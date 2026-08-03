Members of the Spokane Washington Stake host a dinner for people affected by the wildfires in Spokane, Washington, on Sunday, Aug. 2, 2026.

SPOKANE, Washington — As multiple wildfires continue to burn across Spokane County and surrounding communities in eastern Washington, members of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints are joining with neighbors, emergency responders and community organizations to provide comfort, practical assistance and hope to those affected.

Local news reports say more than 8,000 acres have burned, at least 600 structures have been impacted, and thousands of residents remain under evacuation orders as firefighters continue working to contain the fast-moving fires. Local officials caution that damage assessments are ongoing.

A few of the flames from multiple fires burning in Spokane, Washington, Aug. 1, 2026. | Kimberly Rippy

Many Latter-day Saint families have evacuated from their homes, including members throughout the Spokane Washington North Stake, which lies entirely within the evacuation zone. Members of the Spokane Washington Mount Spokane Stake have also experienced evacuations as the fires have spread into additional communities across the region.

Meetinghouses in the stakes throughout the Spokane Coordinating Council have been opened to assist members displaced by the fires. Local leaders continue coordinating efforts to provide temporary housing, meals, pastoral care and other support as needs arise, while members throughout the region are serving neighbors and strengthening their communities through acts of Christlike compassion.

Members of the Church have also opened their homes to displaced families, assisted with evacuations, delivered meals and offered emotional and spiritual support to those affected.

One example is Karl Otterstrom, chief executive officer of the Spokane Transit Authority, who has helped coordinate transportation and evacuation efforts throughout the disaster response. In addition to assisting with the evacuation of patients from the Veterans Affairs Medical Center, he helped coordinate the evacuation of residents from Fairwood Retirement Village and the relocation of wildfire evacuees from Spokane Falls Community College to the Spokane Convention Center as emergency shelter operations shifted.

Smoke from multiple fires can be seen in Spokane, Washington, Aug. 1, 2026. | Kimberly Rippy

“We continue to pray for all those whose lives have been disrupted by these devastating fires,” said President Ronald D. Hardy, president of the Spokane Washington North Stake. “We are especially grateful for neighboring stake presidents and members who immediately opened their meetinghouses and communities to shelter displaced members and provide Christlike care during this difficult time.”

Elder Jared M. Spataro, an Area Seventy of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, who serves the affected area said:

“During times of disaster, we are reminded that the Savior’s invitation to love and serve one another becomes even more meaningful. We are grateful for the many members, missionaries, community partners and first responders who are offering Christlike service to those affected by these fires. Our prayers are with every individual and family who has experienced loss, and we remain committed to working alongside our neighbors as the community responds and begins the process of recovery.”

Members of the Spokane Washington Stake bring a meal to the stake center for people affected by the wildfires in Spokane, Washington, on Aug. 2, 2026. | Brooke Weidauer

As evacuation needs have evolved, the primary community shelter has been relocated from Spokane Falls Community College to the Spokane Convention Center, while the Spokane County Fairgrounds continues to serve as an emergency shelter for displaced animals.

Church leaders encourage members to follow evacuation orders, remain informed through local emergency officials and continue looking for opportunities to minister to those in need.

Church leaders continue to coordinate with local emergency management officials and community partners as response and recovery efforts continue. Members of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints remain united in prayer for those who have lost homes, for first responders risking their lives, and for all who are working to bring relief, comfort and hope to their communities.

— Jennifer Hicks is the communication director for the Church’s Spokane, Washington, Coordinating Council.

Members of the Spokane Washington Stake bring supplies to the stake center for people affected by the wildfires in Spokane, Washington, on Aug. 2, 2026. | Brooke Weidauer

Missionaries in the Washington Spokane Mission bring food into the stake center for people affected by the wildfires in Spokane, Washington, on Aug. 2, 2026. | Brooke Weidauer

People watch Old Trails Fire from West Northwest Blvd., Saturday, Aug. 1, 2026, in Spokane, Washington. | Young Kwak, Associated Press

A vehicle and structure are burned on N. Skyline Dr. due to a wildfire, Sunday, Aug. 2, 2026, in Spokane, Washington. | Young Kwak, Associated Press

Structures along West Tiffany Avenue are burned to the ground after a wildfire, Sunday, Aug. 2, 2026, in Spokane, Washington. | Young Kwak, Associated Press