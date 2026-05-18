Brother Alin Spannaus and Sister Andrea Muñoz Spannaus, second counselor in the Young Women general presidency of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, pause for a photo together outside the São Paulo Brazil Temple on Friday, May 23, 2025. This was the first time Sister Spannaus had returned to the temple where she, as a youth, and her family were sealed in the house of the Lord for eternity.

Sister Andrea Muñoz Spannaus was sustained April 1, 2023, as second counselor in the Young Women general presidency and began her service on Aug. 1, 2023. She was born on May 18, 1968, in Buenos Aires, Argentina, and served in the Argentina Resistencia Mission.

She earned a bachelor’s degree in early childhood education and also studied art and interior design. She married Alin Spannaus in the Buenos Aires Argentina Temple, and they have two children.

Before her call to the Young Women general presidency, Sister Spannaus was a member of the Relief Society general advisory council. She has been an early morning seminary teacher, a South America South Area For the Strength of Youth committee member and mission leader with her husband in the Mexico Cuernavaca Mission.

In honor of her birthday today, here are nine quotes from Sister Spannaus over the past year.

1. New age-group names show a path

Members of the Young Women general presidency — Sister Tamara W. Runia, first counselor, left; President Emily Belle Freeman, center; and Sister Andrea Muñoz Spannaus, second counselor, right — speak Wednesday, April 22, 2026, on the Church News podcast. | Rex Warner, Deseret News

“This is showing a path, and how important is it to have a path? Is it to know what’s next? How can I be prepared to do what things? So I think it will be a blessing for the young girls.”

— Church News podcast, released Thursday, April 23, 2026

2. A testimony of the Prophet

Sister Andrea Muñoz Spannaus, second counselor in the Young Women general presidency, speaks Wednesday, April 22, 2026, on the Church News podcast. | Rex Warner, Deseret News

“To be in the solemn assembly was an experience that I will never forget. It was really special in my heart. I felt the Holy Ghost very, very powerful confirming that this is the Prophet of the Church. So I know that we don’t need to be in Salt Lake City to have that testimony of the Prophet. You can have it wherever you live, just by kneeling and asking Heavenly Father about that. But it was a beautiful confirmation one more time that He is my Prophet. Beautiful.”

— Church News podcast, April 23, 2026

3. Physical and spiritual health

“‘For the Strength of Youth’ guide teaches that the soul is made up of the body and the spirit.

“I love that because it says ‘for this reason, physical health and spiritual health are closely connected.’ So when we take care of our physical body, it will affect our spiritual body” and vice versa.

— Instagram live: “Your body is sacred,” March 3, 2026

4. The Holy Ghost

“[Jacob 4:13 says:] ‘For the Spirit speaketh the truth and lieth not. Wherefore, it speaketh of things as they really are, and of things as they really will be; wherefore, these things are manifested unto us plainly, for the salvation of our souls.’ ...

“Everything that the Holy Ghost is teaching us — is showing us — is for our own salvation, that’s for our good.”

— Instagram live: “Walk in God’s light”, Feb. 10, 2026

5. Peace in Jesus Christ

Sister Andrea Muñoz Spannaus, second counselor in the Young Women general presidency, speaks at the annual “Luz de las Naciones” celebration in the Conference Center in Salt Lake City on Saturday, Nov. 8, 2025. | The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints

“In our world today, we need peace, and we can find peace in Jesus Christ.”

— Luz de las Naciones 2025 celebrates “Peace that Shines,” November 2025

6. Prophets are His voice

Sister Andrea Muñoz Spannaus, second counselor in the Young Women general presidency, speaks during the Sunday morning session of the 195th Semiannual General Conference of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints at the Conference Center in Salt Lake City on Sunday, Oct. 5, 2025. | Rio Giancarlo, Deseret News

“In the coming days, I invite you to kneel, open your hearts and pray with faith to Heavenly Father, asking Him to confirm to you that His chosen Prophet and Apostles are His voice on the earth today.”

— “Prophets of God,” October 2025 general conference

7. Teaching to sail

Sister Andrea Muñoz Spannaus, second counselor in the Young Women general presidency, smiles for a picture with women in Cancún, Mexico, Sept. 20, 2025. | The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints

“Am I teaching them [my daughters] to sail when the sea is rough or only when things are good and calm?”

— Ministry in Mexico, Sept. 20, 2025

8. Examples of faith and faithfulness

Sister Tracy Y. Browning, second counselor in the Primary general presidency, and Sister Andrea Muñoz Spannaus, second counselor in the Young Women general presidency, hold a Face to Face devotional with youth in Medellin, Colombia, Sunday, Sept. 14, 2025. | The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints

“We have held devotionals with the youth and leadership meetings with the youth leaders. The youth were very excited to participate in the devotional. Every time we asked a question, they were eager to raise their hands. And my heart is filled with the beautiful example of faith and faithfulness of the sisters and the members in general in Bolivia.”

— Ministry in South America Northwest Area, September 2025

9. Beautiful surprises

Sister Andrea Muñoz Spannaus, second counselor in the Young Women general presidency, stands for a group photo with local youth leaders after a leadership training session held during her 10-day ministry in areas of Brazil which began on May 23, 2025. | Provided by Sister Andrea M. Spannaus

“Sometimes our loving Father has beautiful surprises for us. While enjoying the session [in the Sao Paulo Brazil Temple], I tried to picture my parents making covenants with Heavenly Father and Jesus Christ in this very same place. My heart was full of love, gratitude and reverence.”

— Ministry in Brazil, May-June, 2025