What to know about the new ‘For the Strength of Youth’ guide and Sunday youth curriculum

The updated "For the Strength of Youth" guide from The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints includes 12 chapters. Aaronic Priesthood quorums and Young Women classes will begin using the guide during Sunday meetings on Sept. 6, 2026.

The upcoming adjustments to the Sunday class meeting schedule include a change to what Aaronic Priesthood quorums and Young Women classes will study in their meetings.

Starting in September 2026, lessons will focus on truths in the updated "For the Strength of Youth: A Guide for Making Choices,” which is available digitally now and will be available soon in print.

The updated edition contains 12 chapters, with one chapter designated for study each month. The For the Strength of Youth magazine will offer additional resources to support each monthly theme.

The message from the First Presidency in the beginning of the guide says: “This guide will help you build a solid foundation for making choices to stay on the path that leads to eternal life. It will help you prepare to make sacred covenants in the temple, prepare to serve a mission, and find joy in following Jesus Christ throughout your life.”

Young women and their leaders listen during a lesson on Sunday. | The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints

Speaking about the update, Young Men General President Timothy L. Farnes said: “Living prophets have given us the FSY guide. It’s simple but powerful. It will help young men and young women focus on Christ, know His doctrine and listen to the Spirit. This guide will help youth walk in confidence, rely on His power and move forward with hope in a challenging world. I find it helpful as a daily part of my scripture study.”

Young Women General President Emily Belle Freeman has explained that the guide has three things in each chapter: eternal truths, invitations and promised blessings. And the book has critical core doctrines “that will help us to know how to live out these eternal truths, how to accept these invitations to act and then how to prepare to receive the promised blessings.”

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What to know about the new Sunday youth curriculum

A webpage titled “Changes to the Sunday Class Meeting Schedule” on the Church’s website at ChurchofJesusChrist.org outlines more details about the new Sunday curriculum for youth and the new FSY guide.

The Church is encouraging youth, parents and leaders to become familiar with the new Sunday youth curriculum by reading the updated FSY guide online. Printed copies of the updated guide will be sent to units in the coming weeks and do not need to be ordered by local leadership.

Beginning Sept. 6, 2026, this guide will be the basis for the Sunday curriculum for young women and young men.

The Church’s webpage explained that as youth study and live the principles in this curriculum, they will:

Become lifelong disciples of Jesus Christ with a firm understanding of His gospel. Be prepared for the endowment, with a deeper understanding of priesthood ordinances and covenant promises. Be prepared for a mission, with a desire to serve the Lord. Be focused on their future family, with an understanding that marriage between a man and a woman is ordained of God and that the family is central to the Father’s plan. Know that Jesus Christ is their strength.

A young Latter-day Saint reads a scripture in his Aaronic Priesthood quorum meeting in Ghana. | The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints

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Additional curriculum support will be available in the For the Strength of Youth magazine, beginning with the September 2026 issue. Each month, the magazine will emphasize the doctrine behind each principle in the guide.

One free subscription of the magazine is available per household. Subscriptions can be made or renewed at ChurchofJesusChrist.org/tools/magazine-subscriptions.

Additional copies may be purchased at store.ChurchofJesusChrist.org or in retail stores where available.

Current and past copies of the youth magazine may also be accessed digitally on magazines.ChurchofJesusChrist.org or in the Gospel Library app.

The Friend, For the Strength of Youth and the Liahona are the three worldwide Church magazines. | The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints

Other questions about the new curriculum and meeting schedule

In the March 30 letter about all of the updates, the First Presidency wrote, “We are confident that members will be blessed by these changes.”

What will Sundays look like for the youth?

In youth Sunday School classes, teachers will lead discussions focused on the scriptures and “Come, Follow Me” for 25 minutes.

Then, after a five-minute transition, Aaronic Priesthood quorums and Young Women classes will meet for 25 minutes. This gospel instruction is provided by an adult leader, a youth or a youth assisted by an adult leader.

Both meetings will begin and end with prayer. Given the reduced class period, lessons must begin promptly.

Why are there new curriculum resources for youth?

The “For the Strength of Youth” guide and curriculum support in the magazine will help youth find their purpose, place and potential in God’s plan, the Church’s website explains.

It goes on to explain that the principle-based guide is designed to help youth choose to live the gospel and follow Jesus Christ. “One of the best ways to use the guide is to help youth understand the doctrine that is foundational to the principles.”

Should the FSY guide be used immediately even though the schedule change is in a few months?

Youth are encouraged to read and study the guide on their own in advance of the schedule change, the Church said. Weekly use of the guide on Sundays will begin on Sept. 6, 2026.

What instruction do youth leaders need for the new monthly curriculum?

The Church will provide video instruction for leaders before the Sept. 6 start date. Youth, their parents, and leaders are encouraged to watch the instruction during class time of the August 2026 fifth Sunday. Youth leaders are also encouraged to read the updated “For the Strength of Youth” guide and subscribe to the For the Strength of Youth magazine.

Young men have a discussion during a Sabbath Day quorum meeting. | The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints

Do youth still repeat their Young Women and Aaronic Priesthood quorum themes?

The Aaronic Priesthood quorum theme can help each young man understand his divine identity and his purpose as a priesthood holder, and the Young Women theme can help each young woman understand her divine identity and become converted to Jesus Christ, the Church website says.

Young men and their leaders may repeat their theme at quorum gatherings, and young women and their leaders may repeat their theme at Young Women gatherings.

Can all young women or young men in a ward or branch meet as a larger group before breaking for class or quorum meetings?

For units where Young Women classes or Aaronic Priesthood quorums meet separately, meeting together as a group of young women or young men is not necessary, the Church explained. Young men and young women may occasionally combine for a Sunday lesson, as coordinated by the bishopric and the Young Women presidency. (See General Handbook, 10.2.1.2, 11.2.1.2.)