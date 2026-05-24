Elder Gerrit W. Gong of the Quorum of the Twelve Apostles, right; his wife, Sister Susan Gong; and Primary General President Susan H. Porter, center left, talk to children during the filming of the Friend to Friend released Sunday, May 24, 2026.

Standing with a group of children and the Primary general presidency in the Conference Center in Salt Lake City, Elder Gerrit W. Gong of the Quorum of the Twelve Apostles testified of living prophets on the earth today.

“The Lord loves us. He wants us to know His truth and things that will make us happy. So He gives us living prophets.”

Elder Gong and his wife, Sister Susan Gong, were featured in the Friend to Friend broadcast released Sunday, May 24, from The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints.

The episode, titled “Friend to Friend: Prophets Guide Us to Heavenly Father and Jesus Christ,” is available to watch on ChurchofJesusChrist.org, in the Gospel Library, or on the four Gospel for Kids YouTube channels in English, Spanish, Portuguese and French.

Through their conversations and activities with the children in the episode, Elder and Sister Gong and the Primary general presidency — President Susan H. Porter; Sister Amy A. Wright, first counselor; and Sister Tracy Y. Browning, second counselor — taught and bore testimony of ancient prophets and God’s living Prophet today, President Dallin H. Oaks.

Speaking to children around the world, Elder Gong said: “The Prophet brings us the messages of Heavenly Father and Jesus Christ. These words help us so we can be happy as families forever.”

Elder Gerrit W. Gong of the Quorum of the Twelve Apostles and his wife, Sister Susan Gong, talk with children about the prophet Noah during the filming of a Friend to Friend video available on Sunday, May 24, 2026. | The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints

What is a prophet?

Familiar Friend to Friend characters Gilbert and Louie were back for this episode and joined by another bird puppet, Penny, who was visiting from Antarctica. They all interacted with six children named Leki, Mia, Millie, Helaman, Grace and Jace.

Gilbert and Penny had questions about what a prophet is. The children talked about scripture stories such as Adam and Nephi, but they wondered whether prophets are still needed today.

President Porter introduced the children to Elder and Sister Gong, standing in the Conference Center by a painting of the First Vision. Elder Gong said the painting shows how Joseph Smith was the Prophet at the beginning of this dispensation.

Elder Gerrit W. Gong of the Quorum of the Twelve Apostles; his wife, Sister Susan Gong, center right; and Sister Amy A. Wright, first counselor in the Primary general presidency, center left, open fortune cookies with children during the filming of a Friend to Friend video available on Sunday, May 24, 2026. | The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints

“When you think of a prophet, what do you think of?” Elder Gong asked the children.

The children talked about how prophets are called of God to receive revelation and be God’s messengers.

Sister Gong told the children, “I think that having prophets on the earth today is evidence of God’s great love for all of His children.”

What do prophets do?

A video in this portion of the episode told the story of Noah, who taught repentance and followed God’s commandment to build an ark. The video also taught the children how to fold paper to make an origami boat.

Children fold paper to make an origami Noah's ark during the filming of a Friend to Friend video available on Sunday, May 24, 2026. | The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints

The children talked about how prophets teach about Jesus Christ and what to do to live with God again.

Elder Gong responded: “They teach us what God would teach us so we can be happy. I think God wants us to be happy, and that is why He gives us commandments.”

He asked Sister Browning her thoughts, and she said: “Prophets help us learn more about Jesus Christ and point us toward Him. And that is a really important witness that we receive.”

A music video also allowed children to sing along to “Follow the Prophet” from the “Children’s Songbook.”

Why are prophets important today?

The children and Elder and Sister Gong joined Sister Wright in the section of the Conference Center that includes portraits of the First Presidency and Quorum of the Twelve Apostles.

Sister Wright said, “Every time I come here, my heart is filled with so much gratitude knowing that we have living prophets on the earth today.”

Elder Gong taught the children that when the Savior was on the earth, He called and set apart apostles. That same pattern still applies today, he explained.

Sister Tracy Y. Browning, second counselor in the Primary general presidency, center right, talks with Sister Susan Gong and children during the filming of a Friend to Friend video available on Sunday, May 24, 2026. | The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints

The children talked about what prophets do, and specifically what President Oaks has taught them — from the importance of families to being prepared and staying strong.

Sister Gong said when she hears prophets and apostles speak, she gets a feeling that she wants to be better and be like Jesus.

Elder Gong said that as Jesus Christ ordained His apostles when He was on the earth, His Prophet today, President Oaks, has ordained the newest Apostles and called them in the name of the Lord so they can go forth throughout the world.

A video of President Oaks’ life in the episode helped the children get to know him better, from his growing-up years and schooling to being called as an Apostle and then the 18th President and Prophet of the Church.

Testimonies

At the end of the episode, Primary general presidency members and Elder and Sister Gong bore their testimonies.

Sister Browning testified that Jesus Christ calls prophets on the earth today, and Sister Wright testified of finding joy by following the Prophet’s counsel.

Elder Gerrit W. Gong of the Quorum of the Twelve Apostles, right; his wife, Sister Susan Gong, left; and Sister Amy A. Wright, first counselor in the Primary general presidency, center, talk with children in the Conference Center in Salt Lake City during the filming of a Friend to Friend video available on Sunday, May 24, 2026. | The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints

Heavenly Father sending prophets is a gift, President Porter said. “We don’t need to worry about finding our way as we listen to President Dallin H. Oaks, who will help us draw closer to our Savior, Jesus Christ, and our Heavenly Father.”

Sister Gong said she is grateful to be in a world with a living Prophet who directs people back to Jesus Christ. “Having a living prophet on the earth today is one testimony of Christ’s love for His children.”

In conclusion, Elder Gong said the blessings of the gospel and the temple are that families can be together forever.

“It is true, it is all true and it is always true.”

How to use the May 2026 Friend to Friend

The episode can be used at home or in Primary to help teach children about prophets and the gospel of Jesus Christ.

Along with previous Friend to Friend episodes, the May 2026 broadcast is available to watch on ChurchofJesusChrist.org, in the Gospel Library, or on the four Gospel for Kids YouTube channels:

Primary General President Susan H. Porter talks with children in the Conference Center in Salt Lake City during a break in filming of the Friend to Friend video available on Sunday, May 24, 2026. | The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints

Previous Friend to Friend episodes