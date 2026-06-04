Sister Browning teaches ‘Jesus noticed women’ to thousands in recent NYC women’s conference

Sister Tracy Y. Browning of the Primary General Presidency speaks at the “Onward, Ever Onward!” United States Northeast Area Women’s Conference on May 30, 2026.

Standing before a bustling Times Square ballroom in New York City, Sister Tracy Y. Browning, second counselor in the Primary general presidency, shared a message with 2,000 Latter-day Saint women that would resonate far beyond the ‘Onward, Ever Onward!’ United States Northeast Area Women’s Conference on Saturday, May 31.

“I have found that the study of women in the scriptures and the women around Jesus ultimately leads us to learn something about the Savior Himself,” she said, teaching about becoming a female follower of Christ.

Every single chair in the Marriott Marquis ballroom was filled, with hundreds more participating via broadcast in 97 different locations across the Church’s United States Northeast Area.

Elder Allen D. Haynie, a General Authority Seventy and president of the United States Northeast Area, noted that the conference was “a gathering of covenant women,” and there was power within the ballroom.

“That’s why this is so important,” he said.

Thousands of eyes were on Sister Browning as she stood at the podium to greet the sisters and begin the conference as a keynote speaker.

“Jesus noticed women. Jesus taught women. Jesus healed women. Jesus trusted women. Jesus welcomed women among His followers,” she taught.

Among those who Sister Browning used as examples were Mary Magdalene, Joanna and Susanna who were named “certain women” in Luke 8.

“Whatever that looked like in practice, it seems clear to me that these women were not standing on the margins of the Savior’s ministry. They chose to walk with Him,” she said.

Underscoring that Jesus Christ magnifies what is given to Him, Sister Browning also taught that Christ can “do extraordinary things with whatever we offer,” including miracles. “The Savior takes what we willingly place in His hands and magnifies it beyond what we could accomplish on our own,” she said.

She testified that Jesus Christ has not stopped leading the Church. “The Lord continues to need women who know Him, who trust Him, who hear Him, who follow Him and who help others find Him,” she said.

Sister Browning invited attendees to consider one thing they could do that week to deepen their relationship with Jesus Christ, write it down and follow through.

Attendees at the “Onward, Ever Onward!” United States Northeast Area Women’s Conference on May 30, 2026. | Church Newsroom

Expanding upon the theme of personal discipleship, Elissa Gifford, director of Humanitarian Services for the Church, shared her experience adjusting her prayers from asking for personal fulfillment to submitting to Heavenly Father’s will, including serving others.

“And that change made all the difference,” she said.

“There is great wisdom in making the second great commandment to love our neighbor,” she said. “Because as we lift others, we are lifted. As we serve, we are changed. As we love — we become more like the Savior."

Gifford encouraged sisters to create a culture of looking up to the Savior and looking out to others to find ways to render meaningful service.

“If we are to prepare the world for His return, we must build Zion. And Zion cannot be built if we limit who we consider our neighbor. Loving others is the power that transforms individuals into a united family—the family of God," she taught.

From left to right, Kisha Wilson-Sogunro, Amy Antonelli and Jasmin Rappleye participate in a panel discussion moderated by Susan Faust during the “Onward, Ever Onward” United States Northeast Area Women’s Conference on May 30, 2026. | The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints

The women’s conference was designed to increase faith in Jesus Christ, fortify commitment to gospel principles and strengthen bonds of sisterhood.

“We are covenant women who know who we are, who know of our divine worth and our heritage and our potential,” said Jennifer Wilcox, the organizer of the conference. “What are you going to do with it? Let’s get up and move.”

The conference also included various panels that discussed the definition of becoming a Latter-day Saint woman, reflected on speaking with spiritual power and taught how to demonstrate righteousness and clarity in meaningful, everyday ways.

“What I feel coming away from this is a sense of hope and a sense of empowerment and of joy,” said Robbie Clark, a member of the Cincinnati Ohio East Stake, who attended via broadcast at a local meetinghouse.

Briggette Alcivar, an attendee in New York, said: “The big thing about being here in conference today is I feel seen. I’m here surrounded by wonderful women.”

Women in Westland, Michigan, participate in the “Onward, Ever Onward” United States Northeast Area Women’s Conference on May 30, 2026. | Church Newsroom

Participants at the "Onward, Ever Onward" United States Northeast Area Women's Conference in New York City on May 30, 2026. | The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints

A choir performs at the "Onward, Ever Onward" United States Northeast Area Women's Conference on May 30, 2026. | The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints

From lett to right: Leslie Lords Robbins, tormer dean of instruction and general education at Ensign College; Meagan Kohler, journalist; Jenny Reeder, Church historian; and journalist Jane Clayson Johnson participate in a panel discussion at the "Onward, Ever Onward" United States Northeast Area Women's Conference on May 30, 2026. | The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints