Elder Patrick Kearon of the Quorum of the Twelve Apostles and his wife, Sister Jennifer Kearon, smile with children in the Philippines during the September 2025 Friend to Friend, which was broadcast on Saturday, Sept. 6, 2025.

As Primary children in the Philippines took part in a Primary service activity with Elder Patrick Kearon of the Quorum of the Twelve Apostles and his wife, Sister Jennifer Kearon, they spoke about the joy they felt from serving others — and the love of the Savior, Jesus Christ.

Elder Kearon explained to the viewers what would be happening.

“We are with a group of Primary children who are doing their service project, and their project is to make hygiene kits for other children who have particular needs,” he said. “This is something they have been planning, and today they are packing them, and later on these will be delivered to these other children nearby.”

Their experience was featured in the Friend to Friend broadcast Saturday, Sept. 6, which included the Primary general presidency of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints and two young hosts, who used songs, pictures, puppets and a craft to teach children about sharing Jesus Christ’s love through service.

Elder and Sister Kearon helped the children in loading items from the tables while engaging in conversations with them.

Elder Patrick Kearon of the Quorum of the Twelve Apostles helps children in the Philippines make hygiene kits for other children in need during a Primary service activity shown during the Friend to Friend broadcast on Saturday, Sept. 6, 2025. | Screenshot from ChurchofJesusChrist.org broadcast

“How do you think the children who receive these will feel?” Elder Kearon asked.

“Happy,” the children responded at the same time.

The Friend to Friend episode is all about how children can plan, invite and serve. Primary children around the world have been invited to take part in a Primary service activity beginning this year.

As they worked together, the children spoke to Elder and Sister Kearon about how they had fun and felt joy in serving others.

Elder Patrick Kearon of the Quorum of the Twelve Apostles and his wife, Sister Jennifer Kearon, pack hygiene kits with children in the Philippines for a Primary service activity during the September 2025 Friend to Friend, which was broadcast on Saturday, Sept. 6, 2025. | Screenshot from ChurchofJesusChrist.org broadcast

Elder Kearon asked, “Do you think Jesus would be happy?”

“Yes, because we are doing nice things for the people who are in need,” said Kris, one of the young boy participants.

Sister Kearon asked: “Can you think of a time when someone has done something really kind that’s made a big difference?”

A girl named Nephira answered, “One time I had no lunch at school, and someone gave me some lunch.”

Natalie, a girl next to her, added, “The biggest sacrifice given to us was when Jesus Christ gave His life for all of us.”

Elder Patrick Kearon of the Quorum of the Twelve Apostles and his wife, Sister Jennifer Kearon, smile with children in the Philippines during the September 2025 Friend to Friend, which was broadcast on Saturday, Sept. 6, 2025. | Screenshot from ChurchofJesusChrist.org broadcast

At the end of the activity, Elder and Sister Kearon stood with the group of children to thank them and to deliver a message to all the children watching.

“It has been wonderful to be with our friends here and see their service projects and to think of the children who are going to benefit from this,” Elder Kearon said. “It is a very happy thought to think of you all around the world with your service projects helping others, and we are just sure that our Savior, Jesus Christ, is very happy.”

A candle craft and being a light unto others

Louie the Toucan, his bird friend Gilbert, and child hosts Victor and Millie were back from previous Friend to Friend episodes to teach more about how to plan, invite and serve.

Primary General President Susan H. Porter, center, and her counselors, Sister Amy A. Wright, left, and Sister Tracy Y. Browning, right, stand with child hosts Millie Ferreira and Victor Batista during the filming of the September 2025 Friend to Friend, broadcast on Saturday, Sept. 6, 2025. | The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints

In a segment with the Primary general presidency, Victor and Millie made a candle craft to remind them to be a light to others when they serve them. The instructions are also in the September Friend magazine.

They drew on paper the service they want to do or have done.

President Susan H. Porter drew two children with happy expressions because one was serving the other. She spoke about traveling on assignment to Cambodia, Thailand and Taiwan recently and how in each country, she did some service with Primary children.

In Cambodia, the children put together special kits of fun things to do for children who were in the hospital and then delivered the bags to the children.

“They were so happy,” President Porter said. “They opened it up, pulled it out — it was so joyful. And then we asked the children, ‘How did you feel when you were doing it?’ And one child said, ‘I felt so happy.’ And another one said, ‘I felt peaceful.’ One girl said, ‘I felt energetic,’ and she put up her arms. We all smiled.”

Primary General President Susan H. Porter, center, makes a candle craft with Victor Batista and Sister Tracy Y. Browning, second counselor in the Primary general presidency, during the filming of the September 2025 Friend to Friend, broadcast on Saturday, Sept. 6, 2025. | The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints

Sister Amy A. Wright, first counselor in the Primary general presidency, drew many hearts all over her paper. She said in the Book of Mormon, King Benjamin teaches that “when ye are in the service of your fellow beings ye are only in the service of your God” (Mosiah 2:17).

“And that reminds us that when we serve others, we are also serving Heavenly Father and Jesus Christ. And I think that’s why it feels so good, because our Heavenly Father and our Savior want us to feel good whenever we are kind or do service to one another,” Sister Wright said.

The hosts and general presidency then rolled up their paper with the drawing on the outside and taped it together. They then cut out a circle to make the flame of the candle.

Sister Tracy Y. Browning, second counselor in the Primary general presidency, said, “The light we shine comes from when we do good things and others get to see that we are serving God’s children.” She quoted the words of Jesus Christ in Matthew 5:16: “Let your light so shine before men, that they may see your good works, and glorify your Father which is in heaven.”

Primary General President Susan H. Porter, center, and her counselors, Sister Amy A. Wright, left, and Sister Tracy Y. Browning, right, show the candles they made with child hosts Millie Ferreira and Victor Batista during the filming of the September 2025 Friend to Friend, broadcast on Saturday, Sept. 6, 2025. | The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints

Each candle was a different size, shape and color, noted President Porter.

“Just like we talked about service — it can take a few minutes, it can take longer. We can have lots of people or a few people, but it always shines Heavenly Father’s light,” she said. “When we are in the service of our Heavenly Father, it brings joy.”

Said Sister Wright, “Thank you for following our Savior Jesus Christ as you serve one another.”

And Sister Browning said, “Remember to keep shining the Light of Christ wherever you are every day.”

Primary children serving others around the world

A music video featured children singing “This Little Light of Mine” in English, French and Spanish. The song is now in the new global hymnbook, “Hymns — For Home and Church.” Throughout the video were images of Jesus Christ ministering to others as well as videos of children serving others in their communities.

Primary children and others in the Mona Vale Ward, Christchurch New Zealand Stake, show many of the vegetables they harvested from the ward garden for a Primary service activity on April 12, 2025. | Provided by the Mona Vale Ward

The Friend to Friend episode also showed videos and pictures from Primary children around the world serving others in projects and activities this year.

For example, Primary children in New Zealand helped in a garden to share food with others. In Texas, children made birthday gifts for children in foster care. Children in Mexico filmed messages and songs for others who were too sick to go to church. In Alabama, children held a car wash and used the funds to buy baby care kits and beds for kids who needed them.

Millie said, “People all over the world have been helped by these service projects.”

Victor added, “We hope you have fun serving with your Primary too.”

How to use the September 2025 Friend to Friend

The episode is available to watch on ChurchofJesusChrist.org or on the three Gospel for Kids YouTube channels:

This episode will be available in Gospel Library in Albanian, American Sign Language, Cantonese, Cebuano, Chinese, Czech, English, Danish, Dutch, European, Finnish, French, German, Hungarian, Italian, Japanese, Korean, Norwegian, Portuguese, Russian, Samoan, Simplified Chinese, Spanish, Swedish, Tagalog, Tongan and Ukrainian.

The full episode or portions can be used at home or in Primary to help teach children about their capacity to share the love of Jesus with others.

Related Story Read more Church News coverage of Primary service activities

Previous Friend to Friend episodes

Previous episodes have taught about the temple, the covenant path, baptism, the Holy Ghost, the sacrament and what it means to be a child of God. They are also available on YouTube and in the Gospel Library.