President Dallin H. Oaks and his wife, Sister Kristen M. Oaks, pose for a photo with Relief Society General President Camille N. Johnson and her husband, Brother Douglas R. Johnson, prior to the Days of '47 parade on Temple Square in Salt Lake City, Utah, on Friday, July 24, 2026.

President Dallin H. Oaks made a surprise appearance in the Days of ’47 Parade in Salt Lake City on Friday, July 24.

The Prophet and President of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints appeared alongside his wife, Sister Kristen M. Oaks, in a vehicle in the parade route, following behind Relief Society General President Camille N. Johnson, and her husband, Brother Douglas R. Johnson.

President Dallin H. Oaks of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints rides in a vehicle in the Days of ’47 Parade in Salt Lake City on Friday, July 24, 2026. | Laura Seitz, Deseret News

President Johnson was this year’s parade grand marshal, becoming the second woman to be grand marshal. In 2022, Sister Jean B. Bingham, who was then serving as Relief Society general president, became the first woman to have the honor of grand marshal since the parade began in 1849.

In an interview before the parade, President Johnson said she is thrilled for the opportunity to honor her own pioneer ancestors and also celebrate all who are pioneers in The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints around the world.

Relief Society General President Camille N. Johnson of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints waves as the grand marshal of the Days of ’47 Parade with her husband, Brother Douglas R. Johnson, as they ride through downtown Salt Lake City on Friday, July 24, 2026. | Kristin Murphy, Deseret News

This year’s theme of the Days of ’47 festivities is “Like, Learn, Love Pioneers.”

Different Utah stakes of the Church were chosen to create parade floats. Many volunteers were inspired by the stories of their own ancestors, pioneers around the world and temple work.

Related Stories Utah stakes witness miracles while building Days of ’47 parade floats

President Dallin H. Oaks, president of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, and his wife, Sister Kristen M. Oaks, both wave to the crowd as they participate in the Days of ’47 Parade in Salt Lake City on Friday, July 24, 2026. | Brian Nicholson, for the Deseret News

Sister Kristen M. Oaks rides in the Days of ’47 Parade through downtown Salt Lake City on Friday, July 24, 2026. President Dallin H. Oaks of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints is next to her. | Kristin Murphy, Deseret News

President Camille N. Johnson, Relief Society general president of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, and her husband, Brother Douglas R. Johnson, wave to the crowd as they participate in the Days of ’47 Parade in Salt Lake City on Friday, July 24, 2026. President Johnson is the parade’s grand marshal this year. | Brian Nicholson, for the Deseret News

President Camille N. Johnson, Relief Society general president of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, and her husband, Brother Douglas R. Johnson, wave to the crowd as they participate in the Days of ’47 Parade in Salt Lake City Friday, July 24, 2026. President Johnson is this year’s grand marshal. | Brian Nicholson, for the Deseret News

President Dallin H. Oaks, President of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, smiles and waves during a surprise appearance in the Days of '47 Parade in Salt Lake City on Friday, July 24, 2026. | The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints

President Camille N. Johnson, Relief Society general president of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, and her husband, Brother Douglas R. Johnson, wave beneath the Eagle Gate Monument as they participate in the Days of ’47 Parade in Salt Lake City on Friday, July 24, 2026. President Johnson is this year’s grand marshal. | Brian Nicholson, for the Deseret News

People march with the Salt Lake East Mill Creek North Stake float, which won the Sweepstakes Award, in the Days of ’47 Parade in downtown Salt Lake City on Friday, July 24, 2026. | Kristin Murphy, Deseret News

A float sponsored by the Salt Lake East Mill Creek North Stakesparticipates during the Days of ’47 Parade in Salt Lake City Friday, July 24, 2026. The float was given the Days of ’47 Sweepstakes Award. | Brian Nicholson, for the Deseret News

Boy Scouts and adults leaders from Scouting America carry the Utah State Flag during the Days of ’47 Parade in Salt Lake City Friday, July 24, 2026. | Brian Nicholson, for the Deseret News

A float sponsored by the Bluffdale Utah South Stake participates during the Days of ’47 Parade in Salt Lake City Friday, July 24, 2026. The float was given the Outstanding Animation Award. | Brian Nicholson, for the Deseret News

A float sponsored by the West Jordan Utah Heritage Stake participates during the Days of ’47 Parade in Salt Lake City Friday, July 24, 2026. The float was given the Spirit of Faith Award. | Brian Nicholson, for the Deseret News

Members of a float entry sponsored by the West Jordan Utah Wasatch Meadows Stake (Spanish) participate with flags during the Days of ’47 Parade in Salt Lake City Friday, July 24, 2026. The float was given the Legacy Award. | Brian Nicholson, for the Deseret News

A float sponsored by the West Jordan Utah Wasatch Meadows Stake (Spanish) participates during the Days of ’47 Parade in Salt Lake City Friday, July 24, 2026. The float was given the Legacy Award. | Brian Nicholson, for the Deseret News

Lily Larsen of West Jordan, Utah, walks with the Sons of Utah Pioneers in the Days of ’47 Parade in Salt Lake City on Friday, July 24, 2026. | Laura Seitz, Deseret News

Missionaries for The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints march in the Days of ’47 Parade in Salt Lake City on Friday, July 24, 2026. | Laura Seitz, Deseret News

A float sponsored by the South Jordan Utah Glenmoor Stake participates during the Days of ’47 Parade in Salt Lake City Friday, July 24, 2026. The float was given the People’s Choice Award and features a flowing waterfall. | Brian Nicholson, for the Deseret News

A group of missionaries wave to President Dallin H. Oaks, president of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, and his wife, Sister Kristen M. Oaks, as they pass by during the Days of ’47 Parade in Salt Lake City on Friday, July 24, 2026. | Brian Nicholson, for the Deseret News

At left, Lyman Keith and other members of the Sons of the Utah Pioneers participate with handcarts during the Days of ’47 Parade in Salt Lake City on Friday, July 24, 2026. | Brian Nicholson, for the Deseret News

People march with the Herriman Utah South Stake in the Days of ’47 Parade in Salt Lake City on Friday, July 24, 2026. | Laura Seitz, Deseret News

A float sponsored by the Herriman Utah South Stake participates during the Days of ’47 Parade in Salt Lake City Friday, July 24, 2026. The float was given the Daughters of Utah Pioneers Award. | Brian Nicholson, for the Deseret News

A float sponsored by the South Jordan Utah Eastlake Stake participates during the Days of ’47 Parade in Salt Lake City Friday, July 24, 2026. | Brian Nicholson, for the Deseret News

A float sponsored by the Salt Lake Valley View Stake participates during the Days of ’47 Parade in Salt Lake City Friday, July 24, 2026. The float was given the Brigham Young Award. | Brian Nicholson, for the Deseret News

A float sponsored by the Salt Lake Hunter East Stake participates during the Days of ’47 Parade in Salt Lake City Friday, July 24, 2026. The float was given the Ensign Award. | Brian Nicholson, for the Deseret News

Penny Reneer waves from the back of the float sponsored by the Salt Lake Hunter East Stake during the Days of ’47 Parade in Salt Lake City Friday, July 24, 2026. The float was given the Ensign Award. | Brian Nicholson, for the Deseret News

A float sponsored by the Bountiful Utah Mueller Park Stake participates during the Days of ’47 Parade in Salt Lake City Friday, July 24, 2026. | Brian Nicholson, for the Deseret News

A float sponsored by the Draper Utah South Mountain Stake participates during the Days of ’47 Parade in Salt Lake City Friday, July 24, 2026. The float was given the Utah Award. | Brian Nicholson, for the Deseret News

A float sponsored by the Centerville Utah North Stake participates during the Days of ’47 Parade in Salt Lake City Friday, July 24, 2026. The float was given the Children’s Choice Award. | Brian Nicholson, for the Deseret News

A float sponsored by the Centerville Utah North Stake participates during the Days of ’47 Parade in Salt Lake City Friday, July 24, 2026. The float was given the Children’s Choice Award. | Brian Nicholson, for the Deseret News

A float sponsored by the North Salt Lake Utah Parkway Stake participates during the Days of ’47 Parade in Salt Lake City Friday, July 24, 2026. | Brian Nicholson, for the Deseret News

A float sponsored by the Salt Lake Canyon Rim Stake participates during the Days of ’47 Parade in Salt Lake City Friday, July 24, 2026. The float was given the Community Award. | Brian Nicholson, for the Deseret News

A float sponsored by the Salt Lake Canyon Rim Stake participates during the Days of ’47 Parade in Salt Lake City Friday, July 24, 2026. The float was given the Community Award. | Brian Nicholson, for the Deseret News

A float sponsored by the Sandy Utah Cottonwood Creek Stake participates during the Days of ’47 Parade in Salt Lake City Friday, July 24, 2026. The float was given the Hilda Erickson Award. | Brian Nicholson, for the Deseret News

A float sponsored by the Farmington Utah West Stake participates during the Days of ’47 Parade in Salt Lake City Friday, July 24, 2026. | Brian Nicholson, for the Deseret News

A float sponsored by the Herriman Utah Mountain View Stake participates during the Days of ’47 Parade in Salt Lake City Friday, July 24, 2026. | Brian Nicholson, for the Deseret News

A float sponsored by the Herriman UtahSouth Stake participates during the Days of ’47 Parade in Salt Lake City Friday, July 24, 2026. The float was given the Daughters of Utah Pioneers Award. | Brian Nicholson, for the Deseret News

A float sponsored by the Riverton Utah Summerhill Stake participates during the Days of ’47 Parade in Salt Lake City Friday, July 24, 2026. The float was given the Pioneers Award. | Brian Nicholson, for the Deseret News

A float sponsored by the Riverton Utah Summerhill Stake participates during the Days of ’47 Parade in Salt Lake City Friday, July 24, 2026. The float was given the Pioneers Award. | Brian Nicholson, for the Deseret News

A float sponsored by the Woods Cross Utah Stake participates during the Days of ’47 Parade in Salt Lake City Friday, July 24, 2026. | Brian Nicholson, for the Deseret News

A float sponsored by the Sandy Utah Crescent South Stake participates during the Days of ’47 Parade in Salt Lake City Friday, July 24, 2026. | Brian Nicholson, for the Deseret News

A float sponsored by the Salt Lake Canyon Rim Stake participates during the Days of ’47 Parade in Salt Lake City Friday, July 24, 2026. The float was given the Community Award. | Brian Nicholson, for the Deseret News

A float sponsored by the Woods Utah Cross Stake participates during the Days of ’47 Parade in Salt Lake City Friday, July 24, 2026. | Brian Nicholson, for the Deseret News

The Utah Pipe Band marches in the Days of ’47 Parade in downtown Salt Lake City on Friday, July 24, 2026. | Kristin Murphy, Deseret News

The Sons of Utah Pioneers march in the Days of ’47 Parade in Salt Lake City on Friday, July 24, 2026. | Laura Seitz, Deseret News

The Brigham Young University float, featuring Cosmo the Cougar serving ice cream from the BYU Creamery, participates during the Days of ’47 Parade in Salt Lake City Friday, July 24, 2026. | Brian Nicholson, for the Deseret News

People watch the Days of ’47 Parade in downtown Salt Lake City on Friday, July 24, 2026. | Kristin Murphy, Deseret News

Cam VanBibber and Luke Andersen, front, cheer during the Days of ’47 Parade in downtown Salt Lake City on Friday, July 24, 2026. | Kristin Murphy, Deseret News

Katie Buell waves to a passing float during the Days of ’47 Parade in downtown Salt Lake City on Friday, July 24, 2026. | Kristin Murphy, Deseret News