Latter-day Saint family finds faith and support after losing home in Upriver Fire

The Anglesey family takes a photo together while on a trip to Pacific City, Oregon, in September 2025. The Angleseys, in the Beacon Hill Ward in the Spokane Washington Mount Spokane Stake, lost their home in the Upriver Fire in June 2026.

SPOKANE, Washington — When the Upriver Fire swept through northeast Spokane on the afternoon of Tuesday, June 16, fueled by extreme heat, dry conditions and powerful winds, it moved with startling speed.

The fast-moving wildfire burned approximately 225 acres, destroyed at least 15 homes and forced the evacuation of approximately 1,500 residents. Within hours, homes were threatened, and families were forced to flee with little warning.

Among those affected were Mike and Jenn Anglesey of the Beacon Hill Ward in the Spokane Washington Mount Spokane Stake of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints. The family lost their home when the fire swept through their neighborhood. Also staying in the home at the time were the Angleseys’ daughter, son-in-law, their 1-month-old baby and the Angleseys’ son, Connor.

Though the family escaped safely, they were able to take only a few small belongings before leaving. Their home and nearly all of their possessions were destroyed.

The loss came at a particularly poignant time for the family. The day after the fire, Connor celebrated his 17th birthday with his family, grateful simply to be together.

Today, the family is staying with relatives in nearby Liberty Lake while beginning the difficult process of rebuilding their lives.

The view from the front of the property where the Anglesey family's home once stood before the Upriver Fire in Spokane, Washington, swept through on Tuesday, June 16, 2026. | Jenn Anglesey

Despite the devastating loss, friends and fellow Church members say the Anglesey family has demonstrated remarkable faith.

Members of the Beacon Hill Ward and the Mount Spokane Stake have rallied to provide meals, clothing, household items, emotional support and prayers. Leaders say the response has been a powerful example of disciples ministering to one another in times of need.

The Angleseys were among numerous families affected by the fire, which destroyed homes across the neighborhood and left many residents facing the difficult task of rebuilding. Church members throughout the area quickly mobilized to assist those impacted by the disaster.

The tragedy extended beyond the loss of homes. One resident died in the fire, underscoring the devastating toll the disaster took on the community. The loss has weighed heavily on neighbors and first responders alike and has deepened residents’ gratitude that so many others were able to evacuate safely.

Christina Harker, Relief Society president of the Beacon Hill Ward, reflected on the lessons many families have learned during the fire emergency.

“When the fires broke out, my husband and I were both at work,” Harker said. “Neighbors stepped in and helped get our children to safety. In those moments, I realized that if we lost our home, all that truly mattered was that our children were safe.”

She said the experience reminded her that while possessions can be replaced, families are eternal.

“Trials like this help us remember what is most important,” she said. “Our faith in Jesus Christ, our families, and the relationships we have with one another become our greatest source of strength.”

For the Anglesey family, the evacuation happened with little time to prepare.

“We received a Level 3 evacuation notice and had about 10 or 15 minutes to gather a few overnight belongings and leave,” Jenn Anglesey said. “About 20 minutes later, my husband checked our security cameras and knew the house was gone. One camera showed the balcony engulfed in flames, and another showed black smoke pouring from the roof. We left just before police officers would have come to our door telling us to get out. It all happened so quickly.”

The view from the back of the property where the Anglesey family's home once stood before the Upriver Fire in Spokane, Washington, swept through on Tuesday, June 16, 2026. | Jenn Anglesey

Although nearly all of the family’s possessions were destroyed, Anglesey said her thoughts quickly turned to what mattered most.

“I told one of the firefighters who felt so sorry for us that it was just stuff,” she said. “The things I miss most are the irreplaceable memories — our wedding album, photographs of our children, their baby books and the special things they made for me when they were young.”

Still, she said her greatest feelings have not been about what was lost.

“My thoughts haven’t really been on the stuff, though,” Anglesey said. “It’s how grateful I am that I have my family. I didn’t lose my family. They are my most precious earthly possessions.”

She added, “What matters most is that we got out safely. I have my children and my grandchildren, and we are together.”

Anglesey said the experience has caused her to reflect on the purpose of trials and the sustaining power of faith.

“I’ve wondered, ‘Why us?’ and ‘Why this trial?’” she said. “I even thought, ‘My son just left on a mission to the Texas Dallas East Mission. Don’t missionary families get blessings?’”

She recalled a conversation with her brother-in-law shortly after the fire.

“He told me, ‘Maybe this is a blessing — you just don’t know it yet,’” she said. “That thought has stayed with me.”

While she does not yet understand why her family faced this particular challenge, Anglesey said she has felt the Lord’s love throughout the experience.

“I know Heavenly Father loves me,” she said. “I know there is a reason we are going through this, even if I don’t understand it right now.”

Church members throughout the stake have expressed gratitude that no lives were lost among the many families forced to evacuate and have witnessed firsthand the power of a caring community. Many have been inspired by the Anglesey family’s faith and determination as they face an uncertain future.

Local leaders say the tragedy has also strengthened unity among ward members as they have worked together to respond to urgent needs.

In the days following the fire, prayers, service and acts of kindness have become tangible reminders of the Savior’s love.

“Everyone has been so kind, so loving and so giving to us,” Anglesey said. “The love we have felt from family, friends, neighbors and members of our ward has been a powerful reminder that Heavenly Father is aware of us. Our possessions can be gone in a moment, but our faith, our family and our relationship with the Savior remain. Those are the things that matter most.”

While the road ahead will be challenging, friends say the Anglesey family remains hopeful, trusting in the Lord and drawing strength from the promises of the gospel of Jesus Christ.

As members of the Beacon Hill Ward continue to minister to the family, they are reminded of the Savior’s invitation to “bear one another’s burdens, that they may be light” (Mosiah 18:8).

In the midst of loss, the Anglesey family’s experience stands as a witness that faith in Jesus Christ and the love of a covenant community can provide hope, comfort and strength during life’s most difficult trials.

— Jennifer Hicks is the communication director for the Church’s Spokane, Washington, Coordinating Council.