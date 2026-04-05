Elder Neil L. Andersen: ‘Eternal Marriage Is an Eternal Journey’

Elder Neil L. Andersen of the Quorum of the Twelve Apostles spoke during the Sunday afternoon session of April 2026 general conference about eternal marriage. The following is a summary of what he said.
Elder Andersen’s talk summary
The sacred sealing power Jesus Christ spoke about in Matthew 18:18 has been restored to the earth and is found in His dedicated temples today.
“In my 74 years, there are only a few experiences where nearly every emotion and feeling are solidly cemented in my conscious mind. One of the most poignant is as I knelt across the altar from Kathy in a holy temple of God.”
The sealing ordinance binds couples together with God for eternity. Within this bond, spiritual development and “the very character of Christ ... can become a greater part of us.”
Marriage between a man and a woman is ordained of God. “We believe in eternal marriage, we teach of eternal marriage, and we seek an eternal marriage.”
The divine attributes sought in an eternal marriage will not be perfected in this life. Eternal marriage is an eternal journey.
One of the deceptions of the world is to discount the sacred importance and the actual power of the sealing ordinance.
And there are times in marriage that require a “stellar dose of patience.” In these times, “keep your hope in each other and in Jesus Christ. His promises can see us through the obstacles and distractions.”
Notable quotes
“We anticipate our marriage with faith and confidence because we conscientiously prepare for the covenants we make in the house of the Lord.”
“While embracing the happiness and sorrows of life’s experiences, we etch our covenants indelibly upon our souls, and we keep our eyes focused heavenward toward the glorious destination awaiting us.”
“As we increase our love for the Savior, our love for each other grows.”
Who is Elder Andersen?
- Elder Neil L. Andersen was sustained to the Quorum of the Twelve Apostles on April 4, 2009. He had served as a General Authority Seventy since 1993, during which time he managed development of the film “The Testaments of One Fold and One Shepherd” and supervised the initial launch of Mormon.org, now ComeUntoChrist.org.
- Elder Andersen served a mission in France from 1970 to 1972, presided over the France Bordeaux Mission from 1989 to 1992, and accompanied President Henry B. Eyring as he dedicated the Paris France Temple on May 21, 2017. In addition to English, he speaks French, Portuguese and Spanish.
- He met his wife, Sister Kathy Williams Andersen, while attending Brigham Young University. They were married in the Salt Lake Temple on March 20, 1975, and are the parents of four children.
- Elder Andersen worked as an advertising executive and later as a vice president of Morton Plant Health System.
What has Elder Andersen done recently?
- In the October 2025 general conference, Elder Andersen taught about both seeking forgiveness and healing from wounds caused by others.
- In March, he ministered to Latter-day Saints in the Pacific Area and posted multiple interviews, interactions and highlights with social media followers.
- In a devotional address at the Provo Missionary Training Center, Elder Andersen gave missionaries a unique experience.
- Elder Andersen spoke to young adults during a devotional broadcast in North and South America in November.
Read more of Elder Andersen’s general conference addresses, or follow him on Facebook, Instagram, YouTube and X/Twitter.