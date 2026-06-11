Prepare for new Sunday class meeting schedule with implementation guide

As announced in March, congregations of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints around the world will begin a new Sunday class meeting schedule on Sept. 6.

The new schedule has one hour for sacrament meeting, 25 minutes for adult and youth Sunday School and 25 minutes for Relief Society, elders quorum, Young Women and Aaronic Priesthood quorum meetings each Sunday. A five-minute transition period will be held in between each meeting.

A letter from the Church’s Priesthood and Family department sent Thursday, June 11, to ward and stake leaders says the Church has an implementation guide to help members and leaders prepare. The guide explains what should be done for the next few months and specifically on Sunday, Aug. 30, and Sunday, Sept. 6.

The guide can be found on Sunday.ChurchofJesusChrist.org. Additional resources — including instructional videos — will be made available on that website during the first week of August.

Youth, their parents and youth leaders will watch a video during class time on Aug. 30 titled “For the Strength of Youth Curriculum” and participate in a discussion.

Then, during the 25-minute Sunday School classes on Sept. 6, youth and adults will view two videos — “Sunday School” and “The Sabbath and Sacrament Meeting” — and discuss sections of the implementation guide.

During the next 25-minute meeting that day, women in Relief Society and men in elders quorum meetings will view the video “Relief Society and Elders Quorums” and hold a discussion from the implementation guide.

Youth will begin using their new curriculum on that date, and Primary will follow its normal schedule.

Elder David P. Homer, General Authority Seventy and executive director of the Priesthood and Family Department, recently discussed the implementation guide and what will be in those videos on the Church News podcast. He also explained how the new Sunday schedule will strengthen faith and worship.

Below find other previous Church News coverage on changes to the Sunday class meeting schedule.