Elder Gerrit W. Gong of the Quorum of the Twelve Apostles speaks at the 2026 Seminar for New Mission Leaders at the Provo Missionary Training Center in Provo, Utah, on June 20, 2026.

PROVO, Utah — Elder Gerrit W. Gong of the Quorum of the Twelve Apostles told new mission leaders that as missionaries focus on their purpose, they “joyfully follow Jesus Christ and invite all to come unto Him.”

His remarks focused on scriptures teaching the doctrine of Christ and His Atonement.

Referring to Preach My Gospel, Elder Gong promised, “As our understanding and testimony of our Savior, His doctrine and His Atonement grow, our desire to share the fullness of His restored gospel will increase.”

Elder Gerrit W. Gong of the Quorum of the Twelve Apostles speaks at the 2026 Seminar for New Mission Leaders at the Provo Missionary Training Center in Provo, Utah, on June 20, 2026. | Hunter Winterton, The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints

Elder Gong spoke Saturday, June 20, at the Provo Missionary Training Center in Provo, Utah, during the 2026 Seminar for New Mission Leaders.

The doctrine of Christ

Elder Gong invited the mission leaders to recite the missionary purpose, found in the doctrine of Christ, as stated in the beginning of “Preach My Gospel” — “Invite others to come unto Christ by helping them receive the restored gospel through faith in Jesus Christ and His Atonement, repentance, baptism, receiving the gift of the Holy Ghost and enduring to the end.”

Noting there are many ways to teach the doctrine of Christ from the Book of Mormon, Elder Gong shared a way he sometimes teaches missionary purpose and the doctrine of Christ using 2 Nephi 31 and 3 Nephi 11.

Elder Gerrit W. Gong of the Quorum of the Twelve Apostles speaks at the 2026 Seminar for New Mission Leaders at the Provo Missionary Training Center in Provo, Utah, on June 20, 2026. | Ellie Alder, The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints

He pointed to seven invitations in 2 Nephi 31 to follow Jesus Christ: “Follow thou me,” “follow Jesus,” “do the things which ye have seen me do,” “follow the Son,” “following your Lord,” “following the example of the Son” and “do the things.”

The Apostle said: “Successful missionaries invite all to come unto Jesus Christ and to follow Him.”

Pointing to 3 Nephi 11, he said, “It is the same doctrine of Christ we learned in 2 Nephi 31, this time personally taught by Jesus Christ Himself.”

In verse 10, Jesus Christ testifies of Himself: “Behold, I am Jesus Christ whom the prophets testified should come into the world.”

Said Elder Gong: “Jesus invites the multitude in this chapter to come forth, one by one, to witness for themselves the wound in His side and the prints of the nails in His hands and feet. After they do so, they cry out with one accord, ‘Hosanna! Blessed be the name of the Most High God!’”

The Atonement of Jesus Christ

As part of his personal study of Jesus Christ and His Atonement, Elder Gong said he is gathering in one place and pondering the scriptural verses which describing Jesus Christ’s Atonement.

He shared over 50 scriptures of Jesus Christ’s Atonement in the Garden of Gethsemane as found in the gospels of Mathew, Mark, Luke and John, including the Greek and Joseph Smith translations.

The scriptures began with Matthew 26:30: “And when they had sung an hymn, they went out into the mount of Olives.”

Elder Gerrit W. Gong of the Quorum of the Twelve Apostles speaks at the 2026 Seminar for New Mission Leaders at the Provo Missionary Training Center in Provo, Utah, on June 20, 2026. | Ellie Alder, The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints

Elder Gong read the combined New Testament scriptural references in chronological order. For example, using Luke 22:39, John 18:1-2, including footnotes of the Greek translation: “And he came out, and went, as he was wont” … “accustomed,” … “to the mount of Olives; and his disciples also followed him.” … “He went forth with his disciples over the brook Cedron, where was a garden, into the which he entered, and his disciples.” … “And Judas also, which betrayed him, knew the place: for Jesus ofttimes resorted thither with his disciples.”

Continuing, Elder Gong read a combined New Testament narrative of Jesus Christ in the garden of Gethsemane from Mark 14:35; Mathew 26:39; Luke 22:41–42 and 43-44; Mark 14:35-36; and JST, Luke 22:44:

“And he went forward a little” … “further.” … “And he was withdrawn from them about a stone’s cast, and kneeled down, and prayed, Saying, Father if thou be willing, remove this cup from me: nevertheless, not my will, but thine, but done.” … “And [He] fell on his face” “on the ground and prayed that, if it were possible, the hour might pass from him.” …

Elder Gerrit W. Gong of the Quorum of the Twelve Apostles speaks at the 2026 Seminar for New Mission Leaders at the Provo Missionary Training Center in Provo, Utah, on June 20, 2026. | Hunter Winterton, The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints

“And he said, Abba, Father, all things are possible unto thee; take away this cup from me: nevertheless not what I will, but what thou wilt.” … “[He] prayed, saying, O my Father, if it be possible, let this cup pass from me: nevertheless not as I will,” … “wish and desire,” … “but as thou wilt.” …

“And there appeared an angel unto him from heaven, strengthening him.” …

“And being in agony he prayed more earnestly: and” … “he sweat as it were” … “great drops of blood falling down to the ground.”

Finally, Elder Gong read Doctrine and Covenants 19:16-19, where Jesus Christ personally testifies of His Atonement.

Said Elder Gong: “Glory be to the Father for the Atonement of Jesus Christ. … Jesus Christ is our Savior and Redeemer, ‘who for the joy that was set before him endured the cross.’”

Sister Susan Gong, wife of Elder Gerrit W. Gong of the Quorum of the Twelve Apostles, speaks at the 2026 Seminar for New Mission Leaders at the Provo Missionary Training Center in Provo, Utah, on June 20, 2026. | Ellie Alder, The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints

He also invited his wife, Sister Susan Gong, to share her testimony. She underscored the importance of realities of the power of the Holy Ghost and the blessings of coming unto Christ.

“As your missionaries reflect on and show gratitude for these sacred experiences, ... they will testify with greater power, she said.