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Callings

New leaders of Knoxville Tennessee, Modesto California temples

They will begin their service when the temples are dedicated

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Renderings of the Knoxville Tennessee Temple, left, and Modesto California Temple.
Renderings of the Knoxville Tennessee Temple, left, and Modesto California Temple. Images by The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints
Valerie Walton
By Valerie Walton
Valerie Walton is a Church News reporter.

The following new temple presidents and matrons have been called to serve by the First Presidency. They will begin their service when the temples are dedicated.

David Lewis White and Cynthia Lee Hansen White, who will serve as president and matron of the new Modesto California Temple when it is dedicated.
David Lewis White and Cynthia Lee Hansen White, who will serve as president and matron of the new Modesto California Temple when it is dedicated. | The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints

David Lewis White and Cynthia Lee Hansen White, Orchard Park Ward, Modesto California Stake, called as president and matron of the new Modesto California Temple. Brother White is a mission presidency counselor, ward missionary and temple ordinance worker, and former stake president, bishop and high councilor. He was born in Idaho Falls, Idaho, to Marvin Lewis White and Luinda White.

Sister White is a ward music coordinator and temple ordinance worker and former stake Young Women president, ward Relief Society president and seminary teacher. She was born in Tucson, Arizona, to Robert LeeRoy Hansen and Alice Kay Hansen.

Richard G. Youngblood and Kathy Youngblood, who will serve as president and matron of the new Knoxville Tennessee Temple when it is dedicated.
Richard G. Youngblood and Kathy Youngblood, who will serve as president and matron of the new Knoxville Tennessee Temple when it is dedicated. | The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints

Richard G. Youngblood and Katherine Youngblood, Lafayette Branch, Chattanooga Tennessee Stake, called as president and matron of the new Knoxville Tennessee Temple. Brother Youngblood is an Area Seventy and former Nevada Las Vegas East Mission president, stake president, bishop and high councilor. He was born in Atlanta, Georgia, to Earlton Barbour Youngblood Jr. and Sandra Diane Thompson Youngblood.

Sister Youngblood is a branch Relief Society presidency counselor and former mission president companion, ward Primary president and ward Young Women presidency counselor. She was born in Provo, Utah, to Jim David Echard and Katherine Caroline Pangle Echard.

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