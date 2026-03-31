What to know about the Sunday second hour changes

This week, the First Presidency of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints announced changes to the Sunday class meeting schedule, to take place in September.

Teachers, leaders and members of the Church may have questions about the updates. The fifth Sunday in August 2026 will be dedicated for preparation and discussion. Additional preparation and discussion for members will take place during the second hour on Sept. 6.

Resources, training materials and answers to common questions will be made available in the coming weeks, the Church’s announcement explained.

In the meantime, the Church News has compiled some questions and answers to help. The following information comes from the March 30 letter from the First Presidency and a webpage titled “Changes to the Sunday Class Meeting Schedule” on the Church’s website at ChurchofJesusChrist.org.

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What is changing?

In the adjusted schedule, Sunday School, Relief Society, priesthood quorums and Young Women classes will be each Sunday, with shorter class periods. Primary will continue to be held weekly. New Sunday curriculum will also be introduced for Aaronic Priesthood quorums and Young Women classes.

Sacrament meeting will continue to be no more than 60 minutes.

After a five‑minute transition, youth and adults will attend a 25‑minute Sunday School class each week.

Following another five‑minute transition, they will attend a 25‑minute priesthood quorum, Relief Society or Young Women meeting.

Primary will continue to meet weekly and will now last 55 minutes.

Each meeting will begin and end with a prayer. Quorums and classes will no longer counsel together about a specific topic prior to these lessons.

If needed, leaders may adjust this schedule as described in section 29.2.8 of the General Handbook.

A Young Women class meets together. | The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints

This adjustment is intended to help members:

Focus more on the teachings of Jesus Christ.

Strengthen gospel learning at home.

Increase fellowship, belonging, and community at Church.

The updates are meant to support individuals and families as they learn, worship and serve — both at home and at Church. Together, these changes create simple and meaningful ways to grow closer to Jesus Christ and feel more connected to Him and each other, the Church’s website “Changes to the Sunday Class Meeting Schedule” says.

What is the format for sacrament meeting?

Sacrament meeting will continue to be up to 60 minutes. During this meeting, Church members remember Jesus Christ by partaking of the sacrament.

Sacrament meeting is an opportunity to reflect on God’s plan for His children and participate in teaching, music and sharing testimonies about Jesus Christ and His gospel. Leaders should strive to organize meetings that are uplifting and inspiring. Members and leaders should work together to ensure that everyone has a positive and fulfilling worship experience (see General Handbook, 29.2.1).

Sacrament meeting:

Lasts up to 60 minutes.

Seek meaningful ways to enrich the worship experience.

Sacrament meeting is a time of joy, reverence and welcoming fellowship centered on the Savior, Jesus Christ.

Latter-day Saints in Manaus, Brazil, sing a hymn as part of sacrament meeting. | The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints

What is the format for Sunday School classes?

Sunday School classes can strengthen gospel learning at home. Classes open and close with prayer, and teachers lead discussions focused on the scriptures and “Come, Follow Me — For Home and Church.”

These conversations encourage personal and family scripture study while giving members opportunities to share insights, testimonies and experiences that build faith in Heavenly Father and Jesus Christ.

Given the reduced class period, Sunday School lessons, including those for youth, must begin promptly, beginning and ending in prayer.

Sunday School:

25 minutes.

Begins after a five-minute transition from sacrament meeting.

Study the scriptures using “Come, Follow Me.”

What is the format for elders quorum and Relief Society meetings?

Meetings begin and end with prayer. With the reduced class period, there will no longer be time for a specific counseling topic prior to the lesson. Rather, presidencies should carefully select general conference messages that can be reviewed and discussed in their respective quorums or classes.

Relief Society and elders quorum meetings:

25 minutes.

Begins after a five-minute transition from Sunday School.

Study messages from the most recent general conference while discussing how to apply messages in everyday life.

What is the format for Aaronic Priesthood and Young Women meetings?

Meetings begin and end with prayer and are conducted by a member of the quorum or class presidency. Gospel instruction is provided by an adult leader, a youth or a youth assisted by an adult leader.

Starting in September 2026, lessons will focus on truths in the updated “For the Strength of Youth: A Guide for Making Choices,” which is available digitally now and will be available soon in print. The updated edition contains 12 chapters, with one chapter designated for study each month.

The For the Strength of Youth magazine will offer additional resources to support each monthly theme.

Given the reduced class period, lessons must begin promptly.

Aaronic Priesthood and Young Women meetings:

25 minutes.

Begins after a five-minute transition from Sunday School.

Use the updated For the Strength of Youth guide with added supporting material from the For the Strength of Youth magazine.

What is the format for Primary?

Children and a Primary teacher participate in singing time. | The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints

In wards with many children, Primary leaders may divide children into two groups. One group is in classes while the other group is in singing time. Often the two groups change places.

Beginning in January 2027, class lessons each fast Sunday will be based on new materials found in the 2027 edition of “Come, Follow Me.” Until the end of 2026, lessons from Appendix B in “Come, Follow Me” will continue to be taught on fifth Sundays. (See General Handbook, 12.1.4.)

Primary:

Begins after a five-minute transition from sacrament meeting.

5 minutes: Prayer, scripture or article of faith, talk or testimony.

20 minutes: Singing time.

5 minutes: Transition to classes.

25 minutes: Classes with lesson from “Come, Follow Me.”

When should teacher council meetings be held?

Teacher council meetings are held monthly during one of the 25-minute class times on Sunday.

Relief Society, Young Women and priesthood quorum teachers and leaders can meet while Sunday School is being held.

Sunday School teachers can meet while Relief Society, Young Women and quorum meetings are being held.

Information about teacher council meetings for Primary teachers can be found in General Handbook, 17.4.

The ward council may organize teacher council meetings for parents to help them improve gospel teaching in the home. Like other teacher council meetings, these are held during one of the 25-minute class times on Sunday. (See General Handbook, 13.5, 17.5.)

Teachers in a Latter-day Saint ward in Chile gather for a teacher council meeting. | The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints

Related Story How teacher council meetings can improve gospel learning at Church and at home, Sunday School general presidency explains

What are some ways to be successful with the new schedule?

Transitions

Keep transition times brief. Leaders, teachers and parents can help children and youth get to class quickly.

While kindness and love should be shown at all times, the majority of social conversations can happen before and after Church rather than during transition times.

Meetings and classes

Sacrament meetings are up to 60 minutes. Bishoprics can ensure this happens each Sunday. Likewise, Sunday School teachers should end lessons on time so youth and adults can quickly transition to their next class.

Sunday lessons are meant to supplement study that members are participating in at home. Meaningful, relevant gospel discussions are more important than covering all of the material in a lesson.

New curriculum for youth

Encourage youth, parents and leaders to become familiar with the new Sunday youth curriculum by reading the updated "For the Strength of Youth" guide and subscribing to the For the Strength of Youth magazine. One free subscription is available per household.