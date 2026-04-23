Learn about the leaders of 2 new temples in Idaho, Wyoming

The following new temple presidents and matrons have been called to serve by the First Presidency. They will begin their service when the temples are dedicated.

Bart Orr Christensen and Cherie Lynn Bullock Christensen, who will serve as president and matron of the new Montpelier Idaho Temple beginning when the temple is dedicated. | The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints

Bart Orr Christensen and Cherie Lynn Bullock Christensen, Grace 3rd Ward, Grace Idaho Stake, called as president and matron of the new Montpelier Idaho Temple. President Christensen is a temple sealer and former stake president, bishop and high councilor. He was born in Soda Springs, Idaho, to Kenneth Andersen Christensen and June Christensen.

Sister Christensen is a temple worker and former ward Relief Society president, ward Young Women president and ward Primary presidency counselor. She was born in Salt Lake City to Melvin Glen Bullock and Mildred Ann Bullock.

Jerry Michael Snyder and Clarlyn Ellen Workman Snyder, who will serve as president and matron of the new Cody Wyoming Temple beginning when the temple is dedicated. | The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints

Jerry Michael Snyder and Clarlyn Ellen Workman Snyder, Worland 1st Ward, Worland Wyoming Stake, called as president and matron of the new Cody Wyoming Temple. President Snyder is a patriarch, Primary teacher and temple sealer and former temple presidency counselor, mission presidency counselor, stake president, bishop and high councilor. He was born in Cody, Wyoming, to Jesse Levi Snyder and Josephine Johnson.

Sister Snyder is a ward Primary teacher, patriarch’s scribe and temple worker and former assistant to the matron and stake Relief Society presidency counselor. She was born in Lovell, Wyoming, to Raymond Asay Workman and Elizabeth Julia Workman.