Sister Tracy Y. Browning: ‘Tune Your Heart to Jesus Christ: The Sacred Gift of Primary Music’

Sister Tracy Y. Browning, second counselor in the Primary general presidency, speaks during the Saturday morning session of the 195th Semiannual General Conference of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints in the Conference Center in Salt Lake City on Oct. 4, 2025.

Sister Tracy Y. Browning, second counselor in the Primary general presidency, spoke during the Saturday morning session of October 2025 general conference about the power of Primary music. The following is a summary of what she said.

“Primary songs have carried a holy influence in my life and have lifted my soul, taught me eternal truths and drawn me nearer to the Savior and to His gospel.”

Since Primary began in 1878, music has been part of teaching children the gospel. “Primary songs can become a child’s first spiritual language because their simple, memorable melodies give voice to gospel truths.”

The music taught in Primary can “be powerful doctrinal teaching tools” as they can tell the stories of the Savior’s life, ministry, attributes and Atonement.

“Primary music can be a miracle carried along the lifelong arc of discipleship that our children will travel.” Songs learned at a young age have “the power to stay with us — and return decades later.”

“Sacred music can help write the doctrine of Christ into the soul and prepare us to receive His ordinances.” Music can link the Savior’s doctrine to a person’s memory and then to discipleship.

Music in Primary can be taught with joy, doctrinal understanding and with the Spirit, including helping children recognize the feelings of the Holy Ghost. These can prepare for sacred ordinances.

“Primary songs teach eternal truths and doctrines that lead us to Jesus Christ and His gospel.”

“Primary songs can become a child’s first spiritual language because their simple, memorable melodies give voice to gospel truths. These songs hold the power to stay with children for a lifetime, becoming part of their discipleship and a natural and normal way for them to testify of the Savior.”

“Primary music can be a miracle carried along the lifelong arc of discipleship that our children will travel.”

“Sacred music can help write the doctrine of Christ into the soul and prepare us to receive His ordinances. It links the Savior’s doctrine to our memory and that memory to our discipleship in Him.”

Who is Sister Browning?

Sister Tracy Y. Browning, second counselor in the Primary general presidency of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints. | The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints

Sister Tracy Y. Browning has served as second counselor in the Primary general presidency since Aug. 1, 2022.

She is the first Black woman to serve in one of the Church’s general presidencies.

Sister Browning lived in Jamaica until she was 11 years old, then lived in New Jersey and New York. She and her husband, Brother Brady Browning, have two children.

She learned about the Church as a teenager when her mother saw a Latter-day Saint advertisement offering a free copy of the Book of Mormon on a late-night television infomercial. Then the two went to the Hill Cumorah Pageant in upstate New York. Sister Browning met with missionaries soon after and was baptized within a year.

Sister Browning regularly posts on her social media accounts (Facebook and Instagram) about Primary songs.

