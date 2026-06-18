Elder Andersen gives 4 foundation stones to help missionaries become lifelong disciples of Jesus Christ

Elder Neil L. Andersen of the Quorum of the Twelve Apostles speaks during the 2026 Seminar for New Mission Leaders on Thursday, June 18, 2026, in the Provo Missionary Training Center in Provo, Utah.

PROVO, Utah — While in the Philippines a few weeks ago, Elder Neil L. Andersen of the Quorum of the Twelve Apostles met missionaries in the Philippines Bacolod Mission who were from 15 countries across the world.

“Not all of your missions will have this diversity, but your missionaries will have in common one central thing — a burning flame of faith in Jesus Christ,” Elder Andersen said Thursday, June 18, on the opening day for the 2026 Seminar for New Mission Leaders, held at the Provo Missionary Training Center in Provo, Utah.

This flame — whether already strong or just beginning to glow — is present and desiring more strength and light. A disciple of Jesus Christ grows, strengthens and evolves with time and spiritual experiences. Elder Andersen said.

“Discipleship is built on the desire of a son or daughter of God to fully embrace the Savior, as prayer, obedience and humility allow the spiritual gifts of heaven to distil like the morning dew bringing the loving power of the Father and the Son, through the influence of the Holy Ghost, upon the soul of a welcoming child of God.”

Elder Andersen told the participating mission presidents and their companions how he and his wife, Sister Kathy Andersen, were in their chairs 37 years ago before entering the France Bordeaux Mission as leaders. They saw how they should lead by standing beside a missionary and pointing him or her to the Savior.

Elder Neil L. Andersen of the Quorum of the Twelve Apostles speaks during the 2026 Seminar for New Mission Leaders on Thursday, June 18, 2026, in the Provo Missionary Training Center in Provo, Utah. | Leslie Nilsson, The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints

Related Story Read summaries, see photos from the 2026 Seminar for New Mission Leaders

Elder Andersen emphasized four foundation stones to help missionaries strengthen and secure their discipleship — not just during their missionary service but also for the future.

1. A deep belief in Jesus Christ.

The Savior said “learn of me” and “come unto me.” For many missionaries, their mission brings a first-time extended experience to be immersed in prayer and scripture study.

Elder Andersen invited mission leaders to show their love for the New Testament, which speaks of Jesus’ birth, His divine mission, His teachings and His Atonement. Meanwhile, the Book of Mormon “brings remarkable light and power to the gift of the Savior’s Atonement,” Elder Andersen said, and mission leaders can prayerfully ponder how to help their missionaries feel the depth of these teachings.

2. Spiritual action.

Missionaries are charged to gather Israel from all the world. “We move forward; we work,” Elder Andersen said.

Mission leaders can help missionaries understand why honesty, obedience and sacrifice are at the core of spiritual power; they can help missionaries see the great happiness that comes in making covenants with God and following the teachings of Jesus Christ. These spiritual changes lead missionaries to become more like the Savior.

3. Treasuring the Holy Ghost.

In his February talk at Brigham Young University, President Dallin H. Oaks warned, “If you don’t have the Holy Ghost, you will be deceived.” Elder Andersen pointed out the use of the word “will” instead of “might” or “could” is significant.

The gift of the Holy Ghost is vital to being a lifelong disciple of Jesus Christ, he explained.

Elder Anderson said mission leaders should encourage their missionaries to write down the impactful impressions and inspiration they receive — these “spiritually defining memories” can stay with them forever.

4. Following the Prophets.

Missionaries will need the safety, revelation and clear voice of the Lord as spoken by the First Presidency and Twelve Apostles, Elder Andersen said. He has gained his own witness that this is true.

Mission leaders should discuss the messages of the First Presidency and the Quorum of the Twelve Apostles with their missionaries. They can remember the promise President Oaks made in his closing remarks of April 2026 general conference: “As we treasure up and act upon the teachings of this conference, the Lord will continue to teach and inspire us with personal revelation and guidance.”

Elder Neil L. Andersen of the Quorum of the Twelve Apostles speaks during the 2026 Seminar for New Mission Leaders on Thursday, June 18, 2026, in the Provo Missionary Training Center in Provo, Utah. | Leslie Nilsson, The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints

These four foundation stones will strengthen and fortify missionaries during their missions and help them become valiant disciples of Jesus Christ forever, Elder Andersen said.

Referencing Helaman 5:12, Elder Andersen said laying “strong, deep, ever-expanding foundation stones upon ‘the rock of our Redeemer, who is Christ, the Son of God,’” will give missionaries “the strength to withstand the mighty winds, the shafts in the whirlwind, all the hail and the mighty storms that will beat upon them in their lives.”

The promise in that scripture is the winds, shafts, hail and mighty storms will have no power over them, because of the rock upon which they are built, which is a sure foundation, “a foundation whereon if [they} build they cannot fall.”