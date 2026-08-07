Church sends 3 semitrucks of supplies to eastern Washington to help wildfire evacuees

A street sign shows sign of fire damage as a person walks their dog after a wildfire hit the northern part of Spokane, Washington, Monday, Aug. 3, 2026.

As three different fires in eastern Washington state have burned hundreds of buildings and caused thousands of residents to evacuate near Spokane, The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints and its members have been serving and providing support to those affected.

The Church is also sending three semitrucks of relief supplies to Spokane, one carrying water and two carrying food, reported ChurchofJesusChrist.org on Aug. 6. Local leaders and members are coordinating temporary housing, meals, pastoral care and other assistance as needs arise.

“Local Church leaders are working closely together with Church headquarters to identify needs and provide both temporal and spiritual support,” the Church’s United States West Area presidency said in a statement on Aug. 6. “The Church has designated emergency response funds, and throughout the Inland Northwest, stakes are supporting trusted community organizations and nonprofits that are providing shelter, food and essential supplies.”

The Church’s United States West Area presidency is composed of Elder Takashi Wada, area president, and counselors Elder Peter M. Johnson, Elder Hugo E. Martínez and Elder Hutch U. Fale — all General Authority Seventies.

A few of the flames from multiple fires burning in Spokane, Washington, Aug. 1, 2026. | Kimberly Rippy

There are three fires in eastern Washington, near the Spokane area. The Old Trails fire is the biggest one, and the other two are called the Autumn Lane and Fairview fires. The fires — collectively the Spokane Wildfire Complex — have destroyed at least 850 buildings, and more than 67,000 people have been evacuated since the fires started last weekend, according to Associated Press reports. Earlier this week, officials reported that firefighters had established containment lines around all three fires and that they were focused on reinforcing those lines.

“We are grateful for the courageous efforts of first responders, volunteers and community leaders,” added the United States West Area Presidency. “We invite everyone to join us in prayer and in service.”

Old Trails Fire is seen from W. Northwest Blvd., Saturday, Aug. 1, 2026, in Spokane, Washington. | Young Kwak, Associated Press

Among those who have evacuated are Latter-day Saints living in Spokane Washington North Stake, which is in an evacuation zone, and in the neighboring Spokane Washington Mount Spokane Stake, reported ChurchofJesusChrist.org. Many Latter-day Saints have opened their homes to displaced families and have been assisting with evacuation and relief efforts throughout the region.

“We continue to pray for all those whose lives have been disrupted by these devastating fires,” said President Ronald D. Hardy, president of the Spokane North stake. “We are especially grateful for neighboring stake presidents and members who immediately opened their meetinghouses and communities to shelter displaced members and provide Christlike care during this difficult time.”

As multiple wildfires continue to burn across Spokane County and surrounding communities in eastern Washington, members of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints are joining with neighbors, emergency responders and community organizations to provide comfort, practical assistance and hope to those affected. Here, Church members embrace at a meetinghouse in Spokane while serving meals to evacuees on Sunday, Aug. 2, 2026. | The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints

Church leaders encourage members to follow evacuation orders, remain informed through local emergency officials and continue seeking opportunities to minister to those in need. Also, the Church continues to coordinate with local emergency management and community officials as response and recovery efforts continue.

Service opportunities are available through JustServe.org, according to the report on ChurchofJesusChrist.org. The JustServe platform is a free website and app where community organizations list their service needs and where volunteers can find service opportunities around them.

Those wishing to make donations are encouraged to work through one of these established organizations: city of Spokane, Spokane Community Resources, The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints’ humanitarian fund, American Red Cross and the Salvation Army.

As multiple wildfires continue to burn across Spokane County and surrounding communities in eastern Washington, members of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints are joining with neighbors, emergency responders and community organizations to provide comfort, practical assistance and hope to those affected. Here, Church members in Spokane prepare to serve meals to evacuees on Sunday, Aug. 2, 2026. | The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints

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A "God is good" sign is written in chalk next to a fire hydrant and a burned house after a wildfire hit the northwest part of Spokane, Washington, Tuesday, Aug. 4, 2026. | Lindsey Wasson, Associated Press

Crews work near several burned down houses after a wildfire hit the northwest part of Spokane, Washington, Tuesday, Aug. 4, 2026. | Lindsey Wasson, Associated Press