Elder Rasband ministers to members and missionaries in the Dominican Republic

Elder Ronald A. Rasband of the Quorum of the Twelve Apostles of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints visited the Dominican Republic in late April, where he presided over a special conference with members and spoke to more than 800 missionaries from multiple missions.
Elder Rasband’s participation in the special conference and his meeting with the missionaries were reported on the Church’s Dominican Republic Newsroom.
Special conference
On Saturday, April 25, Latter-day Saints gathered for a special conference at the Eleoncio Mercedes Sports Center in La Romana, Dominican Republic, where Elder Rasband delivered a Christ-centered message of faith, hope and spiritual strength.
Elder Rasband was joined by the three General Authority Seventies who serve in the Caribbean Area presidency and each’s wife: Elder Valeri V. Cordón, area president, and Sister Glenda Zelmira Zea Diaz; Elder Hugo Montoya and Sister Maria del Carmen Balvastro; and Elder Ahmad S. Corbitt and Sister Jayne Corbitt.
The conference was attended by Latter-day Saints from the eastern region of the country, particularly from the La Romana Dominican Republic Stake. Local government and community leaders also attended.
During his remarks, Elder Rasband invited all to strengthen their faith in Jesus Christ and to live with purpose amidst current challenges.
Missionaries
During his visit to the country, Elder Rasband presided over a devotional attended by more than 800 missionaries at the meetinghouse of the Los Alcarrizos Dominican Republic Stake.
Missionaries from the Dominican Republic’s Santiago, Santo Domingo East, Santo Domingo North and Santo Domingo West missions attended.
Elder Rasband delivered messages focused on trust in Jesus Christ, obedience and the purpose of missionary work. He also emphasized the importance of serving with faith and dedication, even when facing challenges.
Missionaries described the meeting as spiritually inspiring and uplifting, according to the Church’s Dominican Republic Newsroom.
Elder Rasband last ministered in the Caribbean Area in November 2024.