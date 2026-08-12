How President Oaks celebrated his 94th birthday

President Dallin H. Oaks gathers with family in Utah on Monday, Aug. 10, 2026, to celebrate his 94th birthday on Aug. 12, 2026.

President Dallin H. Oaks’ 94th birthday is Wednesday, Aug. 12. It is his first birthday since becoming the President and Prophet of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints in October 2025.

President Oaks celebrated the occasion with family earlier in the week, according to a news release on ChurchofJesusChrist.org.

Photos also show President Oaks posing for a photo with his wife, Sister Kristen M. Oaks, and his children and their spouses.

President Dallin H. Oaks and his wife, Sister Kristen M. Oaks, gather with family in Utah on Monday, Aug. 10, 2026, to celebrate his 94th birthday. | The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints

About President Oaks

President Oaks was born on Aug. 12, 1932, in Provo, Utah.

Before becoming the President, he had served as first counselor in the First Presidency since January 2018. He was called to the Quorum of the Twelve Apostles in April 1984.

President Oaks and his two siblings were raised by their mother after their father died. While attending Brigham Young University, President Oaks met June Dixon, and they married in 1952. They have six children. She died of cancer in 1998. President Oaks married Kristen M. McCain in 2000. He graduated in accounting from BYU and received a law degree from the University of Chicago Law School.

Recent teachings

In recent months, President Oaks has taught about the importance of the family.

In the October 2025 general conference, as the Church marked the 30th anniversary of “The Family: A Proclamation to the World,” he taught about the eternal importance of the family.

“The doctrine of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints centers on the family,” he said.

In a social media post on July 12, 2026, he said, “As we follow Jesus Christ, our homes can become places of faith, love and belonging. I give thanks to my Heavenly Father for the wonderful family with which He has blessed me.”

In July, President Oaks also spoke to members of his own extended family at a large family reunion in Joe’s Valley.

“The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints is a family-oriented church, and that doesn’t just mean that we pull together as a family in our life on earth, but we began as a family — spirit children of heavenly parents,” he said. “And the world was created for the benefit of the children of heavenly parents, and that’s everyone who’s born on this earth.”