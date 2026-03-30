Sunday class meeting schedule adjustments announced

The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints has announced adjustments to the Sunday class meeting schedule.

“We are confident that members will be blessed by these changes,” the First Presidency wrote in a letter released Monday, March 30, 2026.

For the first time since the 2019 adjustment to a two-hour block, Sundays will look different. Now, instead of alternating classes on Sundays, members will meet for all their meetings during the second hour.

The new schedule will take effect the first week of September.

A graphic shows the adjustment to Sunday meeting schedule to take effect Sunday, Sept. 6, 2026. | The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints

The new schedule has one hour for sacrament meeting, 25 minutes for adult and youth Sunday School and 25 minutes for Relief Society, elders quorum, Young Women and Aaronic Priesthood quorum meetings each Sunday. A five-minute transition period will be held in between each block.

Primary will meet for 55 minutes during the second hour.

The announcement was made in a March 30 First Presidency letter and in a news release on ChurchofJesusChrist.org.

The letter from the First Presidency explains that Sunday School and Primary classes will continue to study the scriptures using “Come, Follow Me — For Home and Church.” Elders quorums and Relief Societies will continue to study messages from the most recent general conference. Youth will use a new and expanded edition of “For the Strength of Youth: A Guide for Making Choices,” with more information to come.

Quorums and classes will no longer counsel together about a specific topic prior to these lessons, and these second-hour meetings are to each begin and end with prayer, the letter states, which was signed by Church President Dallin H. Oaks and his counselors,President Henry B. Eyring and President D. Todd Christofferson.

A group of men attend priesthood quorum meetings. | The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints

What these adjustments will mean

Adjustments to the worship meeting schedule have been made multiple times since the beginning of the Restoration.

A page titled “Changes to the Sunday Class Meeting Schedule on ChurchofJesusChrist.org outlines that the new Sunday class meeting schedule will:

Focus more on the teachings of Jesus Christ.

Strengthen gospel learning at home.

Increase fellowship, belonging and community at church.

In the Church’s news release, general officers and leaders of the Church spoke more about what this will mean for Latter-day Saints.

Sunday School General President Paul V. Johnson:

“Gathering weekly in every class helps deepen gospel learning by connecting it more closely to personal and family study. It also enhances the spiritual support that members get. Though the schedule looks different, the amount of time spent learning together remains the same.”

Relief Society General President Camille N. Johnson:

“There is additive strength that comes when we meet each week to counsel, learn and support one another. When we gather in His name, the Spirit is there to teach us, testimonies are strengthened, and we lift each other in discipleship. This weekly time for connection will help us draw closer to the Savior and each other. We find joy in walking the covenant path together.”

Women in the Philippines meet together in Relief Society. | The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints

Young Men General President Timothy L. Farnes:

“Living prophets have given us the FSY guide. It’s simple but powerful. It will help young men and young women focus on Christ, know His doctrine, and listen to the Spirit. This guide will help youth walk in confidence, rely on His power, and move forward with hope in a challenging world. I find it helpful as a daily part of my scripture study.”

Increasing faith and deep and lasting conversion

In the October 2018 general conference, then-President Russell M. Nelson announced that the Church’s Sunday meetings would change from three hours in length to two hours, with a rotation each week between Sunday School and classes for elders quorum, Relief Society, Young Women and Aaronic Priesthood quorums. That change took place in January 2019.

“The long-standing objective of the Church is to assist all members to increase their faith in our Lord Jesus Christ and in His Atonement, to assist them in making and keeping their covenants with God and to strengthen and seal their families,” President Nelson said at the time. “In this complex world today, this is not easy. The adversary is increasing his attack on faith and on families at an exponential rate. To survive spiritually, we need counter-strategies and pro-active plans.”

Elder Quentin L. Cook of the Quorum of the Twelve Apostles said in the October 2018 general conference: “The most important goal and ultimate blessing of deep and lasting conversion is worthily receiving the covenants and ordinances of the covenant pathway.”

The General Handbook explains that living the gospel of Jesus Christ includes learning and teaching the gospel of Jesus Christ at home and at church (section 1.4.1)

Section 1.5 outlines the purpose of the Jesus Christ’s Church, which is to make the blessings of eternal life available to all through sacred ordinances and covenants.

To help accomplish this divine purpose, Jesus Christ — through His Church and its leaders — provides:

Priesthood authority and keys.

Prophetic direction.

Scriptures.

Gospel learning and teaching support.

Service and leadership opportunities.

A community of Saints.

A Young Women class meets together. | The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints

A group of young men sits in a priesthood class in Ghana. | The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints