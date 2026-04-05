Elder Neil L. Andersen: ‘Eternal Marriage Is an Eternal Journey’

Elder Neil L. Andersen of the Quorum of the Twelve Apostles speaks during the Sunday afternoon session of the 196th Annual General Conference of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints in the Conference Center in Salt Lake City on April 5, 2026.

Elder Neil L. Andersen of the Quorum of the Twelve Apostles spoke during the Sunday afternoon session of April 2026 general conference about eternal marriage. The following is a summary of what he said.

Elder Andersen’s talk summary

The sacred sealing power Jesus Christ spoke about in Matthew 18:18 has been restored to the earth and is found in His dedicated temples today.

“In my 74 years, there are only a few experiences where nearly every emotion and feeling are solidly cemented in my conscious mind. One of the most poignant is as I knelt across the altar from Kathy in a holy temple of God.”

The sealing ordinance binds couples together with God for eternity. Within this bond, spiritual development and “the very character of Christ ... can become a greater part of us.”

Marriage between a man and a woman is ordained of God. “We believe in eternal marriage, we teach of eternal marriage, and we seek an eternal marriage.”

The divine attributes sought in an eternal marriage will not be perfected in this life. Eternal marriage is an eternal journey.

One of the deceptions of the world is to discount the sacred importance and the actual power of the sealing ordinance.

And there are times in marriage that require a “stellar dose of patience.” In these times, “keep your hope in each other and in Jesus Christ. His promises can see us through the obstacles and distractions.”

Notable quotes

“We anticipate our marriage with faith and confidence because we conscientiously prepare for the covenants we make in the house of the Lord.”

“While embracing the happiness and sorrows of life’s experiences, we etch our covenants indelibly upon our souls, and we keep our eyes focused heavenward toward the glorious destination awaiting us.”

“As we increase our love for the Savior, our love for each other grows.”

Who is Elder Andersen?

Elder Neil L. Andersen of the Quorum of the Twelve Apostles. | The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints

What has Elder Andersen done recently?

Read more of Elder Andersen’s general conference addresses, or follow him on Facebook, Instagram, YouTube and X/Twitter.