noah’s Ark," are available online and in print in the February issue of the “Friend” magazine under “Origami Noah’s Ark” in “Weekly Scripture Fun.”

Video folding instructions are also in the Church’s Media Library and on the Gospel for Kids YouTube channel.

Previous Friend to Friend episodes

Related Stories
Read more Church News stories about Primary and children
Resources for teaching children the gospel at home and at church in 2026
Primary children serve others in September Friend to Friend with Elder Kearon, Primary general presidency
Newsletters
Subscribe for free and get daily or weekly updates straight to your inbox
The three things you need to know everyday
Highlights from the last week to keep you informed