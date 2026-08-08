A Sunday School teacher models how to teach from "Come, Follow Me" in the new 25-minute class period in a video from The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints to watch on Sunday, Sept. 6, 2026.

Wards and branches in The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints will have special Sunday instruction on Sept. 6 during the new second-hour block of classes to prepare for the new Sunday schedule of second-hour classes.

After sacrament meeting, members will watch a series of short videos and discuss how to implement the new schedule of 25-minute Sunday School classes and 25-minute Relief Society, elders quorum and youth meetings.

Before this date, youth, their parents and their leaders will watch a video together on Sunday, Aug. 30, explaining the new youth curriculum.

Those instructional videos were released on ChurchofJesusChrist.org and in the Gospel Library app under Handbooks and Callings. The videos are also linked on Sunday.ChurchofJesusChrist.org.

After watching each video on Sunday, Sept. 6, ward members will discuss the videos and how to implement the teachings using the implementation guide linked at the bottom of Sunday.ChurchofJesusChrist.org.

Preparing for sacrament meeting worship

The first video to watch on Sunday, Sept. 6, is called “The Sabbath and Sacrament Meeting,” and it features Elder David A. Bednar and Elder Patrick Kearon of the Quorum of the Twelve Apostles.

The two Apostles discuss preparing for sacrament meeting and partaking of the sacrament. Elder Bednar explains how repentance is necessary to access the blessings of the Savior’s atoning sacrifice — and how the Savior ministers one by one, individually.

“This is not about attending meetings. This is about spiritual renewal and growth,” he says.

The guidelines say to have sacrament meeting last up to 60 minutes. In the video, Elder Kearon says this provides an opportunity to be deliberate in what wards plan and practice in order to focus on Heavenly Father and the Savior, Jesus Christ, in singing, prayers and talks.

The Apostles speak about the responsibility of those who are organizing sacrament meetings and what members can do to participate.

“Let it be wonderful. Let us practice and experience this until it is wonderful and beautiful,” Elder Kearon says.

Elder Bednar responds, “If we come asking, seeking, knocking, we will always find edification in a sacrament meeting.”

At the end of the video, Elder Kearon addresses Church members, saying he prays that they will be blessed as they move forward with this focus.

“I thrill at the thought of us feeling the love of God and of Jesus Christ every Sabbath day, particularly in our sacrament hour and also in our classes and quorums. I thrill at the thought of us focusing more deliberately, more keenly on our Savior, Jesus Christ, and understanding his role at the heart of our Father in Heaven’s plan of happiness.”

Elder Bednar concludes, “I promise that as we use our time as individuals and families to study and learn the gospel and when we gather together on the Sabbath day, the doctrine of Christ will distill upon our souls as the dews from heaven, and we will have enduring joy.”

Preparing for 25-minute Sunday School classes

The second video youth and adults will watch during their Sunday School class time on Sept. 6 is titled “Sunday School.”

In it, Sunday School General President Paul V. Johnson says the schedule adjustment is an opportunity to strengthen gospel learning at home with “Come, Follow Me” study and focus more fully on Jesus Christ.

“The new schedule is designed to support the daily home-centered efforts already taking place. As we study the scriptures at home and talk about what we’re learning at church, the gospel becomes more personal and part of everyday life,” President Johnson says.

A graphic shows teachers and learners about the new 25-minute Sunday School class period in a video from The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints to watch on Sunday, Sept. 6, 2026. | Screenshot from ChurchofJesusChrist.org

This video includes an example of a Sunday School teacher modeling how members can focus on Jesus Christ and support gospel learning at home. The teacher explains how she invites class members to speak, contribute and discuss what they are studying and learning about Jesus Christ in their “Come, Follow Me” reading for that week..

“A common misconception is that if you are a teacher, you are the talker, you are all-knowledgeable,” the unnamed teacher says.

A voiceover with the video says teachers don’t need to cover every part of the lesson; instead, invite others to share their thoughts and testimonies.

“Because class time is limited, it’s important to begin promptly and focus on the teachings, example, sacrifice and love of Jesus Christ. Every minute matters,” the voiceover says.

Preparing for 25-minute Relief Society and elders quorum

After Sunday School classes, women in Relief Society and men in elders quorum will watch the next video, called “Relief Society and Elders Quorums,” featuring Relief Society General President Camille N. Johnson and Elder Arnulfo Valenzuela of the Presidency of the Seventy.

The video says in both Relief Society and elders quorum classes, gospel instruction is centered on the messages from the most recent general conference.

President Johnson explains that in the new format, sisters will no longer counsel at the beginning of the class but will counsel together about how the principles in the general conference message apply to their lives. “That kind of discussion is part of gospel learning,” she says.

Elder Valenzuela says, “Rather than one person speaking for 25 minutes, we create space for many voices guided by the Spirit. We meet more often so we can truly speak with one another.

A woman raises her hand to speak in a Relief Society meeting as shown in a video from The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints about the new Sunday meeting schedule to watch on Sunday, Sept. 6, 2026. | Screenshot from ChurchofJesusChrist.org

The video shows examples of a Relief Society teacher and an elders quorum leader in the new 25-minute format. Class members speak of their experiences.

“I was grateful for how the instructor engaged us quickly in the lesson so we could learn from the Spirit. At the close of the meeting, several women commented that they enjoyed being together and felt uplifted,” says a woman in the video.

A man shares how he accepted the elders quorum president’s reminder to read the conference talk before Sunday and how it changed the meeting’s experience for him. “There was a spirit there right from the start,” he says, adding, “I have a renewed commitment to prepare each week before my meetings. I know if I do, the Lord will help strengthen me.”

The voiceover in the video explains, “With care and purpose, leaders and teachers guide the discussion to stay rooted in the Savior, helping each person strengthen and deepen their covenant relationship with Heavenly Father and His Son, Jesus Christ.”

Men participate in an elders quorum meeting as shown in a video from The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints about the new Sunday meeting schedule to watch on Sunday, Sept. 6, 2026. | Screenshot from ChurchofJesusChrist.org