‘Buckle up and hold on tight,’ Elder Rasband tells new mission leaders

Elder Ronald A. Rasband of the Quorum of the Twelve Apostles speaks during the 2026 Seminar for New Mission Leaders on Thursday, June 18, 2026, in the Provo Missionary Training Center in Provo, Utah.

PROVO, Utah — Elder Ronald A. Rasband of the Quorum of the Twelve Apostles told new mission leaders he hopes they can “see and feel the majesty of this moment.”

“There is remarkable progress happening right now in the Lord’s work,” he said. “As missionaries focus on and fulfill their purpose, we see miraculous outcomes throughout the world.”

Elder Rasband and his wife, Sister Melanie Rasband, spoke at the Provo Missionary Training Center in Provo, Utah, during the first day of the 2026 Seminar for New Mission Leaders on Thursday, June 18.

He encouraged the leaders, who will begin their service in missions across the world in the coming several weeks, to be defenders and protectors of missionaries’ faith.

“If false narratives weaken their faith, the truth will strengthen their faith,” he said. “I promise you that truth will fill them with a desire to fulfill their purpose.”

Elder Ronald A. Rasband of the Quorum of the Twelve Apostles speaks during the 2026 Seminar for New Mission Leaders on Thursday, June 18, 2026, in the Provo Missionary Training Center in Provo, Utah. | Cody Bell, The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints

Related Story Read summaries, see photos from the 2026 Seminar for New Mission Leaders

Debunking false narratives

Elder Rasband expanded on four truths that will strengthen missionaries’ faith by debunking four false narratives that he said “could cause doubt, discouragement and weaken faith.”

False narrative one: “The rising generation in the Church has less faith and interest in Jesus Christ than previous generations.”

Elder Rasband countered that false narrative by pointing out that more young missionaries are currently serving than in many years.

“The rising generation is demonstrating exemplary faith,” he said. “More missionaries serving is evidence that the missionary purpose is in the hearts of this generation and is sweeping across the whole earth.”

False narrative two: “The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints is declining as interest in organized religion generally decreases.”

Sister Melanie Rasband, wife of Elder Ronald A. Rasband of the Quorum of the Twelve Apostles, speaks during the 2026 Seminar for New Mission Leaders on Thursday, June 18, 2026, in the Provo Missionary Training Center in Provo, Utah. | Cody Bell, The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints

Said Elder Rasband: “There were more convert baptisms in 2025 than in any year in this dispensation. And we are continuing to see remarkable outcomes this year. Year-to-date global convert baptisms in 2026 are far exceeding where we were at this same point last year. The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints is growing as God’s children around the world enter into the waters of baptism in increasing numbers.”

False narrative three: “Even if we are increasing in baptisms, these new converts aren’t being retained.”

Elder Rasband said that new members of the Church are actively participating after baptism, attending sacrament meeting, attending the temple and keeping sacred covenants, and performing proxy ordinances for ancestors, with adult male members receiving the Melchizedek Priesthood.

“The missionary purpose does not end at baptism,” Elder Rasband said.

False narrative four: “More missionaries come home early than ever before.”

Elder Rasband said “an overwhelming majority of missionaries are completing their service to the Lord Jesus Christ.”

“Those who are called to teach to a teaching assignment are finishing at higher rates, and we are deeply grateful for their commitment,” he said. “Additionally, many faithful service missionaries are also finishing their missions, blessing lives in many ways. And we are deeply grateful for the much-needed senior missionaries who say yes to serving the Lord.”

Elder Rasband said he wanted to share faith and hope with the new mission leaders.

“You and your missionaries are serving in one of the most remarkable times in the history of God’s work,” he said. “You have the privilege of representing the Lord Jesus Christ during a season of growth that fills us with wonder and awe. Count yourself blessed — called for such a time as this.”

Elder Ronald A. Rasband of the Quorum of the Twelve Apostles speaks during the 2026 Seminar for New Mission Leaders on Thursday, June 18, 2026, in the Provo Missionary Training Center in Provo, Utah. | Cody Bell, The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints

The missionary purpose is sweeping across the whole earth

The missionary purpose, as stated in “Preach My Gospel,” is to “invite others to come unto Christ by helping them receive the restored gospel through faith in Jesus Christ and His Atonement, repentance, baptism, receiving the gift of the Holy Ghost and enduring to the end.”

Elder Rasband said the missionary purpose, which is rooted in the doctrine of Christ and taught throughout the scriptures is “the only way … whereby man can be saved in the kingdom of God,” referencing 2 Nephi 31:21.

He told the mission leaders to let the purpose guide all they do.

“As an Apostle of the Lord Jesus Christ, I promise that as you commit your souls to the missionary purpose, and as you help your missionaries do the same, the Lord will pour out His strength and power in your daily lives as you assist in this great and marvelous hastening of His work.”

He also said as one marvels at the majesty of God’s work, “we do so in a spirit of gratitude and humility.” He pointed to Ammon in the Book of Mormon, who didn’t boast of his “own strength” but instead boasted of God — “for in his strength (we) can do all things” and “we will praise his name forever” (Alma 26:12).

Said Elder Rasband: “So buckle up. Hold on tight. Because as we go forth from this seminar to proclaim the gospel of Jesus Christ to all the world, I firmly believe the best is yet to come.”