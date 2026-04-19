Young Men general presidency invites youth to prepare for new resources and Sunday curriculum

A group of Latter-day Saint young men walk down the street in the Democratic Republic of the Congo in Africa.

The Young Men and Young Women general presidencies of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints have invited the youth to prepare for the adjustments to the Sunday class meeting schedule — announced on March 30 — and to become familiar with new resources.

For the first time, the Young Men general presidency used the Young Men Worldwide social media account to create a livestream in which they discussed the new “For the Strength of Youth” guide and Sunday youth curriculum. They invited youth to read the entire FSY guide before Sept. 6 to become familiar with its teachings and learn how to use it as a lifelong resource for discipleship and decision-making.

In the livestream video, Young Men General President Timothy L. Farnes said the new resources will help young people to draw closer to Jesus Christ.

“It’s about deepening our understanding of the strength that He offers us, letting Him be the strength in our life,” he said. “Too often we look other places for that strength, for that power, and He is the source of all strength, all power.”

President Timothy L. Farnes, Young Men general president, speaks with young men in Oaxaca, Mexico, on Aug. 23, 2025. | Armando Glez M

The Young Women general presidency produced a video containing similar information and invitations on April 7.

The Church reinforced their messages with an additional invitation and related information posted on ChurchofJesusChrist.org on April 17.

“The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints is inviting youth, parents and leaders to begin preparing now for changes that will take effect on Sept. 6,” the statement read. “Church leaders emphasized that these changes are designed to strengthen youth in their discipleship, deepen home-centered gospel learning and build unity as young people worldwide study the same principles together.”

‘A guide to abide’

The updated “For the Strength of Youth” guide contains 12 chapters — one for each month of the year — each focused on doctrine, principles and real-life application.

Classes and quorums will study one chapter per month to learn how to make choices with the Savior Jesus Christ at the center of their lives.

The guide is accessible in the Gospel Library, and printed copies are being distributed to units globally.

The updated "For the Strength of Youth" guide from The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints includes 12 chapters. Aaronic Priesthood quorums and Young Women classes will begin using the guide during Sunday meetings on Sept. 6, 2026. | The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints

The desired outcomes for youth who study the guide include:

Become lifelong disciples of Jesus Christ with a firm understanding of His gospel.

Be prepared for the temple endowment with a deeper understanding of priesthood ordinances and covenant promises.

Be prepared for a mission with a desire to serve the Lord.

Be focused on their future family with an understanding that marriage between a man and a woman is ordained of God and that the family is central to the Father’s plan.

Know Jesus Christ is their strength.

Brother David J. Wunderli, first counselor in the Young Men general presidency, likes to think about the FSY guide as “a guide to abide.”

Youth are encouraged to read the updated "For the Strength of Youth" guide before Sept. 6, 2026. Those who want to study the FSY guide before Sept. 6 can use a study plan available in the Gospel Library app. | The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints

“In other words, if we want to abide with the Savior and be close to Him and grow and become like Him, this is a guide that will lead us to the scriptures, to the doctrine that helps us abide with Him,” he said in the video. “So you can think of it as ‘a guide to abide.’ Hopefully you will embrace it, love it, study it.”

Blessings will come to those who diligently study the FSY guide, said Brother Sean Dixon, second counselor in the Young Men general presidency.

“Our overall objective is to help the youth of the Church to become lifelong disciples of Jesus Christ, and one of the core ways to do that is to help them to focus on the essential doctrines, which are found in this ‘For the Strength of Youth’ guide,” he said.

‘Sacred time’

In youth Sunday School classes, teachers will lead 25-minute discussions focused on the scriptures and “Come, Follow Me.”

In their video, the Young Men general presidency encouraged youth to come prepared, treat class time as “sacred time” and learn eternal doctrines and principles.

“Every month you’ll have a doctrine, you’ll have a call to action, an invitation to act, promised blessings and then scriptures and deeper doctrine to back it up,” said Brother Wunderli. “It’s that simple. Every month you are going to learn more, feel more, and you are going to be closer to the Savior.”

Latter-day Saint young men and young women attend a Sunday School class. | The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints

The Young Men general presidency expressed love for the young men and said they plan to do a live video each month. President Farnes concluded with his testimony of the Savior.

“Above all things, we invite you to continue to walk with Jesus. His greatest desire is that you walk with Him, that you know Him, you feel His love and feel sustained in that love,” he said. “My desire is that you will feel His warm embrace tonight, tomorrow and every day of your life.”

Read one chapter a week

The Church’s youth-focused social media channels, formerly known as “Strive to Be,” have been renamed “For the Strength of Youth.”

Starting May 3, the “For the Strength of Youth” social media channels (@forstrengthofyouth) will launch a global reading experience.

Youth, their families and leaders are invited to read one chapter per week as preparation for the upcoming curriculum. Weekly social media posts will feature:

Reading invitations.

Insights and testimonies from other youth.

Application ideas to help youth apply their learning.

Young men have a discussion during a Sabbath Day quorum meeting. | The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints

5th-Sunday youth discussion

To prepare youth and their families for the new curriculum, the Church has designated Sunday, Aug. 30, the fifth Sunday of that month, as a global discussion day for youth.

Youth, parents, leaders and Primary children who will turn 12 in 2027 are invited to gather together in their wards and branches to watch instructional videos provided by the Church and conclude with a local discussion.

This fifth-Sunday meeting will introduce the new curriculum, demonstrate effective use of the guide and provide practical instruction to help youth actively participate in weekly classes starting Sept. 6.

‘For the Strength of Youth’ magazine

Beginning in September 2026, curriculum materials for weekly Young Women classes and Aaronic Priesthood quorum meetings will be printed in the back of each issue of the “For the Strength of Youth” magazine.

Youth, parents and leaders are encouraged to subscribe to "For the Strength of Youth" magazine at no cost. | The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints

To ensure households receive these materials, youth, parents and leaders are encouraged to subscribe, at no cost, as soon as possible: magazines.ChurchofJesusChrist.org.

For a preview of the September curriculum, click here.

Church’s youth social media channels

Along with “For the Strength of Youth (@forstrengthofyouth), parents, leaders and youth are also invited to follow:

Young Women Worldwide (@youngwomenworldwide on Facebook and Instagram)

(@youngwomenworldwide on Facebook and Instagram) Young Men Worldwide (@youngmenworldwide_ on Facebook and Instagram)

The Church’s youth-focused social media channels — previously known as "Strive to Be" — have now been renamed "For the Strength of Youth" (@forstrengthofyouth). | The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints

Youth are encouraged to follow the Church’s youth-focused social media channels, which provide uplifting, Christ-centered messages, positive and inspirational content and global perspectives from youth and leaders. The purpose is to help young men and young women feel connected to other disciples of Jesus Christ worldwide.