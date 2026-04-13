White House senior faith advisor visits Church headquarters

White House Senior Faith Advisor Paula White-Cain, right, meets with Elder Gérald Caussé of the Quorum of the Twelve Apostles of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints during a visit to Salt Lake City on Friday, April 10, 2026. Also pictured are Sister J. Anette Dennis, first counselor in the Relief Society general presidency, left, and Gordon Smith, director of Church Hosting.

The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter‑day Saints regularly works with faith leaders and others to promote mutual understanding and serve communities around the world.

As part of these efforts, White House Senior Faith Advisor Paula White‑Cain, with the United States’ White House Faith Office, visited Church headquarters in Salt Lake City on Friday, April 10, where she met with Elder Gérald Caussé of the Quorum of the Twelve Apostles.

During her time in Salt Lake City, White-Cain also spoke with regional multifaith leaders and toured Welfare Square to see how the Church cares for those in need and promotes self-reliance. She was also presented with her family history from FamilySearch, reported a news release from ChurchofJesusChrist.org.

White House Senior Faith Advisor Paula White-Cain and her husband, Jonathan Cain, visit Welfare Square of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints in Salt Lake City on Friday, April 10, 2026. | The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints

The White House Faith Office was established Feb. 7, 2025. Its purpose is to protect religious freedom, affirm faith, strengthen families and work with faith-based organizations.

Throughout his apostolic ministry, Church President Dallin H. Oaks has been a strong advocate and defender of religious freedom, a topic he considers to be of great importance to the Church and the world.