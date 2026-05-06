Elder Rasband ministers to members and missionaries in the Dominican Republic

The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints

Elder Ronald A. Rasband of the Quorum of the Twelve Apostles speaks at a special conference in the Dominican Republic on April 25, 2026.

Elder Ronald A. Rasband of the Quorum of the Twelve Apostles of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints visited the Dominican Republic in late April, where he presided over a special conference with members and spoke to more than 800 missionaries from multiple missions.

Elder Rasband’s participation in the special conference and his meeting with the missionaries were reported on the Church’s Dominican Republic Newsroom.

Elder Ronald A. Rasband of the Quorum of the Twelve Apostles greets a missionary while visiting the Dominican Republic in April 2026. | The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints

Special conference

On Saturday, April 25, Latter-day Saints gathered for a special conference at the Eleoncio Mercedes Sports Center in La Romana, Dominican Republic, where Elder Rasband delivered a Christ-centered message of faith, hope and spiritual strength.

Elder Ronald A. Rasband of the Quorum of the Twelve Apostles speaks at a special conference in the Dominican Republic on April 25, 2026. | The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints

Elder Rasband was joined by the three General Authority Seventies who serve in the Caribbean Area presidency and each’s wife: Elder Valeri V. Cordón, area president, and Sister Glenda Zelmira Zea Diaz; Elder Hugo Montoya and Sister Maria del Carmen Balvastro; and Elder Ahmad S. Corbitt and Sister Jayne Corbitt.

The conference was attended by Latter-day Saints from the eastern region of the country, particularly from the La Romana Dominican Republic Stake. Local government and community leaders also attended.

The Montero family attends a special conference with Elder Ronald A. Rasband of the Quorum of the Twelve Apostles in the Dominican Republic on April 25, 2026. | The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints

During his remarks, Elder Rasband invited all to strengthen their faith in Jesus Christ and to live with purpose amidst current challenges.

Missionaries

During his visit to the country, Elder Rasband presided over a devotional attended by more than 800 missionaries at the meetinghouse of the Los Alcarrizos Dominican Republic Stake.

Elder Ronald A. Rasband of the Quorum of the Twelve Apostles speaks to a gathering of more than 800 missionaries from multiple missions in the area of Santo Domingo, Dominican Republic, in April 2026. | The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints

Missionaries from the Dominican Republic’s Santiago, Santo Domingo East, Santo Domingo North and Santo Domingo West missions attended.

Elder Rasband delivered messages focused on trust in Jesus Christ, obedience and the purpose of missionary work. He also emphasized the importance of serving with faith and dedication, even when facing challenges.

With the assistance of an interpreter, Elder Ronald A. Rasband of the Quorum of the Twelve Apostles speaks to a gathering of more than 800 missionaries from multiple missions in the area of Santo Domingo, Dominican Republic, in April 2026.

Missionaries described the meeting as spiritually inspiring and uplifting, according to the Church’s Dominican Republic Newsroom.

Elder Rasband last ministered in the Caribbean Area in November 2024.

Elder Ronald A. Rasband of the Quorum of the Twelve Apostles and other leaders pose for a picture with missionaries serving in the Dominican Republic in April 2026. | The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints