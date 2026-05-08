This week on social: Time in the temple lets in ‘the peace He promises’

President Henry B. Eyring, first counselor in the First Presidency, is joined at left by Elder Steven R. Bangerter, General Authority Seventy and executive director of the Church’s Temple Department, and on the right by Elder Jorge T. Becerra, General Authority Seventy and member of the Church's Utah Area presidency, ahead of the Sunday, May 3, 2026, dedication of the Lindon Utah Temple.

No matter the weight of circumstances, leaders of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints testified, worshipping Jesus Christ through personal discipleship, including worship in the temple, brings peace and strength, in messages posted this week on social media.

In a May 3 post, President Henry B. Eyring, first counselor in the First Presidency, posted about his experience dedicating the Lindon Utah Temple.

“Each time you return to the temple you will, by the Spirit, learn more of Him and of His Father. The peace He promises us can come, even as the storms of life beat upon us.”

Addressing the Salt Lake Temple’s renovation, President Dieter F. Uchtdorf, acting president of the Quorum of the Twelve Apostles, noted how the previously used scaffolding offered the temple protection, in a May 3 post.

Like spiritual scaffolding, “parents, good friends, teachers, leaders, commandments, covenants, and even seasons of correction and stretching — they are there to help us gain better access to the light and life that will bring us back to our heavenly home and safely reach our eternal destination,” he said.

In a May 1 post, Elder David A. Bednar of the Quorum of the Twelve Apostles posted members’ and his own reflections from the shooting at the Grand Blanc Ward in Michigan on Sept. 28, 2025.

“An eternal perspective grounded in the Father’s plan of happiness matters. Acknowledging we absolutely can never ‘rise up’ without the power and blessings of the Savior’s Atonement matters.”

Relief Society General President Camille N. Johnson shared an April 30 post on the Relief Society Worldwide account with follow-up thoughts from her remarks at BYU Women’s Conference.

“All of us can find relief in Jesus Christ in the midst of our struggles. We can be whole in Him while we wait for healing, and reconciliation, and hard times to pass.”

Elder Ronald A. Rasband of the Quorum of the Twelve Apostles shared a May 2 post about his experience receiving an honorary doctorate from the University of Utah and speaking to the 2026 graduating class on April 30, 2026.

To the graduating class, he said to “love your fellow man. Look for the good in others. Diminish what you may consider the bad in people and build up their good points. You will always be blessed in return by how you treat people with love.”

Related Story Elder Rasband awarded honorary doctorate from University of Utah

Elder Gary E. Stevenson of the Quorum of the Twelve Apostles, who spoke at a worldwide devotional for young adults on May 3, shared a May 4 post with an invitation to take a screenshot of material shared in the devotional and featured on the post.

He also shared a May 3 reel related to the devotional about continuing conversion to Christ. “Our potential to deepen our conversion to Jesus Christ is greater than the vastness of the ocean or the expanse of outer space.”

Related Story Elder and Sister Stevenson encourage young adults to deepen their conversion and faith in Jesus Christ

In a May 3 post, Elder Dale G. Renlund of the Quorum of the Twelve Apostles, who recently dedicated the Davao Philippines Temple, compared the nearby 2,954-meter (9,692-foot) Mount Apo to the temple.

In the temple, “priesthood keys and priesthood authority will be available to administer sacred ordinances and covenants to worthy, prepared and willing people.”

Sister Kristin M. Yee, second counselor in the Relief Society general presidency, shared remarks from her April 2026 general conference talk in a May 3 post.

“When we choose to minister in our inspired assignments and our daily interactions, we are helping to bless someone’s father, someone’s sister, someone’s son.”

Elder Gérald Caussé of the Quorum of the Twelve Apostles shared his experience receiving the call to be an Apostle and the comfort he found in scripture, in this May 4 post.

“I felt a powerful assurance of the Lord’s promise. As we bear witness of Him, He sustains us and stands with us.”

The Young Women general presidency — President Emily Belle Freeman and her counselors, Sister Tamara W. Runia and Sister Andrea Muñoz Spannaus — was featured on the Young Women Worldwide social media accounts on May 5 kicking off Day 1 of the “FSY guide summer read-a-thon.”

Young Women general leaders will share from the challenge that encourages study of the “For the Strength of Youth” guide every week.

In a May 4 post, Elder Clark G. Gilbert of the Quorum of the Twelve Apostles posted an experience he had with a family who was sealed in the temple after some time.

“Softly and tenderly, Jesus is calling all of us home.”

Sister Tracy Y. Browning, second counselor in the Primary general presidency, shared her thoughts on the Primary song “I Have Faith in the Lord Jesus Christ” in this May 8 post.

“The words of this beautiful Primary song are a simple reminder that we don’t need to have a perfect knowledge of all things relating to the gospel of Jesus Christ, but we can increase our dedication and commitment to Him.”