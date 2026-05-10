Relief Society General President Camille N. Johnson shared how her mother was a cheerleader in many ways, in a social post on Sunday, May 10, 2026.

In the United States — and in more than 50 countries and territories around the world — Sunday, May 10, is Mother’s Day. Several leaders of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints shared on social media their appreciation of and tributes to mothers and women.

President Henry B. Eyring, first counselor in the First Presidency, shared his gratitude for women who love with Christlike charity. He noted his late wife, Sister Kathleen Eyring, who “displayed the Savior’s love through her compassion, her faithfulness, and her service.”

President Eyring wrote, “This Mother’s Day, I express heartfelt gratitude to the women who love with Christlike charity, who strengthen faith, and who build the rising generation with hope and tenderness. You are the heart of the Lord’s work.”

Relief Society General President Camille N. Johnson celebrated her mother, who was a cheerleader as a young woman and “has proved to be my greatest cheerleader in life.”

“We are all ‘the best’ in her eyes. She celebrates and encourages what is best in each of us,” President Johnson wrote of her mother and her support of children, grandchildren and great-grandchildren. She added, “Mothers, daughters, sisters and aunts who follow Jesus Christ lovingly lift others and cheer them on.”

Elder Neil L. Andersen of the Quorum of the Twelve Apostles also shared about his wife, Sister Kathy Andersen.

“In every season of our life together, I have witnessed Kathy’s amazing talent and capacity as she has mothered, blessed, taught, nurtured, and helped each of our children, and me as well, come to know the truths of the gospel of Jesus Christ,” he wrote, adding “Happy Mother’s Day to all.”

Primary General President Susan H. Porter offered encouragement to mothers who are busy raising young children by sharing an experience of her daughter-in-law, Karen, who struggled with the adjustment of being a mother. Karen said she “became very frustrated when it felt like even my very best efforts were not even remotely good enough.”

While playing with one of her children, she thought of the scripture Matthew 25:35-40.

“I realized that when I tended to the needs of my children, I was doing those things for our Savior also. All of a sudden, it didn’t seem like I was doing half bad,” she wrote.

Elder Ronald A. Rasband of the Quorum of the Twelve Apostles expressed his gratitude for “mothers and women of all ages and circumstances” and also honored his wife, Sister Melanie Rasband, for how “she has helped mold me like potter’s clay into a more polished disciple of Jesus Christ.”

“Women of faith have profound influence upon families and the world. Please know you are cherished and loved. I sustain you on this day and every day,” he wrote.

Sister J. Anette Dennis, first counselor in the Relief Society general presidency, wrote how Mother’s Day can bring a mix of emotions for women for many experiences and reasons.

“Recognizing this, it can be helpful to remember an eternal truth that includes all of us: We are beloved daughters of heavenly parents, with a divine nature and purpose, and can have so much influence for good in ways that are eternally important,” she wrote.

Elder Gary E. Stevenson of the Quorum of the Twelve Apostles pointed to the example of his mother and also his wife, Sister Lesa Stevenson.

Of his mother, he wrote: “Together with my father, my parents anchored our home in the teachings of the gospel of Jesus Christ. It was the foundation of our lives. I will always be grateful for my mother’s righteous influence on me early in my life.”

Sister Kristin M. Yee, second counselor in the Relief Society general presidency, wrote that women come from many different backgrounds and circumstances, but that Heavenly Father understands each perfectly and cares for every one.

“What a gift and blessing it is to know we have a God who knows and loves us in this way. May you be strengthened and comforted in knowing that He truly does understand, and that He truly does care. You are His daughter and He loves you now and forever,” she wrote.

Elder Clark G. Gilbert of the Quorum of the Twelve Apostles pointed to the selflessness of motherhood, noting a talk given by the late President Jeffrey R. Holland titled “Because She is a Mother.”

Of his wife, Sister Christine Gilbert, he said, “Through it all she continues to minister, to teach, and to love with patience and spiritual care, because she is a mother.”

Sister Andrea Muñoz Spannaus, second counselor in the Young Women general presidency, shared the story of a woman who adopted four siblings and were later sealed as a family.

“In this life, there is not just one way to be a mom, and that is a tender mercy of our God. A God who loves us so much that He gives us that place in the eternal destiny of His children,” she wrote in Spanish.

Sunday School General President Paul V. Johnson and counselors Brother Chad H Webb and Brother Gabriel W. Reid each shared on the Gospel Learning and Teaching social accounts how their mothers helped them come to know the Savior, Jesus Christ.

“Because of them, we came to better understand Jesus Christ. Their influence is lasting. We are forever grateful for the women who helped guide us to Him,” the presidency wrote, and invited others to share about those who have shaped their faith.

The Young Men general presidency — President Timothy L. Farnes and counselors Brother David J. Wunderli and Brother Sean R. Dixon — invited young men to share about their mothers. Those comments were then compiled in a video shared on the Young Men Worldwide social accounts.

“To all the moms, grandmas, and mother figures who love, teach, encourage, sacrifice and point their families toward Jesus Christ, thank you,” the presidency wrote. “You are seen. You are loved. You are making an eternal difference.”

The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints’ main social account posted quotes by several leaders, including Church President Dallin H. Oaks.