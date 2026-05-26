Relief Society General President Camille N. Johnson speaks with Maryland Governor Wes Moore in his office in Annapolis, Maryland, on Friday, May 15, 2026.

During a meeting this month with the governor of Maryland, Relief Society General President Camille N. Johnson discussed shared priorities of expanding service opportunities and strengthening communities in the state.

President Johnson, accompanied by Elder Michael P. Brady, an Area Seventy in the United States Northeast Area of The Church of Jesus of Latter-day Saints, and Sister Eme Martin, a member of the Relief Society general advisory council, met with Maryland Governor Wes Moore on Friday, May 15.

They spoke about JustServe, a free website and app created by the Church where volunteers can find service opportunities around them and where nonprofit organizations can list their needs. Governor Moore is familiar with JustServe and believes the resource is a valuable tool not just for his state, but for others across the country, according to ChurchofJesusChrist.org.

Relief Society General President Camille N. Johnson, left, and Maryland Governor Wes Moore, right, speak in his office in Annapolis, Maryland, on Friday, May 15, 2026. With them from left are Elder Michael P. Brady, Area Seventy in the Church's United States Northeast Area; Bente Uhlig, communication director for the Church's Baltimore Maryland Coordinating Council; Sister Eme Martin, a member of the Relief Society general advisory council; and Lora Hargrove, director of faith outreach for the Maryland governor’s office. | Patrick Siebert, Maryland governor's office

President Johnson shared other resources the Church offers to strengthen individuals and families and invited the governor to “see the Church as an ally and a resource in fulfilling his responsibilities as governor of the state.”

Governor Moore emphasized the importance of service as a unifying force. He spoke about his office’s efforts to improve access to service opportunities and shared his vision for expanding participation statewide.

The governor thanked and recognized the Church for the work it is already doing in Maryland and expressed a deep conviction to continue his efforts to promote service.

“Service is something we believe to our core,” Governor Moore said.

President Johnson and Elder Brady also gave Governor Moore a personalized family history compiled by a FamilySearch specialist. The governor was thrilled to see his family tree showing several generations and supporting records containing images of documents and photos that connect him to his family roots, the news release reported.

Before meeting with the governor, the Church leaders met with Lora Hargrove, director of faith outreach for the governor’s office. She spoke about bringing people of faith together and the amount of good that happens when faith groups unite.

Meeting with midshipmen and members

Relief Society General President Camille N. Johnson, center, takes a picture with Latter-day Saints who are current midshipmen at the United States Naval Academy in Annapolis, Maryland, on Friday, May 15, 2026. At left is Elder Michael P. Brady, Area Seventy in the Church's United States Northeast Area; at the right is Sister Eme Martin, a member of the Relief Society general advisory council. | Bente Uhlig, The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints

While in Annapolis, President Johnson visited the United States Naval Academy, where she met and ministered to Latter-day Saints who are current midshipmen.

“The midshipmen and women are an inspiring group of young adults committed to personal discipline, academic excellence, valor in service and discipleship of Jesus Christ,” President Johnson said.

She spoke at a youth devotional at the Frederick Maryland Stake Center on Friday evening May 15. The next day, President Johnson held a Relief Society devotional that was attended by more than 800 Relief Society sisters from eight stakes at the Frederick Maryland Stake Center.

Relief Society General President Camille N. Johnson speaks to women at the Frederick Maryland Stake Center on Saturday, May 16, 2026. | Bente Uhlig, The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints

Relief Society General President Camille N. Johnson greets Maryland Governor Wes Moore in his office in Annapolis, Maryland, on Friday, May 15, 2026. | Patrick Siebert, Maryland governor's office

From left, Lora Hargrove, director of faith outreach for the Maryland governor’s office; Elder Michael P. Brady, Area Seventy in the Church's United States Northeast Area; Maryland Governor Wes Moore; Relief Society General President Camille N. Johnson; Sister Eme Martin, a member of the Relief Society general advisory council; and Bente Uhlig, communication director for the Church's Baltimore Maryland Coordinating Council take a picture after meeting in the governor's office in Annapolis, Maryland, on Friday, May 15, 2026. | Patrick Siebert, Maryland governor's office

Relief Society General President Camille N. Johnson and Maryland Governor Wes Moore look over his family history provided by FamilySearch in his office in Annapolis, Maryland, on Friday, May 15, 2026. | Patrick Siebert, Maryland governor's office

Relief Society General President Camille N. Johnson, right, speaks with Lora Hargrove, director of faith outreach for the Maryland governor’s office, with Elder Michael P. Brady, Area Seventy in the Church's United States Northeast Area, in Annapolis, Maryland, on Friday, May 15, 2026. | Bente Uhlig, The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints